All four Valley counties are seeing high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
In Pennsylvania, about a third of counties — 21 of 67 — have low levels. Twenty-seven Pennsylvania counties have medium levels. The four Valley counties were seeing medium levels of COVID in recent updates from the CDC.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Bucknell University has reinstated its indoor mask requirements due to high transmission in Union County. Bucknell's face covering requirements follow CDC guidelines, based on current rates of transmission of COVID-19 in Union County. When transmission rates are low or medium, masks are not required in indoor campus spaces, at campus events or on the Downtown Shuttle. When transmission rates are high, face coverings are required of everyone in all public and academic indoor campus spaces.
In addition, the Campus Theatre announced it was reinstating its indoor masking protocols for all who enter the theater, including staff and customers.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases was up 4 percent in Pennsylvania this week, while deaths linked to COVID were up 25 percent. The number of COVID hospitalizations decreased by 2 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 15.6 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down more than half a percentage point from last week’s reporting. Three of four Valley counties had lower positive test rates than the state average.
Last week, 12.8 percent of tests in Montour County were positive, along with 16.3 in Northumberland County, 12.8 in Snyder and 10.8 in Union County. Despite having a higher test rate than the state average, Northumberland County’s test rate dropped two-tenths of a percent.