SUNBURY — All four Valley counties continue to see medium community transmission levels of COVID-19, data show, as they have for the last three weeks.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days.
In Pennsylvania, 39 of the state’s 67 counties had low levels, while 28 have medium levels. No counties have high levels. Nationwide, 2.5 percent of counties had high levels, 20.2 percent had medium levels and 77.3 percent had low levels.
Pennsylvania’s positive test rate increased slightly last week to 12.2 percent statewide. In Snyder County, 7.1 percent of COVID tests were positive, among the lowest in the state. Montour County’s positive rate was 10.5 percent, Northumberland’s sits at 13.8 percent and Union’s 12.0 percent.