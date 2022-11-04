SUNBURY — Tina Sones and Thomas Hall III took their granddaughter home in 2018 after the child was released from Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center with permanent brain damage.
On Friday, the couple, who finalized the adoption of Anabelle Sawagjang on July 21, celebrated with other families and county employees at Northumberland County’s 13th annual Adoption Day. She said there was no way she was letting the girl enter the foster care system.
"There was no hesitation on either of our parts," said Sones. "We weren't letting her go to strangers. That's all there was to it."
Adoption Day is designed to celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month, which is recognized annually in the month of November. While the focus of National Adoption Day is on the finalization of adoptions, it is also a day to raise awareness of the growing need for foster families.
According to the National Adoption Day website, National Adoption Day is a collective, national effort to raise awareness for more than 115,000 children in foster care waiting for permanent and loving families.
Katrina Gownley, the county Children and Youth Services administrator, said 24 adoptions took place in the county in 2022 — two of those finalized on Friday. Sixty-seven children are in foster care today through the county compared to 260 children six years ago, she said.
Anabelle injured
Anabelle's mother Tonia Lee Sones, 29, was found guilty in August 2021 of three felony counts of aggravated assault and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment. President Judge Charles Saylor sentenced Tonia Sones to 4 1/2 to 10 years in prison.
Anabelle was only 21 months when Tonia Sones left her in a vehicle outside her Watsontown home for five hours on June 1, 2018, which caused permanent brain damage to the child. The girl, who is now 6, never fully recovered from her injuries, has cognitive and developmental disabilities, and relies on a wheelchair for mobility.
Tina Sones said the adoption was sad due to the circumstances.
"It was also a blessing that we could move on out of the court system and all the paperwork that goes along with this, and being able to focus on her and her needs at this time," she said.
Tina and Thomas still refer to themselves as "gram-gram" and "pap-pap" to not confuse Anabelle.
"She might not be able to vocalize it, but she picks up a lot," said Tina Sones. "To keep things as easy as possible for her, we kept our titles and still refer to her parents as mom and dad."
Melissa Eisenhour, the county's family engagement supervisor and Anabelle's caseworker, said Anabelle and the family hold "a very special place in her heart."
"It was a long, hard road to get to adoption," said Eisenhour. "It has been a joy to watch Anabelle grow, and change, and learn. She wasn't supposed to make it. She basically came back from the dead."
Brenda and Charles Dailey, of Milton, finalized their adoption of Maisen Dailey, 3, on Friday. Maisen's mother was dating Charles's great-nephew.
"He was hurt by his biological mother," said Brenda Dailey. "Me and husband picked him up two days later on Feb. 9, 2021."
Brenda Dailey said she loves being with Maisen.
"He's very active, and an absolute joy to be around," she said.
In 2021, 24 children were adopted. In 2020, 35 children were adopted. In 2019, it marked a record year of 56 adoptions in Northumberland County. In 2018, Northumberland County had 30 adoptions. In 2017, it had seven. In 2016 and 2015, 20 children each year were adopted. In 2014, 30 children were adopted. In 2013, 10 were adopted. In 2012, the number was 20.
Speaker: 'Adoption is beautiful'
Erin Kearney, who adopted two children through the county in 2010, was the special guest speaker for Friday's event. As a single person, she became a foster parent in 2008 and ended up adopting a pair of siblings: a girl and a boy. She admits she was terrified.
"Adoption is beautiful and by far the best thing that has ever happened in my life," said Kearney. "If and when times get tough, there is a community out there to support you."
She encouraged others to be foster parents and seek adoption.