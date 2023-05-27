A Snyder County woman plans to use her 21 years of professional experience to advocate for court reporting and battle the statewide shortage as the new president of the Pennsylvania Court Reporters Association (PCRA). Colleen Wentz was sworn in as president in April and will serve a two-year term.
Wentz plans to tackle the extreme shortage of court reporters the state is facing by bringing a program called Project Steno to high schools and technical schools.
“A few years ago, some older reporters started Project Steno, where they teach all the letters on the keyboard in a short amount of time,” Wentz said. “They’ve now developed a boot camp program and offer it every so many weeks for free online.”
Wentz’s plan is to offer the program to high school students so that they can learn about court reporting and maybe decide to pursue it further.
“It’s been successful in other states,” Wentz said. “I want to bring it here because we are really struggling to fill jobs.”
Wentz said she struggled to figure out what she wanted to do when she was younger and a family friend recommended court reporting. As she considered the career, she liked the sound of a two-year program and knew she could find a job easily.
She went on to graduate first in her class at Central Penn Business School in 1994 and received an Associates Degree in Specialized Business. Wentz continued to further her education and received her Registered Professional Reporter Certificate in 1995 and the prestigious Registered Merit Reporter Certificate in 1999.
Finally, in 2002, Wentz received her Certified Realtime Reporter Certificate. At the time, only 6 percent of court reporters in the country held the certification.
While in school, her teachers encouraged her to be involved in the professional organization, so Wentz started going to PCRA conventions while she was still in school, she said. Later in her career, Wentz volunteered to be the PCRA district two director and continued on to her current position as president.
Megan Burlew replaced Wentz in Snyder County when she resigned in 2016 to care for her children. Burlew, a Registered Professional Reporter, has also served as the PCRA district two director and is now the president-elect of the association.
Burlew originally wanted to become a lawyer, until Wentz spoke in her business law class during her junior year at Selinsgrove High School.
“Colleen showed us a demo and I thought it was so cool,” Burlew said. “I figured I was a fast typer, and it was only a two year program, compared to seven to become a lawyer.”
Burlew job shadowed Wentz for her senior project at Selinsgrove High and went on to Harrisburg Community College. The college no longer offers a court reporting program, Burlew said.
Court reporting is a great option for those who are interested in the legal field, Burlew said.
“If you have an interest in the legal field, but don’t know what you necessarily want to do within it, give this a shot,” she said. “We have so many reporters that are so welcoming to those interested. There are mentors all over the state.”
Burlew is excited to be a part of Wentz’s efforts.
“I just feel like it’s not something that a ton of people know about. I had no idea as a student,” she said. “If it’s something that we can get people to learn more about, they might be more interested and want to check it out.”
From her own experience, Burlew said she knows how important it is for Project Steno to get into high schools.
“The schools are where it starts,” she said. “It’s a two-year program, and you’re not going to come out with a lot of debt and, at this point, you’re probably going to be guaranteed a job, at least in Pa.”
Wentz and Burlew both love what they do and want to offer the same opportunity to others. “I just love what I do and I’m very sad to see the current state of things,” Wentz said. “I want to tell everyone about it and get the word out there so the profession can thrive.”