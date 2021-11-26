Multi-million dollar courthouse renovations in Northumberland and Snyder counties are nearing completion.
The Northumberland County Courthouse renovation project is about 50 percent complete and the Snyder County Courthouse Annex is expected to be finished in mid-December.
Scaffolding will be coming down from the Sunbury courthouse within the next two weeks around the tower, dome and golden finial. This will allow the construction crews to finish the renovation of the deteriorated tower, said Carl Kanaskie, of McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said most of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment has arrived but the county is still waiting on certain parts to make it functional. Supply chain issues due to COVID-19 have caused a backorder, he said.
The conference room in the back of Courtroom 1 is also coming along. The new courtroom for Senior Judge Harold Woeful Jr. and other senior and visiting judges has been complete and in use since late September, said Skavery.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
In May, the commissioner approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 which includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 which includes three alternates.
Work includes installing a new HVAC and electrical system, adding a fourth courtroom and conference room on the second floor, restoring the exterior and painting the bell tower.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
Supply chain issues also caused a delay in material deliveries, including steel, for the Snyder County Annex renovations, Commissioner Joe Kantz said. The delay pushed the targeted August completion date back.
The county purchased the former M&T Bank adjacent to the Middleburg courthouse, now known as the Annex, with plans to move the commissioners, treasurer and elections offices into the new building. The sheriff's office, now located in a separate nearby building, will relocate to the current commissioners' suite in the main courthouse early next year.
An oversight on the electricity needs to accommodate a new $225,000 elevator required a last-minute redesign before PPL installed electricity last week, Kantz said. The elevator is scheduled to be installed next week.
Once the $2.2 million project is completed in mid-December, Kantz said the offices will be relocated to the Annex over the next month or two.
"It's going to be nice. Right now we're on top of each other," he said of the cramped working conditions.
This is the first major renovation project at the county courthouse in more than 40 years. The original courthouse was built in 1856, underwent minor upgrades 10 years later and was rebuilt in 1915. A new wing was added to the structure in the late 1970s.