Valley courts playing catch up as state continues reopening

Valley court systems are lagging behind as Pennsylvania begins to emerge from the shutdown meant to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to some district attorneys and judges.
Northumberland and Union counties moved into the green phase Friday, a couple weeks after Montour and Snyder took the same step in Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to reopen the state.
In Shamokin, District Judge John Gembic said he couldn't even provide the number of cases his office is behind since it began working on a limited basis due to the coronavirus in March.
"We are literally hundreds of cases behind," he said. "We want everyone safe and this is what it is. So we will get through it."
Gembic said he's not going to rush through cases and will give all of them the attention they deserve.
"We will do what we have to do to get caught up," he said. "It will take time but I will treat every case the same and not hurry through things just because we are backed up."
In Sunbury, District Judge Mike Toomey agreed with Gembic.
"Duty calls," he said. "We will take care of it, We can handle it."
Toomey said there is a backlog of cases, but that won't alter his approach.
"We will get caught up at some point," he said. "It's too early to tell exactly how much we are backed up but it is a lot."
Milton District Judge Mike Diehl said he has a backlog but believes his office can be caught up by the end of this month.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said his caseload hasn't changed and the county court system remains on schedule at the county's highest level, but that could change.
"The county court isn't backlogged just yet," Matulewicz said. "It's because everything is stuck at the district judges (level) right now. We do expect once these cases start to move to the county level we will see a backlog."
More than 2,000 active criminal cases are currently in the hands of Matulewicz and his five assistant district attorneys.
Four ADAs are scheduled to work 33 1/2 hours per week. Another part-time ADA, Robyn Zenzinger, works 23.1 hours per week.
Six staffers to cover more than 2,000 cases — including seven pending homicide cases — in a county with a population of more than 90,000 is a lot for any county, Matulewicz said.
Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said each county is different.
"Each county is going to get hit in different ways," he said. "The way I describe it, there is water behind a dam and COVID-19 caused the dam to close. Now all this water is behind it and it is hard to do a controlled release."
Piecuch said it turned into a "double whammy for the courts."
"I lost an entire term of disposing of cases, arraignments and pre-trial conferences and all my jury trials, so the second quarter was a washout," he said. "Eventually, we will catch up but it may take a year or two to get there.
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson agreed with Matulewicz and Piecuch that he expects a wave of cases from the district judge level following the easing of restrictions in all Valley counties.