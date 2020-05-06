Debra Stoneroad was in the hospital for almost three weeks, mostly in the intensive care unit. She spent 12 days on a ventilator.
She had a severe case of COVID-19.
Through it all, her family could not see her.
On Tuesday, the Shamokin Dam woman went home to the cheers and applause of Evangelical Community Hospital staff who lined the hospital hallways as Stoneroad was wheeled outside to her waiting family.
“I was a mess,” Stoneroad, 61, said in a phone interview late Tuesday afternoon. “I had tubes down my throat and wasn’t allowed to have no water.”
Despite what she was enduring, she was thinking about her family.
“It was hard on my family because they couldn’t come to the hospital,” she said. “I was the only one there.”
Her husband, Albert, 63, choking back tears, said, “I didn’t know if she’d be coming back home or not.”
Evangelical spokeswoman Deanna Hollenbach said staff from every part of the hospital lined the hallways cheering Stoneroad on as she was released to her family to go home.
“Due to visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 response, Stoneroad’s family was unable to visit her and was kept informed about her care by phone,” Hollenbach reported. “Her family met her outside of the hospital with signs and her grandson released balloons in her honor.”
“Today’s discharge of Debra is the hope that comes out of trying times,” said Kendra Aucker, Evangelical president and chief operating officer. “It’s moments like these that our providers and staff live for. The heart and soul they put into caring for each and every patient makes a difference. I couldn’t be prouder of the way our Evangelical family has responded to our patients and each other during COVID-19.”
Stoneroad said she went to Family Practice Center in Middleburg after her sinus problems, headaches and cough grew worse. The doctor sent her to the hospital by ambulance and her husband followed behind in his vehicle.
Stoneroad’s family had to remain quarantined at home. Daughter Heidi, 35, had a mild case of COVID-19 that didn’t require hospitalization. Neither the Stoneroad’s other daughter, Sunshine, 36, nor Albert showed any symptoms.
Now Debra is happy to be home with them again.
“I had a nice sendoff today at the hospital,” Stoneroad said. “I’m a survivor.”