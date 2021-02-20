Even with two of the state's four highest incidence rates for COVID-19, the Valley's COVID-19 numbers are trending down along with the rest of Pennsylvania, according to the state's early warning dashboard.
Valley coronavirus numbers for new cases, incident rate per 100,000 residents and positivity test rate all have dropped in recent weeks and months.
In the seven-day period ending Friday, the state's incident rate per 100,000 residents was down to 116.3 and the positive test rate was down to 6.5. The Department of Health registered 14,886 new cases last week, the first time since the end of October there were less than 15,000 new cases in a single week.
New cases across the commonwealth at 60,412 the week ending Dec. 11. Since that week, the number of new cases and positive test rate have dropped for 10 weeks in a row. The state's test rate peaked at 16.2 percent on Dec. 11. The 6.5 percent positive test rate is the lowest it has been statewide since Oct. 30.
Locally the numbers are also trending down, despite the fact that Northumberland County's incident rate of 232.2 and Union County's rate of 195.9 rank second and fourth highest in Pennsylvania this week. Northampton's rate of 255.2 was the highest while Centre County (208.0) was third.
While Union County ranked high in incident rate, its 3.4 percent positive test rate was the lowest in Pennsylvania over the past week.
Union County's positive test rate peaked at 17.8 percent on Christmas day, but has been less than 8 percent over the last month. The 88 new cases in the county last week was the first time Nov. 6 it had fewer than 100 cases in a week.
Snyder County's positive test rate was 4.9 percent on Friday, well down from 10 percent a week ago and a quarter of its peak at 20.9 percent the week before Christmas. Snyder County reported 50 new cases, the fourth week in a row with less than 100 and lowest since the first week of November.
The 211 new cases in Northumberland last week were its lowest in 14 weeks and marked the seventh time in eight weeks its incident rate has lowered. The county's positive test rate was 7.5 percent well down from a Jan. peak of 20.1 percent.
The first week in January, Montour County had a positive test rate of 25 percent, but last week it was 5.8 percent, the fifth week in a row it has dropped. The county reported 22 new cases the previous week, the second consecutive week it was at less than 30.