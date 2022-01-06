Valley Republicans and Democrats reacted to President Biden's speech on Thursday that marked the anniversary of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
While the chair of the Union County Democratic Committee was receptive to the speech, two top Republicans expressed their criticism of the president's words.
Rick Thomas, the chair of the Union County Democratic Committee, said the only issue he had with Biden's speech was the president's avoidance of using Donald Trump's name.
"It's been a long time coming," he said. "Other than actually saying Donald Trump's name, I have nothing absolutely nothing to complain about. He said what needed to be said. I really wished he said his name, but we all knew he was talking about."
Thomas said Biden placed the blame where it needed to be placed—"At the top. That doesn't absolve anyone. They're all seditionists."
He said the actions of undermining the democratic process have "brought this country to the brink."
"The big lie has been able to sink into people who don't under our form of government, who don't understand our Constitution and don't understand U.S. law," he said. "Most of the people who have swallowed the big lie are otherwise good people in most cases, and in other cases, they have been taken advantage of. It's sad."
Biden was "harsh enough," said Thomas. He said he himself is not anti-Republican and can work with people who have different ideas and those that he disagrees with.
"They want to throw out the Constitution and don't have anything to replace it with," said Thomas. "They seem to be OK with that. I'm not."
Deb Betz, the chair of the Northumberland County Republican Committee, was not as happy with the speech as Thomas.
"I would be more impressed with Joe Biden video speech if he discussed our economy, our people left in limbo in Iraq, our people struggling to survive past COVID, the gas prices that are raging right now, our health care system that is completely broken, et cetera," said Betz. "Instead Biden brings more divide amongst the American people by bringing up what can not be changed from the past."
Too many people are divided by what has taken place that day and what the truth is, said Betz.
"He needs to focus on what he can do to change and better America today in all the brokenness that is taking place since he has been elected," she said. "I pray that unity comes. But, it needs to start with the President and his example."
Janet Comrey, the chair of the Montour County Republican Committee, said Biden spoke of truths on Thursday but he did not address "the multiple causes that drove otherwise decent and civil Americans to act out last year."
"The real truth is based only upon facts that can only be acquired through a fair and balanced investigation of all actors involved, including (Nancy) Pelosi's inaction to secure the Capitol, a fair and transparent investigation into the killing of an unarmed woman that day, and the multiple irregularities that occurred in November," said Comrey. "Biden's blame and shame antics today did nothing to unify or help to heal this country. On a positive note, he read his teleprompter very well."
Dr. Leocadia Paliulis, the chair of the Northumberland County Democratic Committee, issued a statement on behalf of the county party.
"We are grateful for President Biden's eloquent defense of voting rights and his honoring of those brave officers who lost their lives, and those who have been traumatized and still suffer today," she said. "We also appreciate his resolve to preserve our Democracy."
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said rose on Thursday to commemorate the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection and pay respects to the people who lost their lives and were injured while defending the Capitol.
"We know all the death that ensued from that, especially of law enforcement officers, and something of the order of 140 injuries, some of them grievous, permanent injuries to law enforcement," said Casey. "All based upon a big lie, a deliberate falsehood that started long before even election day."
Despite that "big lie and the violence that flowed from that big lie," Casey said 60 judges rejected the former president's claim of voter fraud.
Casey praised the members of staff, the capitol police and the metropolitan police department.
"These officers were bruised and beaten, attacked with bolts and bricks and bat, and bear spray as we saw, as well as stun guns," said Casey. "They had broken bones, they had concussions, chemical burns, scars, stitches, on and on."
He also urged swift passage of voting rights legislation.
The Freedom to Vote Act will have national standards so people will have a chance to vote in the way they want and a way that is helpful in the way they live and work, said Casey.