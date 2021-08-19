SUNBURY — In a continued effort to train Valley police, the Sunbury Police Department and other regional officers are taking part in a tactical training course taught by a former Texas police officer.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare and Mayor Kurt Karlovich said they wanted to continue training inside the department and now the city department has also opened its doors to other Valley departments.
Officer Keith Tamborelli said 10 various departments, including officers from Sunbury, Point Township, Northumberland, Mount Carmel Township and Shamokin, are participating in the 40-hour course, which is being instructed by Blue Shield Tactical Systems instructor and former law enforcement official Ray Bashers, of Fort Worth, Texas.
“I love doing this for other departments and it is showing that there is interest in officers wanting to learn more,” Tamborelli said. “This course is designed to teach the officer that there are ways to deescalate situations and also teach them to avoid using force when they can.”
Sunbury Police Officer Dara Golden-Kieski said she was impressed with the course and is learning a lot.
“There are things I am learning that I wasn’t taught,” she said. “I love all this training. It is intense and it is absolutely helping us in our department and other departments across the area.”
Tamborelli said the training is necessary. “This is something that we take seriously and are making it a point to get as much training in as possible,” he said.
Former retired state trooper Cpl. Shawn Williams, now the Shikellamy Police Chief, said he is happy Shikellamy is hosting the events and plans on even bringing more training to Valley departments in the future.
Northumberland Police Officer Keaton Zarr and Point Township officer Kevin Rushton both agreed the training is important.
“We are learning a lot,” Rushton said.
Sunbury Cpl. Brad Slack said he is happy the department is continuing its training. “We are happy to be hosting these events and getting more and more training for our officers,” he said.
“This type of training is important and I am glad to see so many departments here,” Zarr said.