Valley dermatologist, wife retire after 41 years

LEWISBURG — Dr. Robert Long and his wife Jo Anne Rodman-Long joked this week that they grew up in their dermatology office in Lewisburg.
Forty-one years in the same place will make you feel that way.
Dr. Long and his wife retired this week after 41 years of serving patients in the Valley. Pennsylvania Dermatology Partners acquired Long's practice. Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Richard Cordova and nurse practitioner, Brandi LaFountain will take over Long's practice and patients.
"I think we're both looking forward to retirement," Dr. Long said this week. "Jo Anne might be looking forward to it more. She does all the insurance, her job is actually horrible."
Even at age 72, Long said he wasn't looking to retire, but an opportunity presented itself and he and his wife decided the time was right.
"This group came along and called me up, so I decided it was time to the pass the baton," he said. "It's very difficult to get dermatologists to this area. So this was a good opportunity for us and for them."
As expected, the day-to-day dealings with patients will be what the Longs miss the most.
"We grew old in this office," Jo Anne said. "We were young when we got here. You never think that's how it's going to go, but that's how it seems to work out."
"I will miss the patients, that is the tough part of leaving," Dr. Long said. "We've had patients for 40 years. We saw some patients this week we saw the very first day. A lot of patients thought I was retiring early. I am 72; I am not copping out early," he joked.
With their new-found freedom, the couple hopes to find time to travel.
"I would love to travel," Dr. Long said. "She's never seen the Redwoods. We'd like to see Yosemite, go around the country."