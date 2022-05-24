A scraped knee is as much a part of summer as apple pie and fireworks. Being prepared to care for minor wounds and knowing when to seek professional medical treatment are vital to our enjoyment of the summer season.
Minor wounds can include abrasions, cuts and scrapes, burns, trauma, and bites.
Dr. Jason Burkett, Associate Physician and Assistant Program Director, Geisinger Emergency Medicine explains, “Minor wounds are small, involve only the outermost layer of skin, are not continuously bleeding, are not grossly contaminated by dirt or debris, and are not caused by human or animal bites.”
Wounds that require treatment by a medical professional according to Ann Clements, CRNP, Wound Center, UPMC in North Central, PA include the following: any wound that has bleeding that cannot be stopped; any wound that is deep and/or exposes bone, organs or blood vessels; any wound that is dirty and all of the debris cannot be removed; a wound from an animal or human bite; and a wound from a dirty or rusty object.
Clements also recommends keeping a watch on the wound and seeking additional care if it “shows signs of infection like an increase in redness and or streaking, warmth, drainage, odor and/or change in drainage.” Other signs that further medical treatment is indicated include developing a fever, experiencing chills, nausea, vomiting or an increased amount of pain.
Caring for a minor wound
Before beginning care, the first step is to wash your hands to help avoid infection. Applying pressure, elevating a limb or putting a cold pack on the wound are ways to effectively stop minor bleeding and limit any swelling. Wash the wound with soap and water. Pat the wound dry and apply an antibiotic ointment or petroleum jelly. Dress the wound with a bandage.
If a wound is likely to be exposed to dirt due to work or other activities be sure to cover it with a bandage and wear gloves if it is located on your hands. It is important to keep the wound clean and to re-bandage it every day or whenever the bandage becomes dirty or wet to lessen the chance of infection.
Patients with chronic illnesses such as kidney or liver disease, HIV or AIDS, or other autoimmune diseases can interfere with an individual’s ability to fight germs and clear infections. People with diabetes and hyperglycemia can also experience difficulty fighting off infections. Individuals who are undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments or have received an organ donation can also be at increased risk of poor wound healing and developing further infection. Patients such as these should consider seeking medical attention for wounds, even if they could be considered minor in another individual.
Being properly prepared to deal with any incident is key to achieving a good outcome after suffering a minor wound. Dr. Sandra Charles, Family Medicine of Evangelical-Selinsgrove reminds us. “Make sure that you are up to date with your tetanus vaccine and remember it needs to be repeated every 10 years. She also adds, “Home and car first aid kits should contain over-the-counter antibiotic ointment for wounds and hydrocortisone 1% cream for bites and itchy rashes. Band-aids, steri-strips, gauze pads, disposable ice packs, ACE wraps for compression, and a tweezer for removal of splinters prepare you to deal with most minor injuries.” An additional suggestion is to have bottled water on hand to help clean wounds is helpful.
Charles suggests including a tool such as a tick twister to have on hand in case you find a tick attached to your skin. “These tools make it easier to remove a tick in its entirety,” she said.
The professionals also agreed these five guidelines should be followed for safety:
- Everyone should wear protective clothing when taking part in activities that have a higher risk of injury.
- Young children should never handle fireworks and older children should always be under close adult supervision when using any firework.
- Use bug spray with DEET and wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants to prevent mosquito and tick bites.
- Use a SPF30 sunscreen or higher and reapply it at least every 2 hours.
- Make sure to drink plenty of water, especially if you are sweating liberally.
And, most importantly, be sure to get out into the great Pennsylvania outdoors and have a wonderful safe summer.