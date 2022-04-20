In the midst of unspeakable tragedy, some people choose to help others.
Organ donations are an invaluable gift for the more than 100,000 children and adults waiting for transplants across the country, said Rick Hasz, president and CEO of the Philadelphia-based Gift of Life Donor Program.
“The power of one donor is extraordinary,” Hasz said. “One organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a tissue donor can heal and transform the lives of more than 100 others through precious gifts of skin for burn patients, bone and ligaments for orthopedic surgeries, corneas to provide the gift of sight and more.”
Twenty people die each day waiting for those transplants.
“Signing up to become an organ and tissue donor is one of the greatest acts of humanity,” Hasz said.
With April being National Donate Life Month, he wanted to set the record straight on four myths.
“Most importantly, donation is not an option for any family until all hope has been exhausted for saving their loved one,” he said. “Also, everyone has the potential to save and heal lives through donation regardless of age or medical history. All major religions support donation for its compassion. and there is no cost to a donor’s family or estate for donation.”
Living donors
Every day, Dr. Sam Stea, a nephrologist at UPMC in North Central Pa., sees the “miracle” of kidney transplants, mostly from living donors.
“Kidney failure and kidney failure requiring dialysis is a burden I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” he said. “Patients don’t feel well. They feel half themselves. They feel much older than they are. They’re weak, they’re tired. I mean, dialysis keeps people alive, but generally it’s a burden and they never feel normal.”
Most of the kidney donations Stea deals with are living related or unrelated donors. Slowly, attitudes toward live donation are changing.
“There’s more of a perception that kidney donation is the right thing to do. It’s safe for the donor,” Stea said. “And it’s better for the recipient to receive a living related or a living unrelated donor.”
While cadaver kidney donations can be lifesaving, those who receive living donations fare better, partly because there is less “down time” with transferring the organ.
“In my opinion, everybody should be an organ donor,” Stea said. “So many lives could be saved. So much in the way of quality of life can be helped with so many suffering people.”
Donations after death
As a transplant and hepatobiliary surgeon at Geisinger, Dr. Michael Marvin acknowledged the impact of his role, but quickly also cited the entire transplantation team.
“It is incredibly fulfilling. It is an honor to be able to do this job and help save lives,” he said. “But it’s a big chain. The surgeons often get the credit, but it truly takes a village. The anesthesiologists, the nurses, the social workers, the pharmacists – it’s a huge team, and we can’t do it on our own.”
He noted that he is grateful for Geisinger’s ability to provide such a team in a very rural area of Central Pennsylvania.
Stea, too, pointed out his health system’s ability to include Central Pennsylvania in its referral base. While UPMC transplants are performed in Pittsburgh, he cares for patients before and after the transplant and is proud to be part of their team.
“It’s miraculous to see what a transplant does for people,” he said. “Appreciating what it was to be sick and now normal, that’s an incredible thing for me to watch. I mean, to go from dialysis and kidney failure to taking a few medications a day and having normal or near normal kidney function, that’s miraculous.”
Organ donation after death of the donor is life-changing for the recipient, obviously, but also for the donor’s family, Marvin said. He’s worked with living donors and donor families in the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).
“I’ve been on several committees for UNOS, and there is very often a donor family member who is part of the organization,” he said. “When a donor family member or a living donor speaks up, their voice is heard. A lot of the policies regarding transplantation are influenced to a large degree from the donor family side.”
Living through giving
The Gift of Life Donor Program works closely with a patient’s family and healthcare teams to coordinate the recovery of organs and tissues.
“It is a rare opportunity,” Hasz said. “Only 1-2 percent of patients who die in a hospital become organ donors and have the heroic legacy of saving lives.”
The federally designed, non-profit organ procurement organization serves the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.
“The Gift of Life region has led our nation in organ and tissue donation every year since 2008,” Hasz said. “The outstanding generosity of our community translated into the most organ donors – 705 – ever in one year in the U.S., in 2021. Those donations resulted in 1,732 transplants, the most in the U.S. last year.”
Hasz noted how humbled he and his staff are by the by families who choose, during a personal tragedy, to help strangers in need. Many of them take comfort in knowing their loved one’s final gift continues in the life of someone’s son, daughter, wife, husband, brother, or sister.
“More than 5,000 children and adults are on the waitlist in Gift of Life’s region,” Hasz said. “We never know when our health will take an unexpected turn and we — or a loved one — will need a life-saving transplant. When that happens, wouldn’t you want everyone to say ‘Yes’ to donation? It takes less than a minute. Learn more and sign up at www.donors1.org. Donors are heroes.”