A handful of roads were still closed late into Thursday and power was out to hundreds of homes and businesses most of the day even as the Valley dodged the worst of Ida.
Across the Valley, official rainfall totals from Ida according to the National Weather Service ranged from 3 to 6.5 inches.
Reports issued by NWS came from a variety of sources, including trained citizen reporters and trained spotters, remote weather stations and others. According to the latest data from NWS, the most rain fell in Herndon in Northumberland County, where 6.5 inches was measured. Two other locations in Northumberland County, Elysburg (6.01 inches) and Kulpmont (6.0 inches) also had 6 inches or more of rain.
Sunbury officials were able to remove the temporary flood wall cutting off the city from Upper Augusta Township along Route 61 by midday Thursday. Route 61 remained closed most of the day as waters from nearby Shamokin Creek spread across the road and flooded nearby Hamilton Field.
Sunbury officials continued to monitor the Susquehanna River and surrounding creeks throughout the day and the river crested well below flood stage across the region. The river topped off at 16.3 feet in Sunbury, well below the flooding stage of 24 feet, Sunbury Municipal Authority Flood Control manager Jeff Lewis said.
The Shikellamy School District, along with most other Valley districts, ran on a delayed start Thursday. Southern Columbia closed for the day. Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said he wanted to allow time for the water to go down and give the city workers a chance to do their jobs.
"All as a precautionary measure," he said. "We want to make sure everyone is always safe."
Lewisburg and Mifflinburg boroughs fared well compared to harder-hit communities in Central Pennsylvania.
Steve Beattie, Lewisburg’s emergency management coordinator, said 15th Street in the area of the St. Mary Street park reopened Thursday morning. Water that flowed through Hufnagle Park receded and no significant damages were reported to the construction site where a flood remediation project is underway.
Beattie said with the wider, deeper channel, even if it’s unfinished, the velocity of the water slowed. That would make it safer in the event of a water rescue.
The project underway will reduce the 100-year flood height by about 6 inches. Further work upstream is necessary to make greater impacts on flood heights from the creek, he said.
“At the end of the day, this weather event wasn’t a big one for Lewisburg,” Beattie said.
Chief Steve Walter of the Mifflinburg Hose Company said volunteers were ready to respond to emergencies. Thankfully, it wasn’t necessary. Company members were dispatched to a few basements for flooding and some trees fell onto utility lines. That said, the flooding wasn’t severe enough to allow for pumping and utility companies handled the downed trees, he said.
“It did rain hard and there was minor flooding in the smaller streams but thankfully it wasn’t anything like in Harrisburg and elsewhere,” Walter said.
Rainfall totals
In addition to the 6.5 inches of rain in Herndon, other spots in Northumberland County reported 4.47 inches of rain in Ferndale (near Shamokin), 4.41 inches in Montandon, 4.32 inches in Sunbury and 4.03 inches at Knoebels Grove Amusement Resort.
In Montour County, 4.2 inches of rain was measured in Mechanicsville/Mahoning Township and 4.14 inches in Danville.
In Snyder County, three separate locations in Selinsgrove measured between 4.89 and 5.43 inches.
In Union County, 4.16 inches were measured in Mifflinburg and two reports in Lewisburg came in at 4.11 inches and 3.23 inches.
In Harrisburg, the National Weather Service reported 6.64 inches of rain on Wednesday, the third-highest one-day total in recorded history. It trailed only 9.13 inches on June 22, 1972, from Agnes and 7.71 inches on Sept. 7, 2011, from Lee.
Statewide
Record flooding along the Schuylkill River in Pennsylvania inundated homes, highways and commercial buildings, even as meteorologists warned that rivers likely won’t crest for a few more days. The riverside community of Manayunk remained largely underwater.
The Schuylkill reached levels not seen in over 100 years in Philadelphia, where firefighters were still getting calls about minor building collapses and people stuck in flooded cars Thursday morning, Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said. The managers of a 941-unit apartment complex near the river ordered residents to evacuate, citing “deteriorating” conditions after water rushed into the parking garage and pool areas.
In suburban Bucks County, rushing floodwaters pinned a rescue boat against a bridge pier, and several firefighters had to be rescued themselves and were taken to a hospital for evaluation, state emergency management director Randy Padfield said.
Daily Item reporter Eric Scicchitano and The Associated Press contributed to this story.