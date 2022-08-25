SUNBURY — Seven businesses in the Milton Industrial Park partnered with the PA CareerLink on Thursday to host a job crawl.
Participating employers included Acrow Bridge/Milton Steel Company, Capstone Logistics, Custom Container Solutions, Gorgo Group/Gorgo Pallet, Keystone Pallet & Recycling, T Ross Brothers Construction and Weis Markets Distribution Center. Company representatives said recruitment in the job market has been difficult in the last few years, which was evident on Thursday by the low turnout of job seekers.
"Recently, it's been hard. I can't explain why," said Cathy Koser, a benefits administrator at Milton Steel. "We advertise on Indeed. We do things with CareerLink."
Milton Steel has approximately 80 employees. They are looking primarily for welders, she said.
"Job fairs are not something we've had to do in the past," said Koser. "We did a Berwick job fair recently with CareerLink."
Weis Recruiter Amy Gray said the company is looking for selectors for the warehouse. A bump in employees in the fourth quarter will be helpful, she said.
"We also have a couple of positions open in Sunbury as well at the ice cream, milk and egg plant," she said.
Gray said having a job crawl is nice for potential employees who might live nearby and not have to travel a long distance to the job.
"We're in a pretty good shape (right now)," said Gray about the job market. "Taking numbers from last year to this year, we have people and they're staying. It's very promising."
Zach Stotter, the business consultant with CareerLink, said the idea is that people want to work close to home.
"By bringing the job fair to the employers, having coordinated open houses, you're going to attract job seekers who live close to those areas," said Stotter. "We're hoping to draw from Northumberland, Milton, Lewisburg. People within a 20-minute drive are more likely to come to this than a job fair that will pull employers 30 to 40 minutes away from their own location."
Stotter said CareerLink hosted a similar job fair in Snyder County in June.
"It's best if we can find an area like this with a lot of employers who are close in proximity with each other so people can bounce around to different employers without having to drive too far," said Stotter.