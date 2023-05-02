HARRISBURG — Employment in the local four-county Central Susquehanna Valley region increased by about 800 to 86,500 from February to March, according to new data released today by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
The monthly report shows that approximately 3,400 people were unemployed during March in Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 4.4 percent in Northumberland County, 3.8 percent in Snyder County, and 3 percent in Union and Montour counties.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.2 percent and the national rate was 3.5 percent in March.
Valley Employment in March
|Region
|Labor Force
|Unemployed
|Rate
|Prev. Month
|Montour County
|9,300
|300
|3.0%
|3.6%
|Northumberland County
|41,700
|1,800
|4.4%
|5.0%
|Snyder County
|19,400
|700
|3.8%
|4.4%
|Union County
|19,300
|600
|3.0%
|3.7%
|Pennsylvania
|6,505,000
|276,000
|4.2%
|4.4%
|United States
|166,731,000
|5,839,000
|3.5%
|3.6%