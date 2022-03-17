Wait time at Geisinger and Evangelical Community Hospital's emergency rooms has been greatly reduced, in contrast to late fall 2021 and this January when waiting times in the ERs were sometimes hours long.
"At the height of the COVID-19 surge from November through January, when the patient volume was at its maximum, wait times in our Emergency Department were extremely high," said B. James Connolly, medical director, Department of Emergency Medicine, Evangelical Community Hospital.
It was not uncommon for patients to wait several hours after being triaged by a provider, said Connolly.
"As COVID-19 cases have started to decrease in recent weeks, patient volumes in the Emergency Department have stabilized and wait times have decreased significantly," he added
Emergency Department wait times weren't any better at Geisinger hospitals during the same time frame in late fall, 2021, said Ronald Strony, co-chair, emergency medicine for Geisinger.
"The last few months of 2021 and even into January was really unprecedented for emergency medicine anywhere," Strony said.
Wait times across the country were through the roof, he said. "And we were not immune to it through the Geisinger system. Our emergency department faced those challenges enormously, There were wait times that none of us would ever want to see. again. We have since come back to more of our standard," Strony said.
During that time period, Geisinger had wait times in the emergency department that they had never seen before.
The hospitals were inundated with not only COVID patients but also truly sick people that required emergency care, Strony said.
It wasn't just volume, it was the acuity as well.
"Our wait times have been much improved. A lot of our wait times now are negligible, if that. Certainly, during peak times, the wait time will increase some," said Strony. He explained that now, patients are seen within 15 minutes when they arrive.
"Could we have said that in December? No," Strony said.
Meanwhile, wait times in an emergency department can fluctuate based on many factors including the number of people seeking care through walk-ins, the severity of the cases being seen, and cases being brought in by ambulance. said Connolly.
The Emergency Department sees patients based on the severity of condition through a triage process and not by order of arrival, Connolly said.
Patients can help reduce the time they wait for care by selecting the most appropriate site for their need, Connolly continued. For non-life-threatening situations — like sprains, coughs, rashes, or burns — Urgent Care of Evangelical is available 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For many patients, there is less out-of-pocket expense and frequently less of a wait with Urgent Care, Connolly explained. For life-threatening situations-like trouble breathing, signs of a stroke, on uncontrolled bleeding, patients should call 911 immediately. "We track all patients who come to the Emergency Department in our measures — that means these numbers include those who come in by ambulance and walk-in. Those individuals could be coming in with active life-threatening emergencies (heart attack, stroke, etc) or non-life-threatening conditions (cuts, upset stomach, dizziness, etc).
A person in an active heart attack state may be seen in 1-5 minutes, Connolly said, and those with non-life-threatening longer than that. The hospital averages them together, Connolly said.
Evangelical's target for door to seeing a provider for emergency visits metric is 30 minutes.
From October through January, Evangelical's average door-to-provider time was around the 35-40 minute mark, Connolly said.
Currently, in March 2022, "our average door to provider time is standing at 20 minutes," he said.
This does not mean a person coming in will see a provider in 20 minutes, Connolly added. "This is an average. I don't want readers to come to the Emergency Department and think they will be seeing a provider in 20 minutes. Wait time always varies based on severity of illness and current patient volumes."