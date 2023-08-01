Families looking for support for loved ones with dementia are sometimes faced with an overwhelming number of choices and are forced to make tough decisions.
Fortunately, several local facilities and services are available to those in these situations. Within the Valley, at-home caregivers, personal care facilities, skilled nursing facilities and more are available to individuals facing dementia and their families.
Sarah Werner, supervisor at Family Care Home Health Agency in Sunbury, said sometimes staying in one's own home and routine is the best choice.
"Most of the time, with dementia or Alzheimers or the beginning stages, we try to make sure clients have a routine," Werner said. "A routine makes things not so mentally hard to know what needs to be done."
For example, if an individual always begins their day making coffee, they routinely know to put grounds in the pot and coffee into their mug, according to Werner.
The amount of time a caregiver spends with a client can vary, Werner said.
"Some clients are approved for three to six hours and others anywhere from four hours up to 24/7 care," she said. "The Area Agency on Aging often does assessments and determines the hours. Other times, clients are approved through their insurance and come to us."
In some cases, the home health agency will even hire a client's family member to work with them, according to Werner.
"We do have some instances where family members get hired on to work directly with clients," she said. "That way they are working with someone they’ve known for a long time."
For others, a personal care facility might be an option to consider. "Places like this are great, especially for those just starting out who are coping and want to feel normal," Charlene Fisher, administrator at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village Personal Care in Lewisburg, said.
Personal care facilities are sometimes a stepping stone to other, more tailored options, according to Fisher.
"I’ve had people start here and then move on to memory care," she said. "Memory care is for a certain type of resident. It's not for people who are just starting to show signs of dementia."
Buffalo Valley is not a secure dementia facility, which is a necessity for some, Fisher said.
"When I interview families, I ask if a potential resident is an elopement risk," she said. "This means they would try to get out or wander off. If this is the case, Buffalo Valley is not the place for them."
Residents at the Lewisburg facility are free to enter and exit the facility at any time, Fisher said.
At least half of the population at Buffalo Valley Personal Care, if not more, has dementia, according to the administrator. However, dementia residents are not separated from the rest of the population.
"At Buffalo Valley, we don’t segregate, I don’t feel like our dementia residents are left out at all," Fisher said. "They go to bingo and socials with everyone else and our activity director can also do a one-on-one with them, if necessary."
Fisher said most of the other residents in the facility take a certain pride in helping those with dementia.
"We only have three or four residents that are less understanding of those with dementia," she said. "The rest sort of take them under their wing."
Skilled nursing facilities, as offered through Nursing and Rehabilitation at The Mansion in Sunbury, provide 24/7 medical care and in-house rehabilitation, according to Admissions Director Jill Hoot.
The Mansion provides rehabilitation services including physical, occupational and speech therapies. These therapies can be crucial to those with dementia, according to Tyler Hassinger, a physical therapist at the facility.
"I’ve learned to always take something positive from the past and find a way to use it in treatment," Hassinger said. "For example, if I have a patient who loved music, we dance to Patsy Kline to participate."
The physical therapist explained this connection to the past makes a movement meaningful, instead of it just being an exercise.
"If you make the connection, it tends to stick. You don’t just sit and do the exercise, you make it into something," Hassinger said. "I had another patient who was walking, thinking they were walking the paper route for their dad."
Though each option offers a different setting and specialty, some aspects of dementia care are shared among all.
Werner said ensuring a client is moving and stimulating their hands is crucial to them continuing to perform tasks.
"With any primary types of dementia, we make sure they are doing something with their hands like coloring or playing games," she said. "If they stop moving their hands, they might stop being able to feed themselves, wash their hands, brush their teeth, etc."
Similarly, Michelle Hays, the activities director at The Mansion, said she uses sensory activities for dementia residents such as big-piece puzzles, matching, sorting, playdough, pushing, pulling or making noise with something like coffee can drums.
Hays also engages some residents in games like bingo or “memory magic” in which the activities director said she says part of a line such as, “an apple a day keeps the doctor” and residents recall the missing word.
Music seems to be a highly enjoyed activity for most, if not all, dementia residents. Fisher said residents at Buffalo Valley will come out of their rooms at the sound of music.
Hays made a similar statement about residents at The Mansion. "Most of our residents always enjoy music," Hays said. "Even if they can’t express themselves verbally, we will see them tapping the toes or humming along."
Because of the many offerings of dementia facilities and services, they are often in high demand.
Werner said the Family Home Health Agency office in Sunbury works with others across the commonwealth to provide services to those in need.
"We have offices throughout multiple counties in PA, so it all depends on where clients reside," she said. "If a client needs help in Carbon, I direct them to Pottsville. We all work together and assist in finding coverage for any clients."
Buffalo Valley Personal Care has a capacity of 50, but Fisher said in her more than 20 years at the facility, she has never had more than 44 residents at a time. The census is typically around 40 or 42, she said.
The Mansion is a 70-bed facility and Administrator Mark Monahan said they usually have between 68 and 69 residents, putting them in a situation where they sometimes have a waitlist.
"Most nursing homes would love to be at the 90th percentile. We are usually at 94 percent, so we run a high occupancy here," he said. "Our census is high because our care is good. Many members of our staff have been here for a long time and they’re dedicated."
Availability is not the only obstacle in seeking some of these services. According to Fisher, personal care and assisted living are all private pay.
"Nursing homes are the only facilities who take Medicare or Medicaid," she said. "Although, veterans and those with long-term care insurance can get benefits."
Insurance can also help cover therapy received by residents within a facility, Fisher said.