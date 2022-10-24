LEWISBURG — Valley resident and Olympic softball player Joey Lye told audiences at the Campus Theatre Sunday that any great achievement is preceded by obstacles, like those faced by the women who inspired the 1992 film “A League of Their Own.”
Lye, who won a bronze medal for Canada’s softball team at the 2020/2021 Tokyo Olympics, spoke ahead of the Campus Theatre’s special screening for the movie’s 30th anniversary. The film — directed by Penny Marshall and starring Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell and Madonna — tells the story of two fictional sisters who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) during World War II and their journey to compete in the World Series. Also at the screening was Sarah “Salty” Ferguson, who was a member of the league on the real team depicted in the movie.
“If you ask any single person who has achieved something great in their life or done something they’re proud of, you can guarantee they’ve battled a challenge or two … or 10 … along the way,” said Lye.
Lye acknowledged that the women who played in the AAGPBL faced countless obstacles, yet kept pushing on.
“I learned today that 600 women played in the league throughout its 12 years in existence,” she said. “So many obstacles were faced in order for those women to do such amazing things.”
For example, she said, the women who played baseball were required to attend etiquette classes and had to learn how to play in uniforms that weren’t exactly conducive to sliding into the dirt at home plate.
Ferguson said that while the movie was fictionalized, a good deal of what is on-screen is an accurate representation of what the women went through at the time.
“Of course they have to Hollywood-ize it to sell,” said Ferguson.
Ferguson played for the Rockford Peaches, the team that plays a primary role in the movie. She and other former players were on hand back then to help the creators and directors get it right, and said Marshall in particular was a down to earth and kind person. The actors and actresses were nice as well, she joked, but none of them knew a thing about how to play baseball.
“The only one she said was pretty good was Rosie O’Donnell,” said Bill Ferguson, her grandson.
Another former player, JoAnne McComb, was also scheduled to attend Sunday, but came down with COVID.
Jackie Heitmann of Muncy, coordinator of spiritual care at Evangelical Community Hospital, brought along a table filled with memorabilia from the time her aunt, Jane Moffet, spent as a player in the league. She played for the Springfield Sallies (1949-50), the Kalamazoo Lassies (1951-52), and the Battlecreek Belles (1952).
She said Moffet was proud to have been a player and kept in touch with her teammates throughout the years.
“They had reunions every year,” said Heitmann.
While Moffet was proud of her time as a player, Heitmann noted when she became a teacher, she never really talked about it.
“She was a teacher for 42 years and when students or co-workers would find out they’d be surprised,” she said.
A portion of the audience was made up of softball players from the Susquehanna University softball team as well as players from the Lewisburg Area High School Girls Softball team.
Adapting to obstacles
Lye said when asked to speak and to introduce the film, she was honored and looked forward to seeing members of the community come together to celebrate women in sport. She chose her topic, “Obstacles are The Path,” she said, because nothing amazing in life comes without challenge.
Lye lives by a personal mantra of “Adapt and Thrive.”
“I think about it every day,” she said. “If obstacles are inevitable and are the path, how can we be prepared for those moments, create a mindset that will allow us to work through those moments? I think about it every single day. That doesn’t mean I’m excited for them to come about, it means I’m ready and I’m able to adapt my mindset and my plan in order to thrive.”
It might be easier to just avoid the obstacles, but it’s important not to, she continued.
“Don’t gloss over challenges, that’s where the magic happens, where character is revealed and built, in those moment.”
Title IX
Lye especially focused on Title IX, which celebrated it’s 50th year this summer after being passed in 1972 — almost two decades after the AAGPBL shut down in 1954.
Title IX gives women athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports in educational institutions that receive federal funds, from elementary schools to colleges and universities.
“No one dreamed the impact it would have on female sports,” said Lye. “It also impacted education and here we are having seen so much impact in the sport world.”
Still, she said, it wasn’t enough to just pass Title IX. Lye outlined a moment that propelled Title IX into something bigger.
“In 1976, four years after Title IX had passed, the women’s rowing team at Yale shared a practice bus with the men,” she said.
She told the story of how the women were forced to sit in their wet, sweaty clothes on the bus while the mens team showered because the women had no hot water in their facilities. One player even caught pneumonia.
“So what that team did was decided it was enough, four years had passed and it was time for change,” said Lye. “So they set up a meeting with their athletic director, called a reporter and photographer and walked into the director’s office.”
At that time, the women stripped naked and wore nothing but the words “Title IX” written across their bodies.
“The team captain gave a prepared statement, which was printed in articles,” she said. “And it was this really amazing moment that a caused ripple effect of change throughout the country.”
Lye said she is “very, very, grateful for the trailblazers who impacted us.”
But while women should be grateful for their courage, they should also be inspired by it.
“We can be thankful for their courage and also be inspired by their courage to continue the fight because it is not over,” said Lye. “Next year it will be 80 years since league began … and it makes me realize how much work we have ahead of us still.”