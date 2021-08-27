The Daily Item
The stage was set across the Susquehanna Valley for high school football’s return with full-capacity stadiums.
Mother Nature had her own ideas, drenching players and fans. Lightning delays pushed several contests’ fourth quarters late into the night.
Shikellamy kicked off its season with full capacity stands that were drenched. Then lightning caused a nearly 45-minute delay with only seven minutes elapsed in the first quarter.
The rain and delays couldn’t wash out school spirit.
“I don’t care about the rain because it’s great to see so many kids and parents and everyone coming back to see some football,” Jim Diehl, of Northumberland, said. “It’s a great night no matter if it rained or not.”
Superintendent Jason Bendle agreed.
“Although it rained tonight our Shikellamy Braves fans stuck it out and stayed to support our team,” he said. “It’s a great night to be out for a Friday night under the lights.”
Shikellamy lost 12-0 to Central Mountain.
Before kickoff at Mount Carmel, several longtime fans were itching to see the Red Tornadoes on the field after last year’s season was cut short after three games due to a hazing incident.
Mike Merlo, a Mount Carmel Township resident and 1969 Mount Carmel High School graduate, has been going to Mount Carmel games for as long as he can remember. He called last year’s incident and the result “stupid.”
“I’m happy to have it back,” he said. “We missed the kids that graduated playing (last year). We always look for the kids coming up to see how we’re going to be the next year.”
Merlo, who played for the Red Tornadoes, sits in multiple rows of the stands with longtime game-time friends.
He joked that one buddy was “on the wrong side” because his grandson was playing for North Schuylkill. He also said he only sees another friend, Joe Pavolski, of Wilburton, at the games.
Pavolski, a 1977 graduate, has high hopes for this season.
“They’re going to be alright. We’ll be in the playoffs,” he said. “They’ll see us in the playoffs.”
The diehard fan said he hasn’t missed a game since 1968 or 1969.
“I don’t watch any other sports except Mount Carmel football,” he said. “Nothing on TV. Nothing. Seriously.”
He said he once served as best man at a wedding and showed up to the game in his tuxedo.
Another time, he said he checked himself out of the hospital.
“I shot myself with a nail gun,” he said. “Right here’s the spot where they did surgery.”
“We were playing down at Shamokin stadium, a playoff game, and I checked myself out. I called my daughter and said ‘come pick me up’ so I could go to the game.”
That was in the late ’90s when he was 41 years old, left the hospital with both arms in slings, and Mount Carmel — the winningest high school football team in Pennsylvania history — was on its way to a state championship.
“I just get excited for Mount Carmel football,” he said. “I have a Mount Carmel room in my house full of Mount Carmel stuff.”
Mount Carmel’s contest also fell victim to delays, ending after 10:30 p.m. with North Schuylkill victorious, 33-14.
Reporter Francis Scarcella and photographer Robert Inglis contributed to this report.