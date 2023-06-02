SUNBURY — For those worried about spending thousands of dollars on Taylor Swift’s last two concerts in Pennsylvania, some Valley residents who have recently attended the stadium shows have a bit of advice:
“You Need to Calm Down.”
Just ask Jade Brown, who spent a combined $5,000 on two shows, last month in Philadelphia at the Lincoln Financial Field and one in Boston, for Swift's summer Eras Tour.
Brown spared no expense when it came to purchasing club seats in Boston when she dished out $3,000 for the chance to sit with only 10 people and enjoy the concert in luxury with a private bathroom, merchandise stand and food.
"It was amazing," the 27-year-old Northumberland woman said.
At the Philadelphia show, she spent $1,000 for a ticket for a floor seat and $1,000 designing her outfit, which was a steal, she said.
The Philadelphia show she attended, she was able to secure tickets through Ticketmaster, but for the Boston performance, she used the app Stub Hub, she said.
“I got lucky with Ticketmaster as I was on my honeymoon in November when they went on sale, and we were able to get seats in the seventh row,” she said. "We saw everything, it was my first Taylor Swift show, so being able to see her perform was amazing and worth the money."
Brown said she would do it again but, “only if my husband would let me,” she joked.
For Carmella Mataloni, 33, of Dunmore, attending a Swift concert with her mother, Patricia, 61, was a priority, since the two have seen a show of virtually every Swift tour.
Mataloni got lucky and was able to get her VIP experience seats for $699 through Ticketmaster, but it wasn’t an easy task, she said. Matolini said she waited more than six hours in a virtual line to purchase tickets.
However, Travis Luft, 43, originally of Selinsgrove, and his wife Tammy, purchased tickets through StubHub for $1,900 for one of the Philadelphia shows but never received the purchase and it ended up costing him a lot more.
"They took the money right away, but tickets weren’t transferred," he said. "Months go by, still no tickets. As we are getting closer, my wife starts contacting Stubhub and they keep giving her a date and time when we will have the tickets. Once that time passes, they provide a new one. This continued until noon the day of the show. I talked to a supervisor who did nothing but apologize and offer a refund plus $200 credit.
Luft said he was still battling StubHub at 2 p.m. the day of the concert and had yet to receive tickets.
Luft said StubHub refunded the $1,900, but he ended up paying $6,500 for similar tickets from Vivid Seats, another ticket app.
"The tickets were for my stepdaughter's birthday, and they ended getting field-level seats," he said.
Luft said, to him, spending the money wasn't worth it.
"If you ask my daughter she will say it was well worth it, if you ask me, the answer is no," he said. "But they loved the show."
Ticketmaster Issues, Swift responds
Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was the state attorney general at the time tickets went on sale in November, said his previous office received more than 1,200 complaints about the ticket sales.
Shapiro was asking at the time for anyone who had issues to contact his office but the attorney general's office did not say whether an investigation was launched.
The U.S. Justice Department, however, launched an antitrust investigation into the matter, according to The New York Times. The published report said authorities were investigating if Live Nation Entertainment, which owns Ticketmaster, abused its power over the live music industry.
Swift, a Pennsylvania native, who in 2002 performed a free concert at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, responded to the November mess through an Instagram message to fans.
“It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets,” Swift said. “But it really (ticks) me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”
Ticketmaster at the time claimed the reason the public sale was canceled was because of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”
"Our advice is that consumers should be very careful who they purchase tickets from," state Attorney General's Office Spokesperson Brett Hambright said. "Check the websites for guarantees and refund policies, and be sure to pay with a credit card, so a fraudulent transaction can be disputed.
"Pennsylvania consumers who believe they have been scammed can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General."
Valley Fans Spend The Money For Amazing Experience
Mackenzie Wertman, 26, of Danville, said she spent 10 hours waiting in a virtual line through Ticketmaster only to be either shut out, kicked off the site, or just denied tickets.
But that didn’t stop her.
Wertman took a shot at acquiring tickets by driving to Philadelphia and waiting it out using various ticket apps, while also fighting scammers along the way.
She eventually got her seats for $800 And was able to get inside and join the other "Swifties" belting out tunes like, "You Need To Calm Down," "Shake It Off," "22," and "You Belong With Me."
“I never experienced anything like this in my life,” she said. "I didn’t plan to go until the last minute and we looked on Ticketmaster and the cheapest seats I found were $3,000 for nose bleeds, and I thought this can’t be real.”
Wertman said she spoke with three other friends from Danville and they all decided they hadn't done anything like this since COVID-19, so they went for it and spent the cash.
"We ended up seven rows back from the stage so we were lucky," she said.
Kira Leitzel, 31, from Dalmatia, joined with classmates from Line Mountain, Michon Haupt, 32, of Trevorton, Julie Novinger, 32, of Dornsife, and Kayla Sinopoli, 32, of Danville, all made the trip to Philadelphia for the show.
The group also got lucky with Ticketmaster as they paid $325 per seat, except Leitzel, who went to a second show where she paid $1,000 for her floor seats.
"It was awesome and even if you don’t like Taylor Swift, going to a show was such an experience,” Haupt said. “I would do it again. we were looking at Pittsburgh tickets for the cab ride home”
Leitzel said the combined $1,350 plus the extra money she spent on clothes and hotels was well worth it, but she understands why people would be alarmed at the prices.
"I had a great time both nights with people who enjoyed the experience,” she said.
One of the luckier concert attendees was 2018 Midd-West graduate Megan Lessman, 23, of Middleburg, who attended the May 12 concert in Philadelphia.
"I thank God, I paid face value for tickets at $199,” she said. "I was lucky to get in the door.”
It wasn’t easy though, as Lessman said she waited for 15 hours in a virtual line.
"I was just getting ready to buy the tickets after waiting five hours and Ticketmaster kicked me out,” she said.
“I went back on the next day and waited 10 hours and the only tickets that were left were $900 and I didn’t have $900 to spend so we got lucky and another batch of tickets became available the Monday before the show and I was able to get them.
She, too, spent nearly $200 on an outfit, she said.
Dr. Amit Johal, of Lewisburg, who works at Geisinger Medical Center, attended his first Swift concert with his wife and 15-year-old daughter, Riya, and he said he had a blast.
"We went on Mother's Day, and we went with an open mind,” he said.
"I have been to a Pearl Jam concert, but my daughter has turned me to a Swiftiedad. To see 70,000 people and to see so many happy people in one spot dancing and singing was amazing.”
Johal said he also got lucky and received tickets through Ticketmaster in November, but not until his daughter waited six hours in the virtual line.
Patricia Case, 47, of Lewisburg, took her 9-year-old daughter, Anna, to the Mother's Day show in Philadelphia, and ended up dishing out $4,400 for the pair of seats, but the two sat in Row 19 on the floor near the stage.
Case said she ended up buying her tickets on eBay and the seller wanted $5,800.
"We looked online and tickets were $700 for nosebleed seats and I thought who would spend this money so I said we were not going to go," she said.
But then I thought about it, we put in extra hours at work and said let's go and it was amazing. I was blown away and am now a huge Taylor Swift fan. She made every person in the stadium feel like they were the only person there, and my daughter had a great time and the perfect way to spend Mother's Day."
Getting Ready To Go
Swift is performing June 16 and 17 at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and some Valley fans are excited to attend.
Tricia Zechman, 25, Mifflinburg, and Katelyn Saylor, 25, Selinsgrove, are both making the trip out to Western Pennsylvania, and the two longtime friends got lucky.
"We paid $200 each for the seats," Zechman said. "We got lucky when tickets went on sale and we got them in less than 45 minutes."
Zechman said right after Saylor got the tickets, Ticketmaster crashed.
Zechman said the two friends went to see Swift 10 years ago in Pittsburgh and paid about $80 per seat back then.
"We have been 'Swifties' for so long and we are so excited to go see her again," Zechman said. "This will be a fun trip."
Zechman and Saylor got lucky when purchasing their seats, but for anyone else wishing to go to Acrisure Stadium on either day, according to various ticket apps, seats are going for about $2,900 for upper deck and $4,700 for field seats. Box seats are $18,430.