DANVILLE — A Montour County farm established in 1861 was honored Friday at the Pennsylvania farm show.
State Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding recognized eight farms, including the Danville farm of Curtis M. and Stephanie J. Bower.
“These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage,” Secretary Redding said. “They have kept their land and precious farming resources in the family, feeding the progress and productivity of future generations. They embody this year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress.”
The Century Farm program, started in 1977, and Bicentennial Farm program, started in 2004, have recognized more than 2,300 farms, including those from Adams, Bucks, Carbon, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Northampton and Perry counties recognized on Friday. Century Farms are owned by the same family for at least 100 years, a family member must live on the farm, and the property must include at least 10 acres of the original holding, or gross more than $1,000 annually from sales of farm products.