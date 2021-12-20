Mifflinburg Fire Chief Steve Walter and his colleagues recognized 25 years ago that interest in volunteer firefighting was waning so they reached out to deacons in the local Mennonite community.
"We were seeing that some of our family members were getting older," said Walter of the concern of losing volunteers and decreasing the department's ability to serve the public. "A lot of Mennonites have farms and own their own business so they can leave on a daytime call."
At the time more than two decades ago, Mennonites were not interested in joining the fire department because of a perception about the environment at the fire hall, he said.
Walter and then-Chief John Heiges assured the deacons that no alcohol is permitted at any of the department's functions and most gatherings are family-friendly.
"That helped," said Walter.
Today, Mifflinburg Hose Company and its satellite station in Mazeppa has about 60 active volunteers and 50 percent of them are Mennonites who have helped the company respond to nearly 400 calls this year that ranged from structure fires to downed wires.
"Usually if people don't know who to call, they call the fire department," said Leslie Young, chief at East End Fire Company in Danville. She was drawn to firefighting in the late 1990s by her now-husband, Kevin Young, and has served as chief for eight years. "When I got on the engine it just set the hook."
Fire officials in departments across the commonwealth are trying to figure out the best hook to recruit volunteers as the number of volunteer firefighters have markedly declined from an estimated 360,000 in 1975 to about 30,000, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council and state Department of Community and Economic Development.
At issue for many is the time requirement for training and participation in emergency responses, said Snyder County Emergency Coordinator Derick Shambach.
In 1994, basic essentials of firefighting training was 66 hours, said Jason Kaufman, assistant chief at Dauntless Hook & Ladder (DH&L) Co. in Selinsgrove. Today, the training is nearly 200 hours, partly due to new technology such as electric vehicles and solar panels that require firefighters to understand how to approach a scene, he said.
"It becomes a time-management issue and the state keeps increasing training requirements," said Shambach of the barriers to recruiting volunteers. To keep up with required certifications, he said, most departments hold trainings once a week.
The current ranks of fire departments are getting older as fewer people join the service.
A survey of the 25 or so volunteers at East End Fire Company about five years ago found that the average age was 39.
"That number has only gotten higher," said Young.
Hummels Wharf Fire Company lost two long-serving members, former chiefs Jack Grove, who served for 56 years, and Jeff Buckley who had more than 40 years in the department when they both retired this fall.
Grove said there are several teen and young adults among the 25 or so active volunteers but as they marry, buy homes and start families, their numbers will dwindle.
To help recruit and retain members, Hummels Wharf Fire Co. has been offering financial bonuses the past six years to volunteers based on the number of calls they respond to, the training they receive and whether they serve as an officer.
"We look at it as if we're reimbursing them for their time," said Grove, who said the total amount paid out is never more than $5,000 or $6,000 a year. "No one will get rich, that's for sure. But it's nice to get that check in January to pay Christmas bills."
Encouraging young members to get involved is key in operating a successful volunteer department.
Young said only three members now serve in Danville as junior firefighters, a program that is offered to youth beginning at 14.
Sixteen-year-old Nolan Frantz has served for two years as a junior firefighter at the East End Fire Company where his father, Eric Frantz, has volunteered for 20 years.
"You get so many opportunities to do what a normal teenager can't," the younger Frantz said of being able to work around expensive equipment, ride on the emergency vehicles and assist at fires, accidents and water rescues. "It's really good community service."
Kaufman joined the Selinsgrove fire department as a junior firefighter in March 1994 and has been involved ever since with the company that responds to between 375 and 400 calls a year ranging from fire, water and animal rescue, traffic control and medical assists.
"I like helping people and the community," he said.
DH&L has about seven junior firefighters, a number Kaufman would like to bump up. To attract more people, the company is remodeling the fire hall on Bridge Street and adding internet stations and gaming areas where visitors can play pool, ping pong and have other social interactions.
The fire hall is also a place for families to gather. The father of a 5- and 9-year-old, Kaufman said he and other parent volunteers often gather there with their kids and spouses.
"Keeping people happy is big for retention. You have to give them a place to come," he said. "If you only get together on (an emergency) call, people will leave."
Young said her department appeals for volunteers via Facebook and other social media.
Northumberland Borough Fire Chief Brian Ginck said his department plans to blanket the community with appeals in 2022.
“We hope to do a blitz in January to put out flyers throughout town,” he said. “We want to get the word out that we need volunteers and people to step up.”
Walter isn't concerned about the sustainability of the volunteer firefighting model despite the declining numbers.
"If you have good equipment and include everyone in most of the decision-making I'd say this country can continue to have volunteer fire departments," he said. "There is a volunteer spirit in everyone."
Staff writer Justin Strawser contributed to this article.