MIFFLINBURG — In the middle of the night, as they have done for the past six anniversaries of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, a group of Valley firefighters started walking.
The path from Hughesville to the Mifflinburg Hose Company isn't as significant as what it represents — 34.3 miles, to symbolize the 343 firefighters who were lost in the 9/11 attacks.
Bagpipes played in the background as the group made the trek from Lycoming to Union County.
"It just gives us time to reflect on what happened," Mifflinburg Hose Company lieutenant Jesse Martin said, noting the group was carrying 13 additional American flags to honor the U.S. soldiers who were killed by a suicide bomber in Afghanistan last month. "It's a long walk, it's a lot of time to just think about what those people went through."
Katrina Knisley, a Lewisburg native now living in Philadelphia, joined the walk on Saturday morning. She took part in the march, she said, because her husband is friends with one of the organizers.
"I was in middle school when it happened, and gradually over the years I've learned more about it," she said with an American flag draped over her shoulder. "It's a good way to pay tribute."
Admitting she was sporting a new blister from the walk, Knisley said it was great to see Valley residents come out to watch the march.
"It makes me proud to see them here," she said. "It's cool to see the firefighters walking and what the people think about them."
Some bystanders placed their hands over their hearts as the group passed.
"It's a great event, really moving with the bagpiper," said Bob Snyder, a Milton resident who watched the procession. "This day, 9/11, needs to be remembered forever. I wish more people would do something like this. It's nice that people remember. It's nice for the parents, husbands, wives of the people who were lost. It helps them understand that we aren't forgetting."