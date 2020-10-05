Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.
MONTOUR
DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/21/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE SUPER 8
Date of report: 09/21/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility)
SHEETZ #372
Date of report: 09/21/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KOHL’S STONY HILL TREE FARM MFF-4
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT
Date of report: 09/09/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ST JOSEPH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/09/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/25/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE TWO OWLS
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 2(Milk or milk products being used / offered for sale from sources that are not approved under the Milk Sanitation Law.)
CATINO WINE & FOOD SERVICES
Date of report: 09/22/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL AREA JR/SR HIGH
Date of report: 09/22/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 09/22/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VFW POST #8206
Date of report: 09/21/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIEF SHIKELLAMY EL SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/15/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WORK FOUNDATIONS +
Date of report: 09/15/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Facility has no hot hold capability upon receipt of food. Facility has only small microwave for reheating food received below temperature.) 2(Cheesesteaks not received at proper temperature (only 120*F), hot held at 135°F or above.) 3(Foodservice refrigerator was held at 47°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
PICARELLAS PIZZA
Date of report: 09/10/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S
Date of report: 09/04/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces (register keys) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.) 2(Prep food was held at 55 °F, in the * area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
LAUGHTERS INC.
Date of report: 09/04/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The sink in the men’s bathroom has a crack in the percaline.) 2(No clean up kit available.) 3(The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for PDA Certification.) 4(Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)
PAULIE’S
Date of report: 09/04/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER
Date of report: 09/03/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKET #205
Date of report: 09/03/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE CO. #1
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(retail food facility does not contain a vomiting and diarrheal cleanup kit) 2( Observed *hand soap material OR personal care item*, in * area, not clearly labeled with a manufacturer’s label.) 3(Working containers in * area, used for storing *chemicals, cleaners* taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.) 4(Meatballs, which were cooled, were not reheated to 165°F within two hours, for hot holding.)
PENN’S TAVERN
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
ST LOUIS DE MONTFORT ACADEMY
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE DEN
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 09/01/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY
Date of report: 09/26/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(First turn stand’s food was held at 48°F, in the household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Entrance stand’s food was held at 46°F, in the right household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(HOUSEHOLD REFRIGERATORS DO NOT MEET PA FOOD CODE STANDARD. Facility requested new commercial refrigeration unit.)
CIC LEMONADE TFS-3
Date of report: 09/25/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employee observed in processing area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as nets or hat.)
HILLSIDE MARKET
Date of report: 09/25/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/25/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
S & E BULK FOODS
Date of report: 09/25/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Container of bacon was held at 50°F, in the stand area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOUTZ’S SWEET TREATS TFS3
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MACC AT BEAVER FAIR TFS-3
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
MIDDLE CREEK CAFE
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VALLEY SHOWS TFS-3 - COTTON CANDY 2
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed four bags of onions stored directly on the floor outside walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required: will cause faster rotting and attractant for insects.
BEST BOWL
Date of report: 09/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB
Date of report: 09/18/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility using manual warewashing sink for mop drying area without approval of the Department - MUST have area to hang mops after cleaning/between uses.) 2(Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the WALK-IN COOLER, is not being date marked.) 3(Hood surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease droplet formations.)
AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET AT MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged STORE-MADE BAKED GOODS not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)
BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing (ONLY SINGLE-BAY). Equipment taken to firehall this day.)
CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEWLETT’S HOT SAUSAGE XK 20449 TFS-4
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOE’S PIZZA TFS 3
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAURA MAE’S FARM TFS-3 AT MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCCLURE FIRE CO AT BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3
Date of report: 09/17/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KELLER’S BEER
Date of report: 09/15/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS STORE #226
Date of report: 09/15/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sliced cold cut display unit held at 51°F, in the front third partition area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Internal meat temperature acceptable)
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
Date of report: 09/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUTCH’S SMOKEHOUSE FIXX MFF3 XKH-7170
Date of report: 09/11/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Taco meat was held at 110°F, in the above counter steam table area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)
CHINA WOK
Date of report: 09/11/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CRUISERS CAFE
Date of report: 09/11/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #10770
Date of report: 09/11/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SWEET N SAVORY
Date of report: 09/11/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BELLA’S PIZZA LLC
Date of report: 09/10/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE
Date of report: 09/10/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Facilities with booster heaters on automatic dish machines MUST use water-proof, maximum recording/temperature (high) hold thermometers to be in accordance with 2013 Federal Food Code.)
STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063
Date of report: 09/10/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date of report: 09/01/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Self-service ham was held at 118°F, in the steam table area, rather than 135°F or above as required: explained heat lamps don’t work at a distance/too close could burn customers.) 2(Cook line food preparation units held at 45-47°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Fried, battered chicken for sweet/sour observed mounded following removal from fryers: explained poor cooling method for center pieces.)
PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY #2389
Date of report: 09/01/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RISE & SHINE CAFE
Date of report: 09/01/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
BYERLY BROTHER’S INC
Date of report: 09/25/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHEETZ #378
Date of report: 09/24/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAVY’S FRESH MARKET
Date of report: 09/23/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FEAST OF FLAVOR CATERING
Date of report: 09/23/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MANCINI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/23/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROONEY’S PUB
Date of report: 09/23/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE OAKWOOD SMOKEHOUSE
Date of report: 09/23/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Utensils and dish observed in handsink basin. Handsinks to be used for handwashing only and free and clear at all times.) 2(No mop sink available in the facility.)
WE ALL SCREAM ICE CREAM
Date of report: 09/23/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OMA’S ANTIQUE EMPORIUM
Date of report: 09/18/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Utensils and dish observed in handsink basin. Handsinks to be used for handwashing only and free and clear at all times.) 2(No mop sink available in the facility.)
WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/18/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EXPRESS FOOD MART
Date of report: 09/14/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A one pint bottle of chocolate milk was beyond the sell-by-date. Corrected on site.)
COMMONS CAFE - SOUTH CAMPUS
Date of report: 09/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PERKINS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Deep cleaning needed under shelves, tables and equipment in dry storage/rear kitchen area at floor-wall juncture.)
THE FLYING BISON
Date of report: 09/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY
Date of report: 09/08/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LA CASA DE PIZZA - HOUSE OF PIZZA
Date of report: 09/04/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on fan guards in the upper walk-in cooler.)
MCDONALD’S #31107
Date of report: 09/04/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHARP SPECIALTIES AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 09/04/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/04/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE HAMPTON INN
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PETER PIPERS PICKLES
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES
Date of report: 09/02/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CUPBOARD
Date of report: 09/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ceiling cracks in bakery area have flaking coating/paint. Areas to be smoothed and re-painted.) 2(Accumulation of dust and cobwebbing on exhaust filters and wall behind ovens in kitchen.)
PIZZA PHI
Date of report: 09/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SIAM RESTAURANT & BAR
Date of report: 09/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Dried food residuals on top exterior and interior sides of doors on mechanical dishwasher. Employee began cleaning during inspection.) 2(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.) 3(No sanitizer test strips for the dishwasher could be located for review.) 4(Faucet is broken at 2-bay sink in kitchen and is repaired with duct tape - no longer smooth and easily cleanable.)