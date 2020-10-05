Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30.

MONTOUR

DANVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/21/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE SUPER 8

Date of report: 09/21/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility)

SHEETZ #372

Date of report: 09/21/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KOHL’S STONY HILL TREE FARM MFF-4

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT

Date of report: 09/09/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ST JOSEPH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/09/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report:     09/25/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE TWO OWLS

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door.) 2(Milk or milk products being used / offered for sale from sources that are not approved under the Milk Sanitation Law.)

CATINO WINE & FOOD SERVICES

Date of report: 09/22/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL AREA JR/SR HIGH

Date of report: 09/22/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 09/22/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VFW POST #8206

Date of report: 09/21/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHIEF SHIKELLAMY EL SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/15/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WORK FOUNDATIONS +

Date of report: 09/15/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Facility has no hot hold capability upon receipt of food. Facility has only small microwave for reheating food received below temperature.) 2(Cheesesteaks not received at proper temperature (only 120*F), hot held at 135°F or above.) 3(Foodservice refrigerator was held at 47°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

PICARELLAS PIZZA

Date of report: 09/10/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAWN OF POP SNYDER’S

Date of report: 09/04/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces (register keys) not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil.) 2(Prep food was held at 55 °F, in the * area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

LAUGHTERS INC.

Date of report: 09/04/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The sink in the men’s bathroom has a crack in the percaline.) 2(No clean up kit available.) 3(The food facility does not employee a certified employee as required. An employee has attended an approved training class, but has not applied for PDA Certification.) 4(Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.)

PAULIE’S

Date of report: 09/04/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BAMSE COFFEE & ROASTER

Date of report: 09/03/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKET #205

Date of report: 09/03/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIRO’S RISTORANTE ITALIANO

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINE MOUNTAIN HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE CO. #1

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(retail food facility does not contain a vomiting and diarrheal cleanup kit) 2( Observed *hand soap material OR personal care item*, in * area, not clearly labeled with a manufacturer’s label.)     3(Working containers in * area, used for storing *chemicals, cleaners* taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.) 4(Meatballs, which were cooled, were not reheated to 165°F within two hours, for hot holding.)

PENN’S TAVERN

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

ST LOUIS DE MONTFORT ACADEMY

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE DEN

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 09/01/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

SNACK BAR CONCESSIONS AT SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY

Date of report: 09/26/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(First turn stand’s food was held at 48°F, in the household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required. Entrance stand’s food was held at 46°F, in the right household refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(HOUSEHOLD REFRIGERATORS DO NOT MEET PA FOOD CODE STANDARD. Facility requested new commercial refrigeration unit.)

CIC LEMONADE TFS-3

Date of report: 09/25/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employee observed in processing area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as nets or hat.)

HILLSIDE MARKET

Date of report: 09/25/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/25/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

S & E BULK FOODS

Date of report: 09/25/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Container of bacon was held at 50°F, in the stand area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOUTZ’S SWEET TREATS TFS3

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MACC AT BEAVER FAIR TFS-3

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

MIDDLE CREEK CAFE

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VALLEY SHOWS TFS-3 - COTTON CANDY 2

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed four bags of onions stored directly on the floor outside walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required: will cause faster rotting and attractant for insects.

BEST BOWL

Date of report: 09/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB

Date of report: 09/18/2020

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility using manual warewashing sink for mop drying area without approval of the Department - MUST have area to hang mops after cleaning/between uses.) 2(Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the WALK-IN COOLER, is not being date marked.) 3(Hood surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and grease droplet formations.)

AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET AT MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged STORE-MADE BAKED GOODS not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.)

BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing (ONLY SINGLE-BAY). Equipment taken to firehall this day.)

CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEWLETT’S HOT SAUSAGE XK 20449 TFS-4

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOE’S PIZZA TFS 3

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAURA MAE’S FARM TFS-3 AT MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCCLURE FIRE CO AT BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3

Date of report: 09/17/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KELLER’S BEER

Date of report: 09/15/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS STORE #226

Date of report: 09/15/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sliced cold cut display unit held at 51°F, in the front third partition area, rather than 41°F or below as required. Internal meat temperature acceptable)

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Date of report: 09/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUTCH’S SMOKEHOUSE FIXX MFF3 XKH-7170

Date of report: 09/11/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Taco meat was held at 110°F, in the above counter steam table area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)

CHINA WOK

Date of report: 09/11/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CRUISERS CAFE

Date of report: 09/11/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #10770

Date of report: 09/11/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SWEET N SAVORY

Date of report: 09/11/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BELLA’S PIZZA LLC

Date of report: 09/10/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE

Date of report: 09/10/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Facilities with booster heaters on automatic dish machines MUST use water-proof, maximum recording/temperature (high) hold thermometers to be in accordance with 2013 Federal Food Code.)

STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063

Date of report: 09/10/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA HOUSE BUFFET

Date of report: 09/01/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Self-service ham was held at 118°F, in the steam table area, rather than 135°F or above as required: explained heat lamps don’t work at a distance/too close could burn customers.) 2(Cook line food preparation units held at 45-47°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3(Fried, battered chicken for sweet/sour observed mounded following removal from fryers: explained poor cooling method for center pieces.)

PERKINS RESTAURANT & BAKERY #2389

Date of report: 09/01/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RISE & SHINE CAFE

Date of report: 09/01/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

BYERLY BROTHER’S INC

Date of report: 09/25/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHEETZ #378

Date of report: 09/24/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAVY’S FRESH MARKET

Date of report: 09/23/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FEAST OF FLAVOR CATERING

Date of report: 09/23/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MANCINI’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/23/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROONEY’S PUB

Date of report: 09/23/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE OAKWOOD SMOKEHOUSE

Date of report: 09/23/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Utensils and dish observed in handsink basin. Handsinks to be used for handwashing only and free and clear at all times.) 2(No mop sink available in the facility.)

WE ALL SCREAM ICE CREAM

Date of report: 09/23/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OMA’S ANTIQUE EMPORIUM

Date of report: 09/18/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Utensils and dish observed in handsink basin. Handsinks to be used for handwashing only and free and clear at all times.) 2(No mop sink available in the facility.)

WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/18/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EXPRESS FOOD MART

Date of report: 09/14/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A one pint bottle of chocolate milk was beyond the sell-by-date. Corrected on site.)

COMMONS CAFE - SOUTH CAMPUS

Date of report: 09/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PERKINS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Deep cleaning needed under shelves, tables and equipment in dry storage/rear kitchen area at floor-wall juncture.)

THE FLYING BISON

Date of report: 09/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY

Date of report: 09/08/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LA CASA DE PIZZA - HOUSE OF PIZZA

Date of report: 09/04/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of static dust on fan guards in the upper walk-in cooler.)

MCDONALD’S #31107

Date of report: 09/04/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHARP SPECIALTIES AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 09/04/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SILVER MOON SHOP & DINE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/04/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE HAMPTON INN

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PETER PIPERS PICKLES

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES

Date of report: 09/02/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CUPBOARD

Date of report: 09/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ceiling cracks in bakery area have flaking coating/paint. Areas to be smoothed and re-painted.) 2(Accumulation of dust and cobwebbing on exhaust filters and wall behind ovens in kitchen.)

PIZZA PHI

Date of report: 09/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SIAM RESTAURANT & BAR

Date of report: 09/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Dried food residuals on top exterior and interior sides of doors on mechanical dishwasher. Employee began cleaning during inspection.) 2(Accumulation of dust on fan guards in walk-in cooler.) 3(No sanitizer test strips for the dishwasher could be located for review.) 4(Faucet is broken at 2-bay sink in kitchen and is repaired with duct tape - no longer smooth and easily cleanable.)

Tags

Recommended for you