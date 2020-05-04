Food service location inspections from April 1 to April 30 across the Susquehanna Valley.
MONTOUR COUNTY
CREST HAVEN FARM MARKET
Date of report: 04/23/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Quart size soup containers not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement) 2 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing (hidden in the corner with canvas bags in front)).
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA
Date of report: 04/30/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Condensate from island walk-in cooler unit observed dripping onto food containers stored on shelving immediately beneath.) 2 (Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips at SUBWAY DISH SINK to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.) 3 (Food was held at 62°F, in the SUBWAY rear under counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 4 (Single-use aluminum can of tomato sauce being re-used for food storage.)
FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART
Date of report: 04/23/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Handwash sink in deli area still not replaced: manager required to not re-start "made-in-store" deli/sandwich operations until corrected.) 2 (Three cases of milk/orange juice products observed held at 43°F, in the store isle area (waiting to be moved to front display case), rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MCDONALD'S #12259
Date of report: 04/23/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD'S #13543
Date of report: 04/23/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Mold-like substance accumulations observed along underside of production area inside ice machine.) 2 (Y-valve with shut-offs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT
Date of report: 04/22/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GOODE FOOD
Date of report: 04/22/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE STAINED GLASS INN
Date of report: 04/22/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS #007
Date of report: 04/22/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MONTOUR FARM MARKET
Date of report: 04/20/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Bags of onions, potatoes and flour not stored at least 6" off the floor in store.)
ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Brown gravy, which was cooled, was only reheated on steamtable for hot holding and not 165°F for 15 seconds as required.) 2 (Food handler admitted to not calibrating thermometer at least every two weeks.) 3 (Food temperature measuring device is not being cleaned before use or storage.) 4 (Observed in-use knives stored between table edge and food preparation table edge, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.) 5 (Two pans of items for portioning observed thawing at room temperature on the table top, which is not an approved thawing method.) 6 (Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on thermometer after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.) 7 (Flooring, in the grease trap area, observed having holes into sub-flooring and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
DEWART COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Dewart
Compliant: In
Violations: 1 (No self-closer on restroom door.)
DUNKIN DONUTS
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: In
Violations: None
FISHER'S BOSTON PIEROGIES
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: In
Violations: None
SUBWAY #63095
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
CVS PHARMACY #1606
Date of report: 04/09/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FUEL ON MILTON
Date of report: 04/09/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Milk was held at 44°F, in the reach/walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
DURDACH BROTHERS INC
Date of report: 04/08/2020
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 04/08/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 2 (Commercially processed meatballs not heated before being placed in the steam table and not to 135°F for hot holding as required.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #129
Date of report: 04/08/2020
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #191
Date of report: 04/08/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOYERS FOOD MARKET #3556
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Produce area using a three-compartment sink's third bay for food preparation/sanitizing; other two for manual ware-washing without combination detergent/sanitizer, as required for two-bay operation.) 2 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply produce area sinks at the time of this inspection.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #17875
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Stonington
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #2755
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FULL SERVICE 122
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINI MART #133
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Beef chili was being heated (114°F after over two and one half hours in the warmer) and not to 135°F for hot holding as required.)
WENDY`S #0339002
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: xxxx
ROSS'S FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY
Date of report: 04/06/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN #40405
Date of report: 04/02/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Cooler fans-dust accumulation))
AMATO'S PIZZA & SUBS
Date of report: 04/02/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed food stored directly on the floor in cooler and freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (vents over fryers, cook top, and soda dispenser have dust accumulation))
BREWER'S OUTLET
Date of report: 04/02/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Side door located in the warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Grab and Go Cooler has dust accumulation on fan exhaust))
DOMINOS PIZZA
Date of report: 04/02/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KLINGER INC, MARVIN E
Date of report: 04/02/2020
Town: Dornsife
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #47781
Date of report: 04/02/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (air vent near soda BIBs).)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #184
Date of report: 04/02/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
DOMINO'S PIZZA
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 4/30/2020
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Sandwich preparation unit's food was held at 47°F, in the cook's line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
PIT STOP
Date of report: 4/30/2020
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Both sandwich preparation units' food held at 49-53 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (Two one-dozen containers of eggs observed with 4/26/20 USE BY DATE.)
MOD PIZZA
Date of report: 4/29/2020
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Asiago cheese and beef containers observed in walk-in cooler with labels past store use-by date (and outside seven-day Food Code standard). 2 (The food facility does not have a WORKING handwash sink located in the ware washing area.) 3 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker: one side to cleaning chemicals and other to hose coiled in the utility sink basin.) 4 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET #016
Date of report: 4/29/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT #25467
Date of report: 4/29/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RIGHT-A-WAY CONVENIENCE STORE
Date of report: 4/29/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (All prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2 (Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #16517
Date of report: 4/28/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEIMBACH'S COUNTRY STORE, INC.
Date of report: 4/28/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employees observed in deli area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN
Date of report: 4/28/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PERKINS RSTRNT & BAKERY #2389
Date of report: 4/28/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed compressor covers on cook's line food preparation units with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.)
WAL-MART STORE #2185
Date of report: 4/28/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DENNY'S #8199
Date of report: 4/24/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Condensation effluent hose not connected inside walk-in freezer. Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker: hose observed with spray gun on one side and chemicals on another line.)
MARTINS GROCERY
Date of report: 4/24/2020
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Prepackaged candies and bulk foods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2 (The handwash sink located in the deli area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
TEXAS ROADHOUSE #470
Date of report: 4/24/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TWIST N SPLITS - MFF 3
Date of report: 4/24/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI'S #84
Date of report: 04/21/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Two Y-valves with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 2 (Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap - possible back-flow contamination of water system.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #8346
Date of report: 04/21/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HAMPTON INN, THE
Date of report: 04/21/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KREAMER FREEZE
Date of report: 04/21/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Temperature measuring device inside above counter refrigerated separated from background holder and not giving accurate reading.) 2 (Above counter refrigerator's food was held at 53°F, in the food preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3 (Two of three racks inside walk-in cooler observed with heavy rust accumulations and deteriorating surfaces noted in Nov '18 inspection. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 4 (Chocolate fudge can obsesrved with heavy rust along outside due to storage in heat water during service. Disposal on-the-spot.) 5 (Rear exit door located in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)
QUICK SHOP #8
Date of report: 04/21/2020
Town: Kreamer
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EARL S STAUFFER BULK FOOD
Date of report: 04/17/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Drinking water quality obtained from a non-public water system does not meet DEP water quality standards.)
HOWELL'S ICE CREAM KING, LLC
Date of report: 04/17/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Hamburger preparation unit was held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (A food employee was observed touching brownies, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
MIDWAY MUNCHIES MFF3
Date of report: 04/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VALLEY COTTON CANDY #1 MFF3
Date of report: 04/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VALLEY SHOWS, LLC/FUNNEL CAKE CO
Date of report: 04/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN DONUTS
Date of report: 04/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OIP EXPRESS
Date of report: 04/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net/hat, or beard cover.) 2 (Food facility does not have available Quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration (had chlorine for bleach use, only).) 3 (Cold water handle not installed on dishwashing sink. Hot water handle not installed on central hand wash sink.) 4 (Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)
TACO BELL #28962
Date of report: 04/14/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOP STAR EXPRESS #0033
Date of report: 04/14/2020
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 Refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food (ten milk half gallons) was being stored on reach-in cooler shelves with a sell-by date that was beyond the manufacturer's original date.) 2 (Rear wall, in the storeroom area (left of outside door), is made of raw, untreated chip-board, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. REPEAT VIOLATION FROM PRIOR INSPECTION.) 3 (Observed four bottles of windshield cleaner being stored in storeroom area on top of ice machine.)
LONG JOHN SILVERS #31504
Date of report: 04/09/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENNS CREEK PIT STOP
Date of report: 04/09/2020
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
APPLEBEE'S #3314
Date of report: 04/06/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1577
Date of report: 04/06/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES SELINSGROVE
Date of report: 04/06/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #7
Date of report: 04/03/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKETS #309
Date of report: 04/03/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Mops are not being hung to air dry: stored in utility sink basin - no holds/racks available.)
UNION
CATHERMAN'S CANDY AND EXTRAORDINARY CAKES AND PASTRIES
Date of report: 04/22/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN - TACO BELL
Date of report: 04/22/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY
Date of report: 04/22/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Employee observed wearing bracelets on both arms during food preparation.)
WILLIAM CALLAHAN - MOBILE MARKET
Date of report: 04/17/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ARD'S FARM
Date of report: 04/16/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2498
Date of report: 04/16/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
I-FUEL SUPERSTOP - USB DEVELOPMENTS
Date of report: 04/16/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MATTY'S
Date of report: 04/16/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cheese sauces in left hot hold well registering 118-120*F instead of 135*F or above. Hot hold unit was turned up and sauces reheated to above 165*F. No dials on either of the stems for the controls for the hot hold controls. Cooks have no visual reference quides and will have to verify temperatures by measuring water in hot hold wells. Water in left well was only 120*F and water in right well was 167*F.)
APLUS 40231H
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: No
Violations: 1 (Four quarts of milk observed for sale with sell-by dates of 4/13. All were discarded.) 2 (Eggs and breakfast sandwich from cold-hold "island" style case registering 51-53*F internal temperatures. TCS foods were stored in this unit since yesterday (>4 hours). All sandwiches, subs, wraps, eggs and 1 burrito were discarded. $525 worth of food discarded.) 3 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the hot-hold sandwich case.) 4 (Cold-hold "island" style refrigeration unit not holding 41*F or below ambient temperature. Ambient temperature was 52*F according to unit thermometer.) 5 Mop sink faucet has Y-valve attached with shutoffs. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #18185
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO'S PIZZA #4766
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in food prep area wearing watch on arm.)
SUNOCO - 505 JAYAMBE, INC.
Date of report: 04/15/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMY'S FROSTY FREEZE
Date of report: 04/09/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHILLY WILLYS
Date of report: 04/09/2020
Town: Hartleton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
REBA AND PANCHO`S
Date of report: 04/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CITGO - QUICK SHOP #4
Date of report: 04/08/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (3 breakfast sandwiches registering 118*F instead of 135*F or above. Sandwiches were in unit for 3.5 hours. 9:30 was written on sandwiches for disposal. Hot hold unit was turned up and was registering 135*F upon leaving facility.) 2 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in one hot hold unit.) 3 (No chlorine test strips to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION)
SHEETZ #378
Date of report: 04/08/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDYS #0172001
Date of report: 04/08/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Accumulation of static dust observed on ceiling air diffusers, ceiling tiles, air intake grids and electrical equipment at grill line, back grill hood, drive-thru window and salad prep sink/office door area.)
CVS #1596
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #06858
Date of report: 04/07/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALI DELI@ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AUCKER'S APIARY
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORCHARD BREEZE @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PUNAKO LANE ARTISAN BREAD @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: Nonex
ROCKY ACRES @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cooler case.)
ROSS FAMILY FARMS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SANDSTONE BULK FOODS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SMOKIN BOBS BBQ MFF-4
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOMAHAWK TACOS
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN BROTHER`S MEATS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET
Date of report: 04/01/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None