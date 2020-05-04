Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from April 1 to April 30 across the Susquehanna Valley.

MONTOUR COUNTY

CREST HAVEN FARM MARKET  

Date of report: 04/23/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes 

Violations: 1 (Quart size soup containers not labeled properly with the ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement) 2 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing (hidden in the corner with canvas bags in front)).

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

PENN 80 MILTON TRUCK PLAZA

Date of report: 04/30/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Condensate from island walk-in cooler unit observed dripping onto food containers stored on shelving immediately beneath.) 2 (Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips at SUBWAY DISH SINK to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration.) 3 (Food was held at 62°F, in the SUBWAY rear under counter area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 4 (Single-use aluminum can of tomato sauce being re-used for food storage.)

FRIENDLY CHOICE FOOD MART

Date of report: 04/23/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Handwash sink in deli area still not replaced: manager required to not re-start "made-in-store" deli/sandwich operations until corrected.) 2 (Three cases of milk/orange juice products observed held at 43°F, in the store isle area (waiting to be moved to front display case), rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MCDONALD'S #12259

Date of report: 04/23/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD'S #13543

Date of report: 04/23/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Mold-like substance accumulations observed along underside of production area inside ice machine.) 2 (Y-valve with shut-offs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT

Date of report: 04/22/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GOODE FOOD

Date of report: 04/22/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE STAINED GLASS INN

Date of report: 04/22/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS #007

Date of report: 04/22/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MONTOUR FARM MARKET

Date of report: 04/20/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Bags of onions, potatoes and flour not stored at least 6" off the floor in store.)

ALE HOUSE BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Brown gravy, which was cooled, was only reheated on steamtable for hot holding and not 165°F for 15 seconds as required.) 2 (Food handler admitted to not calibrating thermometer at least every two weeks.) 3 (Food temperature measuring device is not being cleaned before use or storage.) 4 (Observed in-use knives stored between table edge and food preparation table edge, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized.) 5 (Two pans of items for portioning observed thawing at room temperature on the table top, which is not an approved thawing method.) 6 (Observed no chemical sanitizer being used on thermometer after washing and rinsing them, and prior to use.) 7 (Flooring, in the grease trap area, observed having holes into sub-flooring and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

DEWART COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Dewart

Compliant: In

Violations: 1 (No self-closer on restroom door.)

DUNKIN DONUTS

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: In

Violations: None

FISHER'S BOSTON PIEROGIES

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: In

Violations: None

SUBWAY #63095

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

CVS PHARMACY #1606

Date of report: 04/09/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FUEL ON MILTON

Date of report: 04/09/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Milk was held at 44°F, in the reach/walk-in cooler, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

DURDACH BROTHERS INC

Date of report: 04/08/2020

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 04/08/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 2 (Commercially processed meatballs not heated before being placed in the steam table and not to 135°F for hot holding as required.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #129

Date of report: 04/08/2020

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #191

Date of report: 04/08/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOYERS FOOD MARKET #3556

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Produce area using a three-compartment sink's third bay for food preparation/sanitizing; other two for manual ware-washing without combination detergent/sanitizer, as required for two-bay operation.) 2 (Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply produce area sinks at the time of this inspection.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #17875

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Stonington

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #2755

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FULL SERVICE 122

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINI MART #133

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Beef chili was being heated (114°F after over two and one half hours in the warmer) and not to 135°F for hot holding as required.)

WENDY`S #0339002

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: xxxx

ROSS'S FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY

Date of report: 04/06/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN #40405

Date of report: 04/02/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Cooler fans-dust accumulation))

AMATO'S PIZZA & SUBS

Date of report: 04/02/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed food stored directly on the floor in cooler and freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (vents over fryers, cook top, and soda dispenser have dust accumulation))

BREWER'S OUTLET

Date of report: 04/02/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Side door located in the warehouse area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (Grab and Go Cooler has dust accumulation on fan exhaust))

DOMINOS PIZZA

Date of report: 04/02/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KLINGER INC, MARVIN E

Date of report: 04/02/2020

Town: Dornsife

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #47781

Date of report: 04/02/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (air vent near soda BIBs).)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #184

Date of report: 04/02/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

DOMINO'S PIZZA

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 4/30/2020

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Sandwich preparation unit's food was held at 47°F, in the cook's line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

PIT STOP

Date of report: 4/30/2020

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Both sandwich preparation units' food held at 49-53 °F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (Two one-dozen containers of eggs observed with 4/26/20 USE BY DATE.)

MOD PIZZA

Date of report: 4/29/2020

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Asiago cheese and beef containers observed in walk-in cooler with labels past store use-by date (and outside seven-day Food Code standard). 2 (The food facility does not have a WORKING handwash sink located in the ware washing area.) 3 (Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker: one side to cleaning chemicals and other to hose coiled in the utility sink basin.) 4 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

OLLIE'S BARGAIN OUTLET #016

Date of report: 4/29/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT #25467

Date of report: 4/29/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RIGHT-A-WAY CONVENIENCE STORE

Date of report: 4/29/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (All prepackaged food is not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2 (Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the walk-in cooler, is not being date marked.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #16517

Date of report: 4/28/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEIMBACH'S COUNTRY STORE, INC.

Date of report: 4/28/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employees observed in deli area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN

Date of report: 4/28/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PERKINS RSTRNT & BAKERY #2389

Date of report: 4/28/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed compressor covers on cook's line food preparation units with encrusted grease and soil accumulation.)

WAL-MART STORE #2185

Date of report: 4/28/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DENNY'S #8199

Date of report: 4/24/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Condensation effluent hose not connected inside walk-in freezer. Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker: hose observed with spray gun on one side and chemicals on another line.)

MARTINS GROCERY

Date of report: 4/24/2020

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Prepackaged candies and bulk foods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement.) 2 (The handwash sink located in the deli area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

TEXAS ROADHOUSE #470

Date of report: 4/24/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TWIST N SPLITS - MFF 3

Date of report: 4/24/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI'S #84

Date of report: 04/21/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Two Y-valves with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 2 (Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap - possible back-flow contamination of water system.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #8346

Date of report: 04/21/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HAMPTON INN, THE

Date of report: 04/21/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KREAMER FREEZE

Date of report: 04/21/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Temperature measuring device inside above counter refrigerated separated from background holder and not giving accurate reading.) 2 (Above counter refrigerator's food was held at 53°F, in the food preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 3 (Two of three racks inside walk-in cooler observed with heavy rust accumulations and deteriorating surfaces noted in Nov '18 inspection. REPEAT VIOLATION.) 4 (Chocolate fudge can obsesrved with heavy rust along outside due to storage in heat water during service. Disposal on-the-spot.) 5 (Rear exit door located in the storage area of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)

QUICK SHOP #8

Date of report: 04/21/2020

Town: Kreamer

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EARL S STAUFFER BULK FOOD

Date of report: 04/17/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Drinking water quality obtained from a non-public water system does not meet DEP water quality standards.) 

HOWELL'S ICE CREAM KING, LLC

Date of report: 04/17/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Hamburger preparation unit was held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2 (A food employee was observed touching brownies, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

MIDWAY MUNCHIES MFF3

Date of report: 04/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VALLEY COTTON CANDY #1 MFF3

Date of report: 04/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VALLEY SHOWS, LLC/FUNNEL CAKE CO

Date of report: 04/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUNKIN DONUTS

Date of report: 04/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OIP EXPRESS

Date of report: 04/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as net/hat, or beard cover.) 2 (Food facility does not have available Quat sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration (had chlorine for bleach use, only).) 3 (Cold water handle not installed on dishwashing sink. Hot water handle not installed on central hand wash sink.) 4 (Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)

TACO BELL #28962

Date of report: 04/14/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOP STAR EXPRESS #0033

Date of report: 04/14/2020

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 Refrigerated ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food (ten milk half gallons) was being stored on reach-in cooler shelves with a sell-by date that was beyond the manufacturer's original date.) 2 (Rear wall, in the storeroom area (left of outside door), is made of raw, untreated chip-board, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent. REPEAT VIOLATION FROM PRIOR INSPECTION.) 3 (Observed four bottles of windshield cleaner being stored in storeroom area on top of ice machine.)

LONG JOHN SILVERS #31504

Date of report: 04/09/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENNS CREEK PIT STOP

Date of report: 04/09/2020

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

APPLEBEE'S #3314

Date of report: 04/06/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1577

Date of report: 04/06/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES SELINSGROVE

Date of report: 04/06/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHORT STOP - QUICK SHOP #7

Date of report: 04/03/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKETS #309

Date of report: 04/03/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Mops are not being hung to air dry: stored in utility sink basin - no holds/racks available.)

UNION

CATHERMAN'S CANDY AND EXTRAORDINARY CAKES AND PASTRIES

Date of report: 04/22/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN - TACO BELL

Date of report: 04/22/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY

Date of report: 04/22/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Employee observed wearing bracelets on both arms during food preparation.)

WILLIAM CALLAHAN - MOBILE MARKET

Date of report: 04/17/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ARD'S FARM

Date of report: 04/16/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

 CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL #2498

Date of report: 04/16/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

I-FUEL SUPERSTOP - USB DEVELOPMENTS

Date of report: 04/16/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MATTY'S

Date of report: 04/16/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cheese sauces in left hot hold well registering 118-120*F instead of 135*F or above. Hot hold unit was turned up and sauces reheated to above 165*F. No dials on either of the stems for the controls for the hot hold controls. Cooks have no visual reference quides and will have to verify temperatures by measuring water in hot hold wells. Water in left well was only 120*F and water in right well was 167*F.)

APLUS 40231H

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: No

Violations: 1 (Four quarts of milk observed for sale with sell-by dates of 4/13. All were discarded.) 2 (Eggs and breakfast sandwich from cold-hold "island" style case registering 51-53*F internal temperatures. TCS foods were stored in this unit since yesterday (>4 hours). All sandwiches, subs, wraps, eggs and 1 burrito were discarded. $525 worth of food discarded.) 3 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the hot-hold sandwich case.) 4 (Cold-hold "island" style refrigeration unit not holding 41*F or below ambient temperature. Ambient temperature was 52*F according to unit thermometer.) 5 Mop sink faucet has Y-valve attached with shutoffs. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #18185

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO'S PIZZA #4766

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in food prep area wearing watch on arm.)

SUNOCO - 505 JAYAMBE, INC.

Date of report: 04/15/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMY'S FROSTY FREEZE

Date of report: 04/09/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHILLY WILLYS

Date of report: 04/09/2020

Town: Hartleton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

REBA AND PANCHO`S

Date of report: 04/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CITGO - QUICK SHOP #4

Date of report: 04/08/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (3 breakfast sandwiches registering 118*F instead of 135*F or above. Sandwiches were in unit for 3.5 hours. 9:30 was written on sandwiches for disposal. Hot hold unit was turned up and was registering 135*F upon leaving facility.) 2 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in one hot hold unit.) 3 (No chlorine test strips to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION)

SHEETZ #378

Date of report: 04/08/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDYS #0172001

Date of report: 04/08/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Accumulation of static dust observed on ceiling air diffusers, ceiling tiles, air intake grids and electrical equipment at grill line, back grill hood, drive-thru window and salad prep sink/office door area.)

CVS #1596

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #06858

Date of report: 04/07/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALI DELI@ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AUCKER'S APIARY

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORCHARD BREEZE @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PUNAKO LANE ARTISAN BREAD @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: Nonex

ROCKY ACRES @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in cooler case.)

ROSS FAMILY FARMS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SANDSTONE BULK FOODS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SMOKIN BOBS BBQ MFF-4

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOMAHAWK TACOS

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN BROTHER`S MEATS @ LEWISBURG FARMER'S MARKET

Date of report: 04/01/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Tags

