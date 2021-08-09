Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from July 1 to July 31, 2021.

MONTOUR

HILLTOP

Date of report: 07/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching lettuce for salad, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Rear kitchen door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 3(Hoshizaki ice machine’s production area, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance accumulation and was not clean to sight and touch.)

MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP

Date of report: 07/2

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PINE BARN INN

Date of report: 07/21

Town: Danville

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Under counter food was held at 48°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

MIKE’S FOOD TRUCK MFF 3

Date of report: 07/07

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GMC SUBWAY CAFE #56528

Date of report: 07/06

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 47°F, in the rear preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1

Date of report: 07/06

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-TCS food (salad dressings) held at 47°F, in the bar two-door glass-front refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

NORTHUMBERLAND

RIC-MAR RESTAURANT

Date of report: 07/28

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Styrofoam trays and aluminum carry-out pans/lids not inverted (need to protect against possible insect/dust food waste accumulation contamination).) 2(Chest freezer and walk-in cooler food stored open with no covering.)

ALDI #102

Date of report: 07/26

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ELDERS RESTAURANT AND CATERING

Date of report: 07/26

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PALMER‘S DINER

Date of report: 07/26

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAL-MART SUPER CENTER #2481

Date of report: 07/26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SWEET CHAOS

Date of report: 07/23

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CSG LUNCH EXPRESS

Date of report: 07/22

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHESTNUT ST. DELI, INC.

Date of report: 07/21

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The oven, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

BECKY’S SOFT SERVE — DIVERS’ CONCESSIONS MT #1 MFF 3

Date of report: 07/19

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ANGIE‘S MARKET

Date of report: 07/16

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Staff using food display case to cooler food — does not meet proper time/temperature requirements.) 2(The Food Facility Operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation.) 3(Produce held at 45°F, in the display case area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 4(Observed canned goods stored under store shelving units on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 5(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 6(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)

DAL-HERN PHARMACY

Date of report: 07/16

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HERNDON CAMP MEETING

Date of report: 07/16

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHIANO’S ICE CREAM & MORE

Date of report: 07/16

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA & RESTAURANT

Date of report: 07/16

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(ServSafe has expired.)

THREE BEARDS BREWING

Date of report: 07/16

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sponges observed in the dish area being used to clean food contact surfaces.) 2(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard cover.) 3(Salad dressings (non-TCS) held at 46°F, in the three-door refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

FRANK AND MELLIE’S

Date of report: 07/14

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply the restroom sinks at the time of this inspection.)

RIDGEVIEW FOODS

Date of report: 07/12

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food shipment was held at storeroom temperature for undetermined time, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

ROSS’S FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY

Date of report: 07/09

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #11955

Date of report: 07/09

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ANNABELLE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 07/08

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIG MAMBOS LATIN BISTRO

Date of report: 07/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS #1592

Date of report: 07/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #967

Date of report: 07/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DRUM’S PRODUCE

Date of report: 07/08

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUTCHMAN’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3

Date of report: 07/08

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KNOEBEL’S TRADING POST STORE

Date of report: 07/08

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing of “slushie” machines.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #6569

Date of report: 07/07

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 07/07

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Mold-like substance accumulations observed in upper production area of Manitowoc ice machine.)

SUBWAY

Date of report: 07/07

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Flooring, in the dishwashing area, is broken/heavily worn, missing pieces,and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

THE TWO OWLS

Date of report: 07/07

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE

Date of report: 07/06

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WINKIE’S PIZZA

Date of report: 07/06

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ceiling in the rear area of kitchen and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) 2(Door, in the entrance area, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)

ALAMO COMPLEX

Date of report: 07/02

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

J B K COMPLEX

Date of report: 07/02

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #9698

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed fans in the milk/juice cooler, with an accumulation of dust.)

SNYDER

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

Date of report: 07/27

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE KIND CAFE

Date of report: 07/27

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EVENDALE BOY SCOUTS TROOP 9

Date of report: 07/15

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KORNUCOPIA LLC

Date of report: 07/15

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RICHFIELD COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 07/15

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Several refrigeration units with non-TFS food held at above 41°F or below as required. Two more commercial units acquired.)

SWEET N SAVORY

Date of report: 07/15

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOM’S VEGETABLE COMPANY OF SELINSGROVE, INC.

Date of report: 07/15

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the trailer area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

TURKEY VALLEY UMC

Date of report: 07/15

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY

Date of report: 07/09

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL

Date of report: 07/09

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENNS CREEK ADULT RESOURCE CENTER

Date of report: 07/07

Town: Penns Creak

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDWAY MUNCHIES MFF3

Date of report: 07/02

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE SELINSGROVE HOTEL

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Non-TCS food (salad dressings) held at 45°F, in the kitchen single-door glass-front refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

UNION

COUNTRY CUPBOARD AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 07/28

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No hot water at hand sink. Water only reaching 76F instead of required 100F. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)

ESCH’S DONUTS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 07/28

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FETTER’S MEATS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 07/28

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Deli salads registering 50F instead of 41F or below. Refrigeration unit thermometer registering ~50F also. All items were pulled and placed into trailer cooler at proper temps.) 2(One of the deli coolers not holding 41F or below. Unit will be serviced. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)

LINDA’S DELI

Date of report: 07/28

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SMOKIN BILL AT FARMER’S MARKETS

Date of report: 07/28

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food labels missing address and facility name as well as “keep refrigerated” and “use or remove from vacuum packaging within 30 days” for vacuum-packed products.)

MABE HETRICK

Date of report: 07/25

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROTHERMEL MEATS

Date of report: 07/25

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VERA ROBINSON

Date of report: 07/25

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST 182 — LEWISBURG SOCIAL CLUB

Date of report: 07/23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND

Date of report: 07/23

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUSHI HANNA

Date of report: 07/23

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(White residue from hands building up on handles for Victory freezer.)

WILLIAM CALLAHAN — MOBILE MARKET

Date of report: 07/23

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALEES CAFE

Date of report: 07/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sanitizer test strips available for chlorine or QAC.)

CAMP MOUNT LUTHER

Date of report: 07/20

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY INN & SUITES

Date of report: 07/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JACK ASS BREWING COMPANY

Date of report: 07/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No thermal test strips to verify proper plate surface temperature reached in hot-water sanitizing dishwasher) 2(Cutting knives being stored with handles in contact with shredded cheese.) 3(Vacuum-packed tuna not removed from vac-pack prior to thawing under refrigeration. REPEAT VIOLATION)

RIVERWOOD

Date of report: 07/20

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES LEWISBURG

Date of report: 07/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 3

Date of report: 07/12

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GUNZEY’S HOT SAUSAGE

Date of report: 07/07

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEST WESTERN COUNTRY CUPBOARD INN

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment not available in Excellence refrigerator at customer self-service area.)

KEYFARM PREMIUM BEEF

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RUSTY RAIL BREWING CO

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Vacuum-packaged fish is not removed from vac-pak during thawing in refrigeration as label indicates.) 2(Cutting boards observed with dark staining and scoring. Cutting boards to be re-surfaced or replaced.) 3(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on both mop sink faucets. REPEAT VIOLATION) 4(Beans observed held at 119F instead of 135F in hot-hold well at cookline. Beans were removed and reheated on stove to 182F and then placed back into hot hold with holding water registering 170F.) 5(Single-use pickle and mayo buckets being reused for further food storage. To be replaced with re-useable food grade containers as budget allows.) 6(Numerous flies observed around trench drain of mechanical dishwasher.) 7(Buildup of dust on ceiling tiles observed on and around two ceiling air diffusers in kitchen.) 8(Spray bottles of chemicals not labeled as to contents observed in different areas of kitchen.)

SON-RISE MEATS

Date of report: 07/01

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 2(A few frozen, re-packaged items were not labeled with ingredients, weight or count and store name and address.)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you