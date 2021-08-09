Food service location inspections from July 1 to July 31, 2021.
MONTOUR
HILLTOP
Date of report: 07/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching lettuce for salad, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Rear kitchen door of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.) 3(Hoshizaki ice machine’s production area, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance accumulation and was not clean to sight and touch.)
MOUNTAIN VIEW BIBLE CAMP
Date of report: 07/2
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PINE BARN INN
Date of report: 07/21
Town: Danville
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Under counter food was held at 48°F, in the cook’s line area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
MIKE’S FOOD TRUCK MFF 3
Date of report: 07/07
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GMC SUBWAY CAFE #56528
Date of report: 07/06
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 47°F, in the rear preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
EAST END FIRE COMPANY #1
Date of report: 07/06
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP FIRE CO
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-TCS food (salad dressings) held at 47°F, in the bar two-door glass-front refrigerator area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
NORTHUMBERLAND
RIC-MAR RESTAURANT
Date of report: 07/28
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Styrofoam trays and aluminum carry-out pans/lids not inverted (need to protect against possible insect/dust food waste accumulation contamination).) 2(Chest freezer and walk-in cooler food stored open with no covering.)
ALDI #102
Date of report: 07/26
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ELDERS RESTAURANT AND CATERING
Date of report: 07/26
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PALMER‘S DINER
Date of report: 07/26
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAL-MART SUPER CENTER #2481
Date of report: 07/26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SWEET CHAOS
Date of report: 07/23
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CSG LUNCH EXPRESS
Date of report: 07/22
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHESTNUT ST. DELI, INC.
Date of report: 07/21
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The oven, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
BECKY’S SOFT SERVE — DIVERS’ CONCESSIONS MT #1 MFF 3
Date of report: 07/19
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ANGIE‘S MARKET
Date of report: 07/16
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Staff using food display case to cooler food — does not meet proper time/temperature requirements.) 2(The Food Facility Operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation.) 3(Produce held at 45°F, in the display case area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 4(Observed canned goods stored under store shelving units on the floor, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 5(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 6(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)
DAL-HERN PHARMACY
Date of report: 07/16
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HERNDON CAMP MEETING
Date of report: 07/16
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHIANO’S ICE CREAM & MORE
Date of report: 07/16
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA & RESTAURANT
Date of report: 07/16
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(ServSafe has expired.)
THREE BEARDS BREWING
Date of report: 07/16
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sponges observed in the dish area being used to clean food contact surfaces.) 2(Food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard cover.) 3(Salad dressings (non-TCS) held at 46°F, in the three-door refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
FRANK AND MELLIE’S
Date of report: 07/14
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Food facility hot water heater is not producing enough hot water to supply the restroom sinks at the time of this inspection.)
RIDGEVIEW FOODS
Date of report: 07/12
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food shipment was held at storeroom temperature for undetermined time, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
ROSS’S FAMILY FARM STORE & CREAMERY
Date of report: 07/09
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #11955
Date of report: 07/09
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ANNABELLE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 07/08
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIG MAMBOS LATIN BISTRO
Date of report: 07/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS #1592
Date of report: 07/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #967
Date of report: 07/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DRUM’S PRODUCE
Date of report: 07/08
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUTCHMAN’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3
Date of report: 07/08
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KNOEBEL’S TRADING POST STORE
Date of report: 07/08
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing of “slushie” machines.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #6569
Date of report: 07/07
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 07/07
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mold-like substance accumulations observed in upper production area of Manitowoc ice machine.)
SUBWAY
Date of report: 07/07
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Flooring, in the dishwashing area, is broken/heavily worn, missing pieces,and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
THE TWO OWLS
Date of report: 07/07
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BREWSER’S SPORTS GRILLE
Date of report: 07/06
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WINKIE’S PIZZA
Date of report: 07/06
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ceiling in the rear area of kitchen and is cracked/roughened and is not a smooth, easily cleanable surface.) 2(Door, in the entrance area, is open, unscreened, and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)
ALAMO COMPLEX
Date of report: 07/02
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
J B K COMPLEX
Date of report: 07/02
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #9698
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed fans in the milk/juice cooler, with an accumulation of dust.)
SNYDER
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
Date of report: 07/27
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE KIND CAFE
Date of report: 07/27
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EVENDALE BOY SCOUTS TROOP 9
Date of report: 07/15
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KORNUCOPIA LLC
Date of report: 07/15
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RICHFIELD COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 07/15
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Several refrigeration units with non-TFS food held at above 41°F or below as required. Two more commercial units acquired.)
SWEET N SAVORY
Date of report: 07/15
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOM’S VEGETABLE COMPANY OF SELINSGROVE, INC.
Date of report: 07/15
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the trailer area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
TURKEY VALLEY UMC
Date of report: 07/15
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY
Date of report: 07/09
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VETERANS MEMORIAL POOL
Date of report: 07/09
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENNS CREEK ADULT RESOURCE CENTER
Date of report: 07/07
Town: Penns Creak
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDWAY MUNCHIES MFF3
Date of report: 07/02
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE SELINSGROVE HOTEL
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.) 2(Non-TCS food (salad dressings) held at 45°F, in the kitchen single-door glass-front refrigerator, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
UNION
COUNTRY CUPBOARD AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 07/28
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No hot water at hand sink. Water only reaching 76F instead of required 100F. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)
ESCH’S DONUTS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 07/28
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FETTER’S MEATS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 07/28
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Deli salads registering 50F instead of 41F or below. Refrigeration unit thermometer registering ~50F also. All items were pulled and placed into trailer cooler at proper temps.) 2(One of the deli coolers not holding 41F or below. Unit will be serviced. Sanitarian will return for a follow-up inspection.)
LINDA’S DELI
Date of report: 07/28
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SMOKIN BILL AT FARMER’S MARKETS
Date of report: 07/28
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food labels missing address and facility name as well as “keep refrigerated” and “use or remove from vacuum packaging within 30 days” for vacuum-packed products.)
MABE HETRICK
Date of report: 07/25
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROTHERMEL MEATS
Date of report: 07/25
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VERA ROBINSON
Date of report: 07/25
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST 182 — LEWISBURG SOCIAL CLUB
Date of report: 07/23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LITTLE MEXICO CAMPGROUND
Date of report: 07/23
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUSHI HANNA
Date of report: 07/23
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(White residue from hands building up on handles for Victory freezer.)
WILLIAM CALLAHAN — MOBILE MARKET
Date of report: 07/23
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALEES CAFE
Date of report: 07/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sanitizer test strips available for chlorine or QAC.)
CAMP MOUNT LUTHER
Date of report: 07/20
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY INN & SUITES
Date of report: 07/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JACK ASS BREWING COMPANY
Date of report: 07/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No thermal test strips to verify proper plate surface temperature reached in hot-water sanitizing dishwasher) 2(Cutting knives being stored with handles in contact with shredded cheese.) 3(Vacuum-packed tuna not removed from vac-pack prior to thawing under refrigeration. REPEAT VIOLATION)
RIVERWOOD
Date of report: 07/20
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES LEWISBURG
Date of report: 07/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROBERT A. TAYLOR CONCESSIONS (XGN-2962) MFF 3
Date of report: 07/12
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GUNZEY’S HOT SAUSAGE
Date of report: 07/07
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEST WESTERN COUNTRY CUPBOARD INN
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment not available in Excellence refrigerator at customer self-service area.)
KEYFARM PREMIUM BEEF
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RUSTY RAIL BREWING CO
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Vacuum-packaged fish is not removed from vac-pak during thawing in refrigeration as label indicates.) 2(Cutting boards observed with dark staining and scoring. Cutting boards to be re-surfaced or replaced.) 3(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on both mop sink faucets. REPEAT VIOLATION) 4(Beans observed held at 119F instead of 135F in hot-hold well at cookline. Beans were removed and reheated on stove to 182F and then placed back into hot hold with holding water registering 170F.) 5(Single-use pickle and mayo buckets being reused for further food storage. To be replaced with re-useable food grade containers as budget allows.) 6(Numerous flies observed around trench drain of mechanical dishwasher.) 7(Buildup of dust on ceiling tiles observed on and around two ceiling air diffusers in kitchen.) 8(Spray bottles of chemicals not labeled as to contents observed in different areas of kitchen.)
SON-RISE MEATS
Date of report: 07/01
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 2(A few frozen, re-packaged items were not labeled with ingredients, weight or count and store name and address.)