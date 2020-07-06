Food service location inspections from June 1 to June 30
MONTOUR
NEBKAT BAKING & CATERING
Date of report: 06/08/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #503
Date of report: 06/27/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (air vent near side kitchen door has dust accumulation))
7-ELEVEN, INC. #40157
Date of report: 06/27/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (cooler fan units have dust accumulation and cooler/cold hold units have food debris))
BURGER KING #9698
Date of report: 06/27/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING
Date of report: 06/27/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date of report: 06/27/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (coolers/fridge units, food debris)) 2(Some parts of the floor in kitchen area are cracked and not easily cleanable.)
MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST #201
Date of report: 06/27/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 06/27/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (fan has slight accumulation of dust))
THE SWEET STOP
Date of report: 06/24/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #8057
Date of report: 06/18/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DIANE’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 06/15/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VALLEY GUN & COUNTRY CLUB
Date of report: 06/15/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CESARI’S PIZZA
Date of report: 06/12/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FROSTY PENGUIN
Date of report: 06/12/2020
Town: Strong
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)
PROFILE COFFEE & ROASTERS
Date of report: 06/12/2020
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT
Date of report: 06/11/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIG MAMBOS LATIN BISTRO
Date of report: 06/10/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (food debris in bottom of cooler)Corrected on site.)
BOTTLE WORKS
Date of report: 06/10/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (food debris build up in cooler and freezer)
CONCERNED CITIZENS FOR CHILD CARE
Date of report: 06/10/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EMMANUEL HOME
Date of report: 06/10/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (fan has dust accumulation))
FAMILY DOLLAR #03684
Date of report: 06/10/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNCOM INDUSTRIES INC.
Date of report: 06/10/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA GARDEN
Date of report: 06/08/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed in-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges/sink and between tables, areas not easily cleanable & sanitized.) 2(Observed onion bag stored directly on the floor at rear door area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3 (Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and/or repaired with materials (duct tape) unapproved for food equipment.) 4(Open single-use #10 cans being re-used for food storage.) 5(Observed single-service, single-use carry-out trays and lids stored in preparation area which were not in the original protective package.)
GOOD WIL’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 06/08/2020
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Fresh pies held at 44°F, in dessert case unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
COUNTY LINE KETTLE CORN
Date of report: 06/06/2020
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BYLER’S BAKERY
Date of report: 06/04/2020
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Eggs held at 49°F, in the front deli case area, rather than 45°F or below as required.)
DUTCHMAN’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3
Date of report: 06/02/2020
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
CHIPOTLE
Date of report: 06/25/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MASTER’S RISE & SHINE CAFE
Date of report: 06/25/2020
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CRABBY JOHN’S SEAFOOD MFF 4
Date of report: 06/09/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY
Date of report: 06/05/2020
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BIRDIE’S NEST
Date of report: 06/05/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOSCOV’S #007
Date of report: 06/04/2020
Town: Selisngrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
SUSHI HANNA
Date of report: 06/25/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMERICAN LEGION POST #957
Date of report: 06/24/2020
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bulk bag of potatoes not stored off the floor in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION)
MIFFLINBURG LEGION HOME ASSN
Date of report: 06/24/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNSATIONAL FAMILY CAMPGROUND
Date of report: 06/24/2020
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YODER-ZIMMERMAN POST #1964
Date of report: 06/24/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Facility does not have an approved detergent/sanitizer available for proper use of the 2-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Mop sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink without a backflow prevention device attached on the hose. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Mouse droppings, TNTC, on shelving throughout dry storage room. Droppings to be cleaned up and pest control alerted.)
PURITY CANDY
Date of report: 06/22/2020
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEST WESTERN COUNTRY CUPBOARD INN
Date of report: 06/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY INN & SUITES
Date of report: 06/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JACK ASS BREWING COMPANY
Date of report: 06/18/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed tuna not removed from vac-pack prior to thawing under refrigeration.) 2(Spray bottle of clear liquid not labeled as to contents.)
QUALITY INN
Date of report: 06/18/2020
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CUPBOARD (FARMERS MRKT)
Date of report: 06/17/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FETTER’S MEATS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 06/17/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PURITY CANDY
Date of report: 06/17/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY
Date of report: 06/15/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE
Date of report: 06/09/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KEYFARM PREMIUM BEEF
Date of report: 06/09/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SWEET FROG
Date of report: 06/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION)
HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6332
Date of report: 06/04/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucets. REPEAT VIOLATION)
RUSTY RAIL BREWING CO.
Date of report: 06/04/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: xxxx
SON-RISE MEATS
Date of report: 06/04/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VILLAGE COMMON — BUFFALO VALLEY LUTHERAN VILLAGE
Date of report: 06/04/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chemical station installed on mop sink downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed.)
RIVERWOODS
Date of report: 06/02/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of static dust on fan box and electrical conduit in walk-in cooler.)