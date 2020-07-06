Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from June 1 to June 30

MONTOUR

NEBKAT BAKING & CATERING

Date of report: 06/08/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES #503

Date of report: 06/27/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (air vent near side kitchen door has dust accumulation))

7-ELEVEN, INC. #40157

Date of report: 06/27/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (cooler fan units have dust accumulation and cooler/cold hold units have food debris))

BURGER KING #9698

Date of report: 06/27/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING

Date of report: 06/27/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date of report: 06/27/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (coolers/fridge units, food debris)) 2(Some parts of the floor in kitchen area are cracked and not easily cleanable.)

MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST #201

Date of report: 06/27/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 06/27/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (fan has slight accumulation of dust))

THE SWEET STOP

Date of report: 06/24/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #8057

Date of report: 06/18/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DIANE’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 06/15/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VALLEY GUN & COUNTRY CLUB

Date of report: 06/15/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CESARI’S PIZZA

Date of report: 06/12/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FROSTY PENGUIN

Date of report: 06/12/2020

Town: Strong

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration) 2(Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration)

PROFILE COFFEE & ROASTERS

Date of report: 06/12/2020

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ARROWHEAD RESTAURANT

Date of report: 06/11/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIG MAMBOS LATIN BISTRO

Date of report: 06/10/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (food debris in bottom of cooler)Corrected on site.)

BOTTLE WORKS

Date of report: 06/10/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (food debris build up in cooler and freezer)

CONCERNED CITIZENS FOR CHILD CARE

Date of report: 06/10/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EMMANUEL HOME

Date of report: 06/10/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. (fan has dust accumulation))

FAMILY DOLLAR #03684

Date of report: 06/10/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNCOM INDUSTRIES INC.

Date of report: 06/10/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA GARDEN

Date of report: 06/08/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed in-use knives and cleavers stored between table edges/sink and between tables, areas not easily cleanable & sanitized.) 2(Observed onion bag stored directly on the floor at rear door area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3 (Interior surface of chest freezer is cracked and/or repaired with materials (duct tape) unapproved for food equipment.) 4(Open single-use #10 cans being re-used for food storage.) 5(Observed single-service, single-use carry-out trays and lids stored in preparation area which were not in the original protective package.)

GOOD WIL’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 06/08/2020

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Fresh pies held at 44°F, in dessert case unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

COUNTY LINE KETTLE CORN

Date of report: 06/06/2020

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BYLER’S BAKERY

Date of report: 06/04/2020

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Eggs held at 49°F, in the front deli case area, rather than 45°F or below as required.)

DUTCHMAN’S KETTLE CORN MFF 3

Date of report: 06/02/2020

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

CHIPOTLE

Date of report: 06/25/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MASTER’S RISE & SHINE CAFE

Date of report: 06/25/2020

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CRABBY JOHN’S SEAFOOD MFF 4

Date of report: 06/09/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

BEAVER SPRINGS DRAGWAY

Date of report: 06/05/2020

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BIRDIE’S NEST

Date of report: 06/05/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOSCOV’S #007

Date of report: 06/04/2020

Town: Selisngrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

SUSHI HANNA

Date of report: 06/25/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMERICAN LEGION POST #957

Date of report: 06/24/2020

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bulk bag of potatoes not stored off the floor in walk-in cooler. REPEAT VIOLATION)

MIFFLINBURG LEGION HOME ASSN

Date of report: 06/24/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNSATIONAL FAMILY CAMPGROUND

Date of report: 06/24/2020

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YODER-ZIMMERMAN POST #1964

Date of report: 06/24/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Facility does not have an approved detergent/sanitizer available for proper use of the 2-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Mop sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink without a backflow prevention device attached on the hose. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Mouse droppings, TNTC, on shelving throughout dry storage room. Droppings to be cleaned up and pest control alerted.)

PURITY CANDY

Date of report: 06/22/2020

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEST WESTERN COUNTRY CUPBOARD INN

Date of report: 06/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY INN & SUITES

Date of report: 06/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JACK ASS BREWING COMPANY

Date of report: 06/18/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed tuna not removed from vac-pack prior to thawing under refrigeration.) 2(Spray bottle of clear liquid not labeled as to contents.)

QUALITY INN

Date of report: 06/18/2020

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CUPBOARD (FARMERS MRKT)

Date of report: 06/17/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FETTER’S MEATS AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 06/17/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PURITY CANDY

Date of report: 06/17/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY

Date of report: 06/15/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMY’S FROSTY FREEZE

Date of report: 06/09/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KEYFARM PREMIUM BEEF

Date of report: 06/09/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SWEET FROG

Date of report: 06/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker. REPEAT VIOLATION)

HISSHO SUSHI AT GIANT #6332

Date of report: 06/04/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the employee restroom to remind food employees to wash their hands.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on the mop sink faucets. REPEAT VIOLATION)

RUSTY RAIL BREWING CO.

Date of report: 06/04/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: xxxx

SON-RISE MEATS

Date of report: 06/04/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VILLAGE COMMON — BUFFALO VALLEY LUTHERAN VILLAGE

Date of report: 06/04/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chemical station installed on mop sink downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker is not allowed.)

RIVERWOODS

Date of report: 06/02/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of static dust on fan box and electrical conduit in walk-in cooler.)

Tags

Recommended for you