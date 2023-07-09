Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections in the Susquehanna Valley from June 1 through June 30:

MONTOUR COUNTY

FRIENDLY’S #4007

Date: June 20

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. An open employee’s beverage can was observed on top of an ice cream chest lid. 2. Beef and chicken observed with internal temperatures of 47-48F instead of 41F or below in refrigerator at cookline. Refrigerator ambient was 54-55F. Inspector waiting 10 minutes but no change in ambient temp. Moved all TCS foods to walk-in cooler. Manager will have refrigerator serviced. Manager stated that refrigerator was reading in the 30’s this morning. 3. Refrigerator at cookline registering ambient 54-55F instead of 41F or below. Manager will have unit serviced. 4. Buildup of grease from hands on walk-in freezer door handle. 5. Cold water turned off at handsink at ice cream prep line. Hot water reached over 120F and is not suitable for washing hands without burning skin. Cold water needs to be functioning so water can be mixed to proper 85F for handwashing. 6. Two shutoffs (spray gun & chemical stations) observed installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.

HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ

Date: June 20

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Droplets of water forming on elbow of the drain line of the walk-in cooler fan unit. Bags of lettuce stored under drip were moved. Drip to be corrected before any food items stored under this area.

GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER

Date: June 7

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Electrocuter insect control devices installed in cook chill area and main kitchen pot sink. Will be removed and replaced with sticky board light traps.

PJ’S STREET EATS — MFF 3

Date: June 7

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING

Date: June 29

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST 201

Date: June 29

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BOHEMIAN WRAPSODY

Date: June 27

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

GREATER SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY YMCA

Date: June 27

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

LOAD & GO BEVERAGE

Date: June 27

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

THE OLD FARMER’S TABLE

Date: June 27

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility is reusing plastic containers, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article; 2. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. REPEAT VIOLATION; 3. Observed exposed insulation behind the shelves that contain food and food containers.

7-ELEVEN INC

Date: June 26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed fans, in the drink cooler area, with an accumulation of dust.

Burger King

Date: June 26

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

JoJo’s Scoops & Sprinkles

Date: June 20

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Diver’s Concessions

Date: June 16

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Kulpmont Winery & Wine Flavors

Date: June 16

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Teri’s Concessions

Date: June 16

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Trevorton Post #92

Date: June 16

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed a mold-like build-up on the deflector plate of the ice machine. 2. The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a tub with scouring pads in it, and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Dutchman’s Kettle Corn

Date: June 15

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

STAR GARDEN

Date: June 15

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed in-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized; 2. Observed cardboard being used as a shelf-liner in the kitchen; 3. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; 4. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Becky’s Soft Serve Diver’s Concessions

Date: June 13

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Tasty Corner Restaurant

Date: June 13

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom or kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands; 2. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing window cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Watsontown Fireman’s Carnival

Date: June 13

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed various food stored directly on the floor in the refrigerated trailers, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. The handwash sink in the lower stand area was observed to have lids from pans in the sink and not accessible at all times for employee use.

Debbie’s Pizza

Date: June 10

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Linda’s Deli

Date: June 10

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed 3- 16 oz containers of chocolate milk that were out of date; 2. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.

Son-Rise Meats

Date: June 10

Town: Atlas

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.

Diane’s Sticky Buns

Date: June 9

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Girl Scouts

Date: June 9

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Harrison’s Concessions

Date: June 9

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Jade Palace

Date: June 9

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility is reusing 5 gallon buckets and smaller plastic containers, which are intended to be single-service or single-use articles; 2. Observed a mold-like build-up at the top of the water diffuser in the ice machine; 3. Exit door located in the kitchen of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.

Novel Tea Co.

Date: June 9

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.

Gigi Sweet & Treats

Date: June 7

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Holy Spirit Lutheran Food Trailer

Date: June 7

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Papa’s Kettle Corn

Date: June 7

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Tasty’s on Wheels

Date: June 7

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Owner stated that he will take the supplies back to the restaurant that he owns for washing until he can install a sink because he would prefer to do everything on the trailer.

Turbotville Lions Club

Date: June 7

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

WARRIOR RUN LADY DEFENDERS SOCCER

Date: June 7

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Handwash station was not conveniently located. Person in charge stated that they will use bottled water for this evening for handwashing, and will use a cooler with water for the rest of the week.

ZION LUTHERAN FOOD STAND

Date: June 7

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

Concerned Citizens for Child Care

Date: June 2

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

MAMA G’S BAKERY

Date: June 2

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

MARLIN’S SUB SHOP

Date: June 2

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Milk and baked goods were held at 50 °F, in the dining area, rather than 41°F or below as required.

FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES

Date: June 1

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BOTTLEWORKS

Date: June 1

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Milk in the kitchen refrigerator was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.

FAMILY DOLLAR

Date: June 1

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

GRACE BECK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date: June 1

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: yes

Violation(s): None

JAN SOBIESKI CLUB

Date: June 1

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed a mold-like substance on the ceiling and water diffuser in the ice machine; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom and kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.

SHAMOKIN AREA HS/MS

Date: June 1

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER

Date: June 1

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Milk in the kitchen refrigerator was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.

THE DINER

Date: June 1

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Milk in the kitchen refrigerator was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.

SNYDER COUNTY

ST. PIUS X

Date: June 16

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Raw shell eggs stored on shelf above ready-to-eat food items in the cooler (treat shell eggs like raw meats and store on lower shelves).

VFW POST #6631

Date: June 16

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. -Ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have a slight accumulation of black mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site.

AMERICAN LEGION POST #25

Date: June 9

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

FREEBURG HOTEL

Date: June 9

Town: Freeburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

VFW POST #5640, HOME ASSOCIATION

Date: June 9

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected on site.

VINNIE’S PIZZA

Date: June 9

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BOSCOV’S #007

Date: June 8

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

CHERISHED TREASURES

Date: June 8

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SYLVIA’S SWEET CAKES

Date: June 8

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: yes

Violation(s): 1. Cleaned and sanitized utensils (wisks, spatulas) are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.

A SMALL GOOD THING

Date: June 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BENTO SUSHI

Date: June 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

HEIMBACH’S BAKE SHOPPE

Date: June 6

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat food items (containers of icing) in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed food ingredients (bags of rolled oats) stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

JJ’S SNACK BAR AT MIDDLEBURG AUCTION

Date: June 6

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO.

Date: June 2

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Mechanical ware washing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue (on top outer surface) indicated lack of cleaning frequency; 2. The ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

CANTEEN 14-1

Date: June 2

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

MEISERVILLE INN

Date: June 2

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area; 2. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.

PENN VALLEY SHOWS COTTON CANDY

Date: June 1

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

PENNS VALLEY SHOWS LLC/FUNNEL CAKE

Date: June 1

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

UNION COUNTY

MAY’S FREEZ

Date: June 13

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS

Date: June 7

Town: Winfield

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SWEET DREAMS PREMIUM ICE CREAM

Date: June 7

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Working container (spray bottle) used for storing chemicals, cleanerstaken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected on site.

THE PURPLE COW

Date: June 7

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed food products (bags of potatoes) stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB

Date: June 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

SNOWFOX-WEIS

Date: June 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): None

WEIS MARKETS #31

Date: June 5

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Observed a box of food product stored directly on the floor in the seafood walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.

ALEE’S CAFE

Date: June 2

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violation(s): 1. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected on site.

