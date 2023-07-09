Food service location inspections in the Susquehanna Valley from June 1 through June 30:
MONTOUR COUNTY
FRIENDLY’S #4007
Date: June 20
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. An open employee’s beverage can was observed on top of an ice cream chest lid. 2. Beef and chicken observed with internal temperatures of 47-48F instead of 41F or below in refrigerator at cookline. Refrigerator ambient was 54-55F. Inspector waiting 10 minutes but no change in ambient temp. Moved all TCS foods to walk-in cooler. Manager will have refrigerator serviced. Manager stated that refrigerator was reading in the 30’s this morning. 3. Refrigerator at cookline registering ambient 54-55F instead of 41F or below. Manager will have unit serviced. 4. Buildup of grease from hands on walk-in freezer door handle. 5. Cold water turned off at handsink at ice cream prep line. Hot water reached over 120F and is not suitable for washing hands without burning skin. Cold water needs to be functioning so water can be mixed to proper 85F for handwashing. 6. Two shutoffs (spray gun & chemical stations) observed installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink faucet. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB without a bleeder valve.
HUNTER’S DAIRY FREEZ
Date: June 20
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Droplets of water forming on elbow of the drain line of the walk-in cooler fan unit. Bags of lettuce stored under drip were moved. Drip to be corrected before any food items stored under this area.
GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
Date: June 7
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Electrocuter insect control devices installed in cook chill area and main kitchen pot sink. Will be removed and replaced with sticky board light traps.
PJ’S STREET EATS — MFF 3
Date: June 7
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
ECLIPSE CRAFT BREWING
Date: June 29
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
MILTON JARRETT NORMAN AMERICAN LEGION POST 201
Date: June 29
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BOHEMIAN WRAPSODY
Date: June 27
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
GREATER SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY YMCA
Date: June 27
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
LOAD & GO BEVERAGE
Date: June 27
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
THE OLD FARMER’S TABLE
Date: June 27
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility is reusing plastic containers, which are intended to be a single-service or single-use article; 2. Toilet rooms do not have a self-closing door. REPEAT VIOLATION; 3. Observed exposed insulation behind the shelves that contain food and food containers.
7-ELEVEN INC
Date: June 26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed fans, in the drink cooler area, with an accumulation of dust.
Burger King
Date: June 26
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
JoJo’s Scoops & Sprinkles
Date: June 20
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Diver’s Concessions
Date: June 16
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Kulpmont Winery & Wine Flavors
Date: June 16
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Teri’s Concessions
Date: June 16
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Trevorton Post #92
Date: June 16
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed a mold-like build-up on the deflector plate of the ice machine. 2. The handwash sink in the kitchen area was blocked by a tub with scouring pads in it, and not accessible at all times for employee use.
Dutchman’s Kettle Corn
Date: June 15
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
STAR GARDEN
Date: June 15
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed in-use knives and/or cleavers stored between table edges or between tables, an area not easily cleanable & sanitized; 2. Observed cardboard being used as a shelf-liner in the kitchen; 3. Women’s toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins; 4. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing cleaners taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Becky’s Soft Serve Diver’s Concessions
Date: June 13
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Tasty Corner Restaurant
Date: June 13
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom or kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands; 2. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing window cleaner taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Watsontown Fireman’s Carnival
Date: June 13
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed various food stored directly on the floor in the refrigerated trailers, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required; 2. The handwash sink in the lower stand area was observed to have lids from pans in the sink and not accessible at all times for employee use.
Debbie’s Pizza
Date: June 10
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Linda’s Deli
Date: June 10
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed 3- 16 oz containers of chocolate milk that were out of date; 2. Customer self-service single-use tableware is not displayed in a manner so that only the handles are touched by customers.
Son-Rise Meats
Date: June 10
Town: Atlas
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.
Diane’s Sticky Buns
Date: June 9
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Girl Scouts
Date: June 9
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Harrison’s Concessions
Date: June 9
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Jade Palace
Date: June 9
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility is reusing 5 gallon buckets and smaller plastic containers, which are intended to be single-service or single-use articles; 2. Observed a mold-like build-up at the top of the water diffuser in the ice machine; 3. Exit door located in the kitchen of the food facility has a gap and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.
Novel Tea Co.
Date: June 9
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Working containers in kitchen area, used for storing sanitizer taken from bulk supplies, were not marked with the common name of the chemical.
Gigi Sweet & Treats
Date: June 7
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Holy Spirit Lutheran Food Trailer
Date: June 7
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Papa’s Kettle Corn
Date: June 7
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Tasty’s on Wheels
Date: June 7
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing. Owner stated that he will take the supplies back to the restaurant that he owns for washing until he can install a sink because he would prefer to do everything on the trailer.
Turbotville Lions Club
Date: June 7
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
WARRIOR RUN LADY DEFENDERS SOCCER
Date: June 7
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Handwash station was not conveniently located. Person in charge stated that they will use bottled water for this evening for handwashing, and will use a cooler with water for the rest of the week.
ZION LUTHERAN FOOD STAND
Date: June 7
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
Concerned Citizens for Child Care
Date: June 2
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
MAMA G’S BAKERY
Date: June 2
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
MARLIN’S SUB SHOP
Date: June 2
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Milk and baked goods were held at 50 °F, in the dining area, rather than 41°F or below as required.
FRATERNAL ORDER OF EAGLES
Date: June 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BOTTLEWORKS
Date: June 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Milk in the kitchen refrigerator was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.
FAMILY DOLLAR
Date: June 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
GRACE BECK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date: June 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: yes
Violation(s): None
JAN SOBIESKI CLUB
Date: June 1
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed a mold-like substance on the ceiling and water diffuser in the ice machine; 2. No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in the restroom and kitchen area to remind food employees to wash their hands.
SHAMOKIN AREA HS/MS
Date: June 1
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SUNBURY YOUTH & COMMUNITY CENTER
Date: June 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Milk in the kitchen refrigerator was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.
THE DINER
Date: June 1
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Milk in the kitchen refrigerator was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.
SNYDER COUNTY
ST. PIUS X
Date: June 16
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Raw shell eggs stored on shelf above ready-to-eat food items in the cooler (treat shell eggs like raw meats and store on lower shelves).
VFW POST #6631
Date: June 16
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. -Ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have a slight accumulation of black mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Corrected on site.
AMERICAN LEGION POST #25
Date: June 9
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
FREEBURG HOTEL
Date: June 9
Town: Freeburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
VFW POST #5640, HOME ASSOCIATION
Date: June 9
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected on site.
VINNIE’S PIZZA
Date: June 9
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BOSCOV’S #007
Date: June 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
CHERISHED TREASURES
Date: June 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SYLVIA’S SWEET CAKES
Date: June 8
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: yes
Violation(s): 1. Cleaned and sanitized utensils (wisks, spatulas) are stored with food contact surfaces / food or lip area exposed to hand contact when retrieved by food employees.
A SMALL GOOD THING
Date: June 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BENTO SUSHI
Date: June 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
HEIMBACH’S BAKE SHOPPE
Date: June 6
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat food items (containers of icing) in the walk-in cooler. Corrected on site; 2. Observed food ingredients (bags of rolled oats) stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
JJ’S SNACK BAR AT MIDDLEBURG AUCTION
Date: June 6
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO.
Date: June 2
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Mechanical ware washing equipment observed with build up of filth and food residue (on top outer surface) indicated lack of cleaning frequency; 2. The ice machine harvest shield, a food contact surface, was observed to have an accumulation of mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.
CANTEEN 14-1
Date: June 2
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
MEISERVILLE INN
Date: June 2
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed dish washer dish racks stored on the floor in ware washing area; 2. The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.
PENN VALLEY SHOWS COTTON CANDY
Date: June 1
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
PENNS VALLEY SHOWS LLC/FUNNEL CAKE
Date: June 1
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
UNION COUNTY
MAY’S FREEZ
Date: June 13
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
ROBERT TAYLOR CONCESSIONS
Date: June 7
Town: Winfield
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SWEET DREAMS PREMIUM ICE CREAM
Date: June 7
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Working container (spray bottle) used for storing chemicals, cleanerstaken from bulk supplies, was not marked with the common name of the chemical. Corrected on site.
THE PURPLE COW
Date: June 7
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed food products (bags of potatoes) stored directly on the floor rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
BUCKNELL GOLF CLUB
Date: June 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
SNOWFOX-WEIS
Date: June 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): None
WEIS MARKETS #31
Date: June 5
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Observed a box of food product stored directly on the floor in the seafood walk-in freezer, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.
ALEE’S CAFE
Date: June 2
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violation(s): 1. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was 0 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Corrected on site.