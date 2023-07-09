Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southern Columbia County in central Pennsylvania... Southern Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Eastern Snyder County in central Pennsylvania... * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1156 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 4 and 5 inches of rain have fallen in spots. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Bloomsburg, Sunbury, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Danville, Northumberland, Kulpmont, Winfield, Elysburg, Fairview-Ferndale, Riverside, Trevorton, Shamokin Dam, Catawissa, Marshallton, Hummels Wharf, Mifflinville, Lightstreet and Almedia. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED