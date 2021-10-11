Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30 across the Susquehanna Valley
MONTOUR COUNTY
HEETER’S MOBILE TREATS MFF 3
Date of report: 09/28
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KOHL’S STONY HILL TREE FARM MFF-4
Date of report: 09/17
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WASHINGTONVILLE FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 09/17
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DTA
Date of report: 09/14
Town: Washingtonville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
QUALITY INN
Date of report: 09/14
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed coffee area sink leaking under drain pipe at back wall causing coffee pooling beneath sink during use.)
PINE BARN INN
Date of report: 09/08
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
FRANK AND MELLIE’S
Date of report: 09/29
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
IRON VINES WINERY
Date of report: 09/29
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225
Date of report: 09/28
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Yogurt, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date-marking, in the open cooler, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)
LAUGHTERS INC.
Date of report: 09/27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PACKER HOUSE CATERING
Date of report: 09/27
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI’S #102
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GHEZZI‘S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEETER’S DRIVE IN
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LA JAUNT BAKERY
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PETE‘S RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WHITENIGHT’S FARM MARKET
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
PINE LANE HERBS & FOOD
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
POINT DRIVE-IN THEATRE
Date of report: 09/21
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in single-door glass-front refrigerator is not accurate to +/- 3°F (found 14F too low).) 2(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
FETTER’S MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 09/18
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S #14566
Date of report: 09/17
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/17
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA TOWN
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pizza condiments held at 66°F, in the pizza preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SUBWAY
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Milton
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Flooring, in the dishwashing area, is broken/heavily worn, missing pieces and is no longer durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
BYLER’S BAKERY
Date of report: 09/14
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.) 2(Rear door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is being propped open: approximately eighteen wasps observed in pastry case and kitchen area.) 3(Observed two custard pies cooling at room temperature on the rack awaiting pick-up, which is not a proper cooling method.)
NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE CO. #1
Date of report: 09/14
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area.)
NORTHUMBERLAND HOOK & LADDER
Date of report: 09/14
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area.)
ANGIE‘S MARKET
Date of report: 09/13
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)
CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN
Date of report: 09/13
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #21107
Date of report: 09/13
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINE MTN TREVORTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/13
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ST LOUIS DE MONTFORT ACADEMY
Date of report: 09/13
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN’S TAVERN
Date of report: 09/09
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/09
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOSS GARDEN BAKERY & CAFE
Date of report: 09/08
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL AREA JR/SR HIGH
Date of report: 09/08
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 09/08
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VFW POST #8206
Date of report: 09/02
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
TROY BENNER CONCESSIONS FUNNEL CAKES MFF3
Date of report: 09/27
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40418A
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sandwiches was held at 45 °F, in the display area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER SPRINGS FIRE CO TFS-3
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA TROOP 408
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIC LEMONADE TFS-3
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOUTZ’S SWEET TREATS MFF3
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MACC AT BEAVER FAIR TFS-3
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST FFA — TFS-3
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROTARY CLUB HOT DOG TFS-3
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/23
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALINE COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 09/21
Town: Mt. Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #10770
Date of report: 09/21
Town: Mt. Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RICHFIELD MEATS LLC
Date of report: 09/21
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STAUFFERS BUTCHER SHOP
Date of report: 09/21
Town: Mt. Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BELLA’S PIZZA LLC
Date of report: 09/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUFFALO WILD WINGS
Date of report: 09/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date of report: 09/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Pre-cooked food was held at 53°F, in the right food preparation unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the right kitchen walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. 3(Plastic quart-container observed as scoop/dipper in walk-in cooler’s sauce container.) 4(Upper production area of Hoshizaki ice machine, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 5(A Dishwasher Employee was observed washing their hands at the dish sink rather than the designated handwash sink.) 6(Observed filter, to the ice machine, with an heavy accumulation of dust.)
SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE
Date of report: 09/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/20
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET AT MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food handling area.) 2(Prepackaged store-manufactured whoopie pies not labeled properly with the ingredient statement or net weight.)
BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HILLSIDE MARKET
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Sponge observed in the dish area being used to clean food contact surfaces.)
MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCCLURE FIRE CO @ BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RACHAEL’S COUNTRY COOKIN @ BEAN SOUP
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
S N E BULK FOODS
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food held at 45°F, in the chest-style refrigerator unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAISY’S DELI & CAFE
Date of report: 09/10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hot dogs observed at 125F on service line.)
FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES BY MARRIOTT
Date of report: 09/10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.)
HOMER’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 09/10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Owner vacuum-packaging in facility listed as OOB.) 2(Food employee observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063
Date of report: 09/10
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FREEBURG FIRE CO (LADIES AUX)
Date of report: 09/09
Town: Freeburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food volunteers observed in foodhandling area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.)
ISABELLA’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date of report: 09/09
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ISLE OF QUE BREWING
Date of report: 09/09
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KELLER’S BEER
Date of report: 09/09
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7M BEER DISTRIBUTOR
Date of report: 09/07
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/07
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/07
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLEBURG AUCTION — SALEBARN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/07
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching toast, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
PERKINS RSTRNT & BAKERY #2389
Date of report: 09/07
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER VALLEY COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 09/03
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Prepackaged food is not labeled to clearly indicate “Big 8” allergen warning statement.)
FIREHOUSE DOGS
Date of report: 09/03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLE CREEK CAFE
Date of report: 09/03
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WE BE CHEESIN 2 MFF4
Date of report: 09/03
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION COUNTY
DOM-N-NICKS CONCESSIONS — MFF 3
Date of report: 09/27
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CAMPUS THEATRE, LTD
Date of report: 09/24
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOY THAI CUISINE
Date of report: 09/24
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bottled tea made from boiling water, tea, sugar and milk on site each Tuesday is not labeled with a date-mark, name of facility, address, full ingredient listing and “keep refrigerated”.) 2(Bulk bag of carrots, boxes of food and containers of sauces not stored at least 6” off the floors in walk-in and kitchen.) 3(Hood filters have a buildup of grease above wok area.)
WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY
Date of report: 09/24
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHERRY STREET BISTRO
Date of report: 09/22
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of black, mold-like residue starting on the fan guards in the walk-in cooler. Accumulation of static dust on ceiling tiles around ceiling air diffusers.)
SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/22
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TASTE OF LITTLE ITALY
Date of report: 09/22
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of grease from hands on walk-in cooler door surfaces and handles. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Hood filters above deep fryers have a buildup of grease. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Bags of bulk onions, sugar and salt not stored at least 6” off the floor. REPEAT VIOLATION)
TOMAHAWKS
Date of report: 09/22
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Chicken registering 108F instead of 135F or above. Chicken was in shallow pan compared to other meats. Chicken was reheated to 175F and placed in a deeper pan.) 2(Avantco refrigerator ambient registering 50-56F instead of 41F or below. Owner will have refrigerator serviced. Not to be used for any TCS foods until holding 41F or below reliably.)
CENTRAL OAK HEIGHTS
Date of report: 09/15
Town: West Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FUJI STEAKHOUSE
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the small refrigerator under the sushi bar.)
GREENWOOD VALLEY WAGYU AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINDA’S DELI
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MEADOWLAND FARMS
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIFFLINBURG LEGION HOME ASSN
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PETER PIPERS PICKLES
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE CHICKEN SHACK
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YUNG TING RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/15
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS
Date of report: 09/01
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG DELICATESSEN
Date of report: 09/01
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pre-packaged, grab-n-go pasta salads, pickled eggs, etc... not labeled to include name of this facility, address, full ingredient statement and weight or volume. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Observed wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution between use.)
PIZZA PHI
Date of report: 09/01
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
QUALITY INN
Date of report: 09/01
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STARBUCKS #24715
Date of report: 09/01
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Middle basin of 3-compartment sink is not being maintained clean to sight and touch. Buildup of white/black residues/grime.)