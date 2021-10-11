Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30 across the Susquehanna Valley

MONTOUR COUNTY

HEETER’S MOBILE TREATS MFF 3

Date of report: 09/28

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KOHL’S STONY HILL TREE FARM MFF-4

Date of report: 09/17

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WASHINGTONVILLE FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 09/17

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DTA

Date of report: 09/14

Town: Washingtonville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

QUALITY INN

Date of report: 09/14

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Plumbing system not maintained in good repair — observed coffee area sink leaking under drain pipe at back wall causing coffee pooling beneath sink during use.)

PINE BARN INN

Date of report: 09/08

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

FRANK AND MELLIE’S

Date of report: 09/29

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

IRON VINES WINERY

Date of report: 09/29

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225

Date of report: 09/28

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Yogurt, a potentially hazardous ready to eat food requiring date-marking, in the open cooler, was beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)

LAUGHTERS INC.

Date of report: 09/27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PACKER HOUSE CATERING

Date of report: 09/27

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI’S #102

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GHEZZI‘S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEETER’S DRIVE IN

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LA JAUNT BAKERY

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PETE‘S RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WHITENIGHT’S FARM MARKET

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

PINE LANE HERBS & FOOD

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

POINT DRIVE-IN THEATRE

Date of report: 09/21

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ambient air temperature measuring device for ensuring proper food storage in single-door glass-front refrigerator is not accurate to +/- 3°F (found 14F too low).) 2(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

FETTER’S MEAT MARKET

Date of report: 09/18

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S #14566

Date of report: 09/17

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MEADOWBROOK CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/17

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA TOWN

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pizza condiments held at 66°F, in the pizza preparation area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

SUBWAY

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Milton

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Flooring, in the dishwashing area, is broken/heavily worn, missing pieces and is no longer durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

BYLER’S BAKERY

Date of report: 09/14

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Prepackaged baked goods not labeled properly with the ingredient statement and net weight.) 2(Rear door to the outside, located in the kitchen area of the food facility is being propped open: approximately eighteen wasps observed in pastry case and kitchen area.) 3(Observed two custard pies cooling at room temperature on the rack awaiting pick-up, which is not a proper cooling method.)

NORTHUMBERLAND FIRE CO. #1

Date of report: 09/14

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area.)

NORTHUMBERLAND HOOK & LADDER

Date of report: 09/14

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food prep / warewashing area.)

ANGIE‘S MARKET

Date of report: 09/13

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)

CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN

Date of report: 09/13

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #21107

Date of report: 09/13

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINE MTN TREVORTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/13

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ST LOUIS DE MONTFORT ACADEMY

Date of report: 09/13

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN’S TAVERN

Date of report: 09/09

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/09

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOSS GARDEN BAKERY & CAFE

Date of report: 09/08

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL AREA JR/SR HIGH

Date of report: 09/08

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 09/08

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VFW POST #8206

Date of report: 09/02

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER COUNTY

TROY BENNER CONCESSIONS FUNNEL CAKES MFF3

Date of report: 09/27

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40418A

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sandwiches was held at 45 °F, in the display area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER SPRINGS FIRE CO TFS-3

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA TROOP 408

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIC LEMONADE TFS-3

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOUTZ’S SWEET TREATS MFF3

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MACC AT BEAVER FAIR TFS-3

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST FFA — TFS-3

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROTARY CLUB HOT DOG TFS-3

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/23

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALINE COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 09/21

Town: Mt. Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #10770

Date of report: 09/21

Town: Mt. Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RICHFIELD MEATS LLC

Date of report: 09/21

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

STAUFFERS BUTCHER SHOP

Date of report: 09/21

Town: Mt. Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BELLA’S PIZZA LLC

Date of report: 09/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

Date of report: 09/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA HOUSE BUFFET

Date of report: 09/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Pre-cooked food was held at 53°F, in the right food preparation unit area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Refrigerated ready to eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the right kitchen walk-in cooler, is not being date marked. 3(Plastic quart-container observed as scoop/dipper in walk-in cooler’s sauce container.) 4(Upper production area of Hoshizaki ice machine, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 5(A Dishwasher Employee was observed washing their hands at the dish sink rather than the designated handwash sink.) 6(Observed filter, to the ice machine, with an heavy accumulation of dust.)

SELINSGROVE AREA INTERMEDIATE

Date of report: 09/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/20

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET AT MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The food facility does not have a handwash sink located in the food handling area.) 2(Prepackaged store-manufactured whoopie pies not labeled properly with the ingredient statement or net weight.)

BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HILLSIDE MARKET

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Sponge observed in the dish area being used to clean food contact surfaces.)

MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCCLURE FIRE CO @ BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RACHAEL’S COUNTRY COOKIN @ BEAN SOUP

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

S N E BULK FOODS

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food held at 45°F, in the chest-style refrigerator unit, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAISY’S DELI & CAFE

Date of report: 09/10

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hot dogs observed at 125F on service line.)

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES BY MARRIOTT

Date of report: 09/10

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.)

HOMER’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 09/10

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Owner vacuum-packaging in facility listed as OOB.) 2(Food employee observed in kitchen area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

STARBUCKS COFFEE #14063

Date of report: 09/10

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FREEBURG FIRE CO (LADIES AUX)

Date of report: 09/09

Town: Freeburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food volunteers observed in foodhandling area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as beard covers.)

ISABELLA’S RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date of report: 09/09

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ISLE OF QUE BREWING

Date of report: 09/09

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KELLER’S BEER

Date of report: 09/09

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7M BEER DISTRIBUTOR

Date of report: 09/07

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/07

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/07

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLEBURG AUCTION — SALEBARN RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/07

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching toast, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

PERKINS RSTRNT & BAKERY #2389

Date of report: 09/07

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER VALLEY COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 09/03

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Prepackaged food is not labeled to clearly indicate “Big 8” allergen warning statement.)

FIREHOUSE DOGS

Date of report: 09/03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLE CREEK CAFE

Date of report: 09/03

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WE BE CHEESIN 2 MFF4

Date of report: 09/03

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION COUNTY

DOM-N-NICKS CONCESSIONS — MFF 3

Date of report: 09/27

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CAMPUS THEATRE, LTD

Date of report: 09/24

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOY THAI CUISINE

Date of report: 09/24

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bottled tea made from boiling water, tea, sugar and milk on site each Tuesday is not labeled with a date-mark, name of facility, address, full ingredient listing and “keep refrigerated”.) 2(Bulk bag of carrots, boxes of food and containers of sauces not stored at least 6” off the floors in walk-in and kitchen.) 3(Hood filters have a buildup of grease above wok area.)

WENGER’S DISCOUNT GROCERY

Date of report: 09/24

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHERRY STREET BISTRO

Date of report: 09/22

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of black, mold-like residue starting on the fan guards in the walk-in cooler. Accumulation of static dust on ceiling tiles around ceiling air diffusers.)

SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/22

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TASTE OF LITTLE ITALY

Date of report: 09/22

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of grease from hands on walk-in cooler door surfaces and handles. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Hood filters above deep fryers have a buildup of grease. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Bags of bulk onions, sugar and salt not stored at least 6” off the floor. REPEAT VIOLATION)

TOMAHAWKS

Date of report: 09/22

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Chicken registering 108F instead of 135F or above. Chicken was in shallow pan compared to other meats. Chicken was reheated to 175F and placed in a deeper pan.) 2(Avantco refrigerator ambient registering 50-56F instead of 41F or below. Owner will have refrigerator serviced. Not to be used for any TCS foods until holding 41F or below reliably.)

CENTRAL OAK HEIGHTS

Date of report: 09/15

Town: West Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FUJI STEAKHOUSE

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in the small refrigerator under the sushi bar.)

GREENWOOD VALLEY WAGYU AT LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINDA’S DELI

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MEADOWLAND FARMS

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIFFLINBURG LEGION HOME ASSN

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PETER PIPERS PICKLES

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE CHICKEN SHACK

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YUNG TING RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/15

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS

Date of report: 09/01

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG DELICATESSEN

Date of report: 09/01

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pre-packaged, grab-n-go pasta salads, pickled eggs, etc... not labeled to include name of this facility, address, full ingredient statement and weight or volume. REPEAT VIOLATION) 2(Observed wiping cloths not being stored in sanitizer solution between use.)

PIZZA PHI

Date of report: 09/01

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

QUALITY INN

Date of report: 09/01

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

STARBUCKS #24715

Date of report: 09/01

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Middle basin of 3-compartment sink is not being maintained clean to sight and touch. Buildup of white/black residues/grime.)

Tags

Trending Video