The coronavirus pandemic was hurting Demeter Fragrances sales so the Selinsgrove business switched focus and began producing hand sanitizer.
"People don't need perfume when they're worried about food and rent," said Mark Crames, owner of Demeter Fragrances since 2002, who saw international and domestic sales of his toiletry products made at the Sassafras Road plant take a nosedive during the global crisis.
With his customer base and alcohol license, Crames realized he had everything needed to make hand sanitizer so he obtained FDA approval to switch from producing perfume to hand sanitizer.
The federal agency has provided the formula to several businesses, including distilleries and breweries across the U.S., to bolster the hand sanitizer shortage "which we have to stick to exactly," he said.
"This was a very easy conversion for us," said his daughter-in-law and plant manager Marissa Crames.
In the past 10 days, Demeter has shipped $35,000 worth of the product and has given away many bottles to local agencies, including Selinsgrove borough and state police, local fire departments and postal office.
"This is not about making money, it's about surviving," said Mark Crames. "All I want to do is pay my mortgage and my people."
About seven of the 15 plant employees have underlying health conditions and are unable to continue working during the pandemic, but others, like Aaron Smith and Angie Walter, are glad to have a job when so many others don't.
"I was very happy I didn't have to go on unemployment," Smith said Tuesday. "Normalcy is nice."
This time of year is usually Demeter's slow season but right now the employees are working overtime filling hundreds of orders for hand sanitizer Walter said.
"People need it," said Smith.
After giving hundreds of free bottles to several agencies, the company is now trying to come up with a way to provide the hand sanitizer to the Snyder County Prison where Smith's mother is employed so inmates can have access without being able to misuse it.
"We're trying to figure out new ways to package it," Mark Crames said.
The hand sanitizer is available for sale to the public at the company's website, demeterfragrance.com