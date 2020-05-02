Despite several inches of rain falling across the region on Thursday, several Valley golf courses opened Friday, the first day which play was permitted following the state-mandated shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bucknell Golf Club, Frosty Valley County Club, Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course, Sunny Hills Golf Course, Susquehanna Valley Country Club, and White Deer Golf Complex all opened Friday. Sunny Hills, a par three course in Sunbury, also opened.
At Three Ponds, golfers were allowed to drive carts even after the rain and players took advantage of the ride, albeit in separate carts as part of the social distancing measurements required by the state. The course has paved paths throughout the course.
"I'm ecstatic to be out here," said Mark Edwards, of Fountain Springs, as he prepared to play at Three Ponds Friday afternoon. "I wasn't really anticipating getting out here. They are taking the right precautions and doing things by the book."
Tee times at courses were spaced further apart to allow for more separation between groups. Courses did not put rakes in bunkers and flagsticks were to be left in the holes at all times to reduce personal interaction.
At Frosty Valley, course superintendent Tom Height said this week, pieces of foam were stuck into the holes so made putts didn't sink to the bottom of the hole. It allowed players to easily retrieve any made putt.
For Ron Gay II, of Sunbury, Friday's round at Three Ponds offered a rare chance to get out of the house. He said he hasn't been at work in two months.
"I have three boys at home, so it's nice to be outside and not stuck in the house," he joked. "It's great for my mental health. There are a lot of people struggling, being stuck in the house."
"I'm very happy to be out here," said Brian Mull, of Sunbury. "The worst day of golf is better than the best day of everything else."
Mull and Gay both said golf lends itself to social distancing, which has been increased with the one-person-per-cart rule instituted by the state.
"Golf is the best sport for socially distancing. Plus, if someone gets too close, I have a club," he laughed. "But it's nice to get out. If you're worried about getting sick, stay home."
"If you take the proper precautions and follow the guidelines, it's safe enough to be golfing," Gay said. "There are some things I wouldn't do right now, but this is something I feel comfortable doing."