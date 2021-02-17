The decision to censure U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey for his vote to convict former President Trump during the impeachment trial that ended over the weekend, is best made at the state GOP level, said four of the Valley's Republican committee chairpersons.
All of the chairs had strong feelings about Toomey's vote.
The U.S. Senate on Saturday acquitted Trump on charges of inciting an insurrection related to a riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington that left five people dead.
POLL: Do you think the Pennsylvania Republican Party should censure Sen. Pat Toomey for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump in the impeachment trial?
A majority of senators voted to convict Trump — 57 to 43, including seven Republicans — Toomey among them. But two-thirds, or 67 votes, was needed to convict.
On Tuesday night, the GOP chairs of Snyder and Northumberland counties, Todd D. Robatin and Deborah Betz, respectively, issued a joint statement.
The Snyder County Republican Committee is currently soliciting the public's input on how they would like us to proceed; and we will be holding an emergency meeting on Thursday evening to discuss whether we should move forward with censure at the county level or leave the matter to a PAGOP state committee vote, Robatin said.
"It is our belief as county chairs that the jurisdiction for censure of a U.S. Senator who represents the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania should come from the state committee level, not just each individual county committee," the joint statement read. "However, as elected Republican leaders in our respective counties, we believe that it is our responsibility to be the voice of our voters on all matters and hold all elected officials at every level accountable for their decisions.
"We would be remiss of our obligations as elected local party officials if we did not heed to the call to action of our constituents."
Betz and Robatin said they have been hearing a "resounding call" from Republicans in their counties to censure Toomey "for his continual disregard to the voice of his constituency and our constitution.
"As mentioned, my fellow county chairs are seeking the advice of the constituencies within our respective counties as to how we should proceed," the statement continued. "Whether we vote at the county level or not, each of us as county chairs hold voting rights within the state committee; so the more we hear from our fellow Republicans, the clearer our decision will be on how we should vote at the state level on behalf of the Republicans of our counties."
Carolyn Conner, chair of Union County’s Republican Committee, said the organization doesn’t have a scheduled meeting to consider a censure vote against Toomey.
They’re watching what the state party does and may react, she said.
“We definitely have support on the committee for some kind of censure. It won’t take very long to formulate once we get a lay of the land,” Conner said.
Conner noted that since Toomey isn’t running for reelection, a broad censure has limited impact.
It may be more impactful at a state party level than a coalition of votes among county committees, she said.
Meanwhile, Janet Comrey, chair, Montour County Republican Committee, said Toomey’s decision to impeach President Trump "does not follow in the wishes of most Pennsylvania conservatives who voted for and respect President Trump’s presidency.
"Senator Toomey demonstrates what is wrong in Washington by acting for his own benefit instead of acting on behalf of his constituents," Comrey said. "This action certainly does not bring unity to Americans and serves no good purpose. The sooner politics and politicians leave government and are replaced by stewardship and statesmen serving the people they were elected to represent, within the confines of the Constitution as written, the better off all Americans will be.
Many counties, Comrey said, have taken independent measures against Toomey.
"The Montour County Republican Committee believes censures should be completed at the state level and look forward to a discussion and a vote with the Pennsylvania GOP on this matter," she said. "In the meantime, any citizen may contact Senator Toomey directly through his website, Facebook page or his office to make their sentiments known."