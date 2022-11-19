Thanksgiving dinner for Americans this year won't be cheap.
Double-digit percentage increases are expected at the grocery story in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. The U.S. government estimates food prices will be up 9.5 percent to 10.5 percent this year; historically, they've risen only 2 percent annually.
Many grocers are discounting turkeys and other holiday staples in the hope that shoppers will spend more freely on other items. Walmart is promising turkeys for less than $1 per pound and says ham, potatoes and stuffing will cost the same as they did last year. Kroger and Lidl have also cut prices, so shoppers can spend $5 or less per person on a meal for 10. Aldi is rolling back prices to 2019 levels.
Pam Curry, of Kreamer, said she expected purchasing Thanksgiving food would hurt her wallet.
"Prices did go up," said Curry as she shopped at Weis in Selinsgrove on Friday afternoon. "It's Thanksgiving and I'm grateful for my family, and I'm getting a turkey."
Curry plans to spend the holiday with her mother, sisters, sister-in-law, cousins and nephews. While she can use Weis points toward a turkey, she said she likes to use the points to save on gas.
Weis in 'really good shape'
Weis spokesman Dennis Curtin said Weis is in "really good shape" when it comes to turkey availability.
"We have more than enough frozen turkeys which are the highest demand birds for Thanksgiving," said Curtin. "We have enough for customers who qualify for free turkeys with 400 points and for those who qualify for strong discounts with 200 points, or .59 a pound for a Weis Quality Frozen Turkey — same price as last year."
Weis Thanksgiving Rewards program began on Oct. 6 and runs through Thursday. The redemption period is between Nov. 3 and Thursday, said Curtin.
"We will have plenty of fresh turkeys which are coming into stores this week," said Curtin. "We know there's been plenty of speculation for fresh turkey availability, but we have plenty of fresh and frozen turkeys and will be ready for our customers when they come into our stores to buy their Thanksgiving turkey."
Weis also just launched an inflation buster deal. Customers can get a Thanksgiving feast for $28.77 with their Weis Club card. There's also a Free Turkey program, which also includes deep discounts on some of the best selling Thanksgiving items, said Curtin.
The Inflation Buster Thanksgiving Feast costs includes a 14-pound Weis Quality Frozen Turkey, $0.59 a pound with 200 Weis Reward Points: $8.26; Weis Quality Simply Stuffing (six ounces): $1.27; Weis From the Field Celery (full stalk): $1.99; Weis Quality 100 Percent Pure Pumpkin (15-ounce can): $2.19; Mrs. Smith’s 9” Flaky Pie Crusts (2 per package): $3.69; Bruce’s Yams (40 ounces): $1.99 with $1-off digital coupon found at weismarkets.com/eCoupons; Weis Quality Gravy (12 ounces): $1.50; Weis Quality Canned Vegetables (5 15-ounce cans): Buy Four, Get One Free $3.40; Ocean Spray Cranberry Sauce (14-ounce can): $1.99; and Weis Quality Brown & Serve Rolls (12 per package): $2.49
Customers who use their Weis Preferred Shoppers Club Cards are eligible for these deals.
“We’re in the business of giving customers more choices, especially around the holidays. That’s why we’re working hard to offer customers a variety of ways to save through our Thanksgiving Rewards, eCoupons and Low, Low Price programs. The Low, Low Price program offers strong values on more than 9,000 grocery, produce and frozen products,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “Our new Inflation Buster Thanksgiving Feast, at less than $30, helps customers save money on their holiday celebrations.”
Weis Thanksgiving Rewards help customers qualify for free turkeys, Tofurky products, lasagna and macaroni and cheese or deep discounts on a variety of Weis Markets’ best-selling turkeys, hams and other holiday items through Thanksgiving Day. Customers earn one rewards point for every dollar spent on qualifying purchases and 100 points for qualifying prescriptions. Customers can also redeem rewards points for gas discounts.
Stephen Latchford, the meat manager at Weis in Selinsgrove, said Friday through Saturday will be the busiest days for people purchasing frozen turkeys. Fresh turkey will be the big seller in the last few days before Thanksgiving.
Giant: 'We are confident in our supply'
At Giant, spokeswoman Ashley Flower said the company started working on the turkey order early in the year to make sure they were set to meet the needs of its customers, and in fact, ordered more turkeys than they sold last year.
"We are confident in our supply," said Flower. "Regarding costs, while we, like others in our industry, are seeing price increases due to continued increased demand and a stretched supply chain among other factors. We remain focused on doing all that we can to help our customers save. Our Choice Rewards free turkey program has returned and is a great way for customers to do so, offering a Grade A Frozen Turkey up to 20 pounds for 400 Choice Points."
Full details on the program can be found online: https://giantfoodstores.com/pages/free-turkey-earn.
Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said turkey prices are way up, amongst many other costs, about 50 cents a pound for the birds they need to buy.
"For the food bank, that's $75,000 to $100,000 extra in terms of our holiday costs, not counting our other stuff," said Arthur. "It's a very expensive year, just like the rest of 2022. We will distribute over 13,000 turkeys this year. You can see the math is pretty big."
The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is a nonprofit organization committed to ending hunger in 27 counties across central Pennsylvania. By working with more than 1,300 local agencies and programs, they serve more 152,000 people in need each month through two Healthy Food Hubs, located in Harrisburg and Williamsport.
"These are really challenging times," said Arthu. "We are up about 20 percent in the amount of people visiting us for help relative to last year. Were it not for the peak of the pandemic, this would be a record high level of distribution for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and our network of partners."
2019 prices
ALDI Tully Division Vice President Aaron Sumida said while ALDI does not have a rewards program, they do "provide high quality, fresh groceries at unbeatable prices."
"As food costs continue to affect consumers across the country, the ALDI commitment to offer the lowest possible prices on all its shoppers’ favorite products remains the same," said Sumida. "In fact, with Thanksgiving quickly approaching, ALDI launched the Thanksgiving Price Rewind earlier this month to save shoppers money on their Thanksgiving essentials by matching 2019 prices on more than 50 favorites for discounts of up to 30 percent."
For example, chicken/cornbread stuffing mix dropped from 85 cents to 75 cents, Bulk Mild Italian Sausage from $3.49 to $2.59, whipped topping from 97 cents to 69 cents, Bake Shop Apple Pie from $5.89 to $4.99, sweet potatoes from $2.68 for three pounds to $1.69 and cranberries from $1.52 to 99 cents.
"While our Thanksgiving Price Rewind is focused on sides, appetizers and desserts, we are still offering Butterball turkeys at a great price of $1.07 per pound," said Sumida. "We are confident we will have enough turkeys for our shoppers to enjoy and other holiday essentials will still be available at ALDI, as always, at the lowest prices possible. ALDI promises to continue offering the lowest possible prices on its products every time customers shop for groceries, no matter what is going on in the world around us.”
Reasons for high prices
The Associated Press reported that lower production and higher costs for labor, transportation and items are part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors, according to experts.
Wholesale turkey prices are at record highs after a difficult year for U.S. flocks. A particularly deadly strain of avian flu — first reported in February on an Indiana turkey farm — has wiped out 49 million turkeys and other poultry in 46 states this year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
As a result, U.S. turkey supplies per capita are at their lowest level since 1986, said Mark Jordan, the executive director of Jonesboro, Arkansas-based Leap Market Analytics. Jordan predicts the wholesale price of a frozen, 8-16 pound turkey hen — the type typically purchased for Thanksgiving — will hit $1.77 per pound in November, up 28 percent from the same month last year.
And not every producer was equally affected. Butterball — which supplies around one-third of Thanksgiving turkeys — said avian flu impacted only about 1 percent of its production because of security measures it put in place after the last big bout of flu in 2015.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.