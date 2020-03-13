The Daily Item
The Public Library for Union County’s Annual Auction, scheduled for Saturday night at Bucknell University, has been postponed following Gov. Tom Wolf’s direction to suspend large gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus spread.
An alternate date for the auction will be set by the end of the month. Ticket holders can request a refund or retain their ticket for the rescheduled date.
“The annual auction for the Public Library for Union County is a critical event for raising funds for the operation of our library. We encourage everyone to attend the event when it’s rescheduled,” Don Adams, Board President.
Other cancelations
Bucknell University has made the decision to limit large-scale public gatherings, including performances, for the duration of the semester. The Weis Center is postponing or canceling the following events: Danu, Peking Acrobats, Calefax Reed Quintet, Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain and Vuyo Sotashe.
Bucknell has also called off spring open houses for prospective students. Enrolled Student Day (March 21), Gateway to Bucknell (March 28) and Admitted Student Day (April 18) have been canceled. Bucknell will also cancel on-campus prospective and admitted student visits, including tours and preview programs, through March 29.
PA CareerLink workshops, job fairs, RESEA sessions, Rapid Response sessions, and other PA CareerLink sponsored offsite events are canceled.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Danville has canceled its spaghetti dinner scheduled for Friday night.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission is canceling its maple syrup program scheduled for Saturday.