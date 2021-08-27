Valley organizations and leaders are preparing for the potential arrival of refugees from Afghanistan and Haiti in the coming weeks.
While still in the early stages of possible resettlement in Pennsylvania and the Valley with a lack of specifics to date, preliminary discussions are ongoing among Valley groups tasked with helping relocate families.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced his support for refugees and the federal government’s mission to resettle them in parts of the U.S., including Pennsylvania. The Wolf administration reached out to the federal government, refugee resettlement organizations, and municipalities offering assistance and resources to Afghans along with Haitians arriving after the deadly earthquake in Haiti earlier this month.
According to state officials, the Department of Human Services works with the federal government and local refugee resettlement agencies to connect refugees resettled by the federal government in Pennsylvania with benefit programs and supportive services. From there, DHS and local partners — charities, churches and other organizations — provide access to employment, medical and mental health screening, support services, and case management for up to 60 months post-arrival.
The decision on who or how many refugees will be settled in the state is made by the federal government. The U.S. government has opened a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for arriving Afghans near Dulles International Airport, where thousands fleeing the Taliban are now arriving daily, a senior administration official said Friday. The site was set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and already has begun administering vaccinations to the Afghan evacuees. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that a second mass vaccination site is expected to be launched in the coming days for evacuees who will be arriving at the Philadelphia International Airport.
Lyndsay Kensinger, spokeswoman for Gov. Tom Wolf, said the administration has been in frequent communication with the federal government and monitors the situation.
"Pennsylvania is ready to assist the federal government and local providers," she said. "While the administration does not directly provide placement services, we are in contact with our federal and local partners to coordinate resources and combined efforts."
Adrienne Mael, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, said she has heard nothing official about refugees coming to the Valley but anticipates some will be relocated here. Charity Stowell, refugee resettlement program manager for Catholic Charities in Harrisburg, said her organization expects some to arrive in September or October.
Northumberland County Housing Authority Executive Director Ed Christiano said he has not heard anything from the state or federal government about housing as of yet.
“No one has sent any emails or reached out to us,” he said. “That doesn’t mean they won’t but we have policies and procedures in place and the rules are clear and there are steps to go through. But as of now we have not heard anything.”
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county has not heard anything from state or federal government but if they do, the county will follow the law and help where needed.
Priority: Housing
Mael and Stowell both said housing is the No. 1 priority for organizations handling resettlements. Catholic Charities will pay rent and utilities one time while the families settle in, Stowell said.
"If they do arrive, we would try to work with local housing to find shelter, make sure other basic needs are met and work through our coalition for social equity and diversity and inclusion impact council to make sure their arrival and stay is smooth in our communities," Mael said.
"Housing is always the biggest issue; it's a constant need and constant struggle," she said. "Families are fully vetted, but it's a difficult sell to landlords on people they don't know and have no credit. We are constantly working on developing relationships with landlords."
Stowell — whose organizations include 15 counties — said Catholic Charities in Harrisburg places between 100 and 300 refugees a year. The number, she said, can fluctuate based on how the presidential administration defines refugees.
Catholic Charities gets between two and four weeks lead-time ahead of a settlement, Stowell said. As of Thursday, she had not heard officially of any arrivals in the area.
The process, Stowell said, is very "regimented," when it comes to resettlement. By the time families arrive, they have all the medical information, the family's makeup, dates of birth and even information on if the families will need baby car seats. Medical providers are handled in advance along with other social services
"The goal is self-sufficiency. Typically these families are very resilient," she said. "Most of them have dealt with insane situations of strife that we can't even imagine. We've been able to have a very high success rate."
Stowell's organization and others like hers serve the families for 90 days. The formal relationship typically ends within six months, but the families can be served by the program's outreach for five years.
"We are a bridge, a safety net for the families," she said. "In a lot of cases, we are the only contact they have. One of our goals is to connect them to the people in the community. These are families just like any other family. They have questions, needs, the same anxieties we all have."