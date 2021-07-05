After a year and a half of COVID restrictions, more and more people are looking to a brighter future — and a big part of that is getting in shape.
Nisan Trotter, co-owner of TROTFITNESS in Lewisburg and Decade Fitness Entrepreneur, said he has seen this trend.
“I believe COVID showed many the importance of staying healthy and fit, not solely for aesthetics but for mental health as well,” he said.
“People are also excited to have the dynamics of live human interactions in group fitness settings again, because we need each other’s positive energy.”
Bob Temple, of Muscle & Fitness Factory in Danville, agrees.
“What keeps people committed is a good crowd,” he said, adding that some of the guys come there to lift on a regular basis, despite having gyms at home.
“You’ve got to have the atmosphere,” he said.
There are other benefits to going to an actual gym as well — having trained professionals guide you, no matter at what level you might be. Temple said that while the majority of those who come to his gym are advanced weightlifters, there are also plenty of opportunities for beginners and intermediates to come in and receive guidance on how to properly progress to greater levels.
Trotter also advises that individuals “work with a professional who strategizes a game plan for you that actually works.”
According to Kristy Lair, certified personal trainer and owner of Kickstart Fitness for Women, of Watsontown, a successful exercise routine is one that you will stick with.
“It is important that you pick a type of activity you enjoy and can commit to long term,” she said. “Living a consistently active lifestyle is the goal, with understanding a great workout can happen in whatever time you can fit into your day.”
Trotter suggests individuals begin with “process goals” instead of “product goals.”
“If you commit to consistency at any level and continue to grow, then the product goals will happen, but it takes falling love with the process goals first,” he said, adding that he encourages tracking progress and results, “because if you cannot measure it, then you cannot manage it.”
Trotter said their 28-Day Summer Slimdown Program (online or in-studio) is for all fitness levels and includes workout sessions with certified fitness professionals — “to ensure workouts are never boring and effective.” In addition, it includes a customized nutrition plan that “does not starve a person to results,” and offers the much-needed accountability, “so participants actually follow through in successfully completing the program.”
For weight loss, Trotter said the best exercises incorporate movements that work the upper and lower body simultaneously. At TROTFITNESS, he said some of their common exercises to meet this goal are squats with an overhead dumbbell press, high knee runs, mountain climbers, and classic burpees.
Lair advises that individuals include both cardiovascular exercise and strength training in their weekly routine.
“Having a mix of the two on a regular basis will keep our bodies fit and strong for the long run,” she said, adding, “There is no one program that fits every person, but activity such as walking or riding bike paired with a well-rounded weight training session will yield great results both mentally and physically for peak health.”
Temple encourages individuals to commit to a lifting program for at least three months, at which point it’s much easier to keep going. and that’s what is most important.
“You have to make it a way of life,” he said. Having lifted for 58 years, he speaks from experience.