The middle of October marks the beginning of Halloween events across the Valley, from parades to trick-or-treating nights.
Below is a list of upcoming events. If we've missed any, email news@dailyitem.com
Thursday, Oct. 17: Sunbury Halloween Parade will form behind the Shikellamy High School staring at 5 p.m. Registration and sign-in is from 5-6:30 p.m. Parade begins to move at 7 p.m. The parade will end near the North Fourth Street Plaza.
Monday, Oct. 21: Create a 3D Skull from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Public Library for Union County, 255 Reitz Blvd. Create a spooky human skull using Tinkercad.com. Printing of the 3D skulls occurs after the program. Participants are called to pick up their skulls once printed. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.
Thursday, Oct. 24. The Millerstown Lions Club Halloween Parade will form at 6:30 p.m. behind Greenwood High School and will move out promptly at 7 p.m led by the Greenwood High School Wildcat Marching Band.
Friday, Oct. 25: The Danville Film Club will show "Hocus Pocus," at 7 p.m. at Zing Productions Booth Theater, 328 Mill St.
Saturday, Oct. 28: Hawkins Chevrolet in Danville will host a pumpkin toss and trunk or treat and more from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to benefit the Montour Area Recreation Commission.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Rd. in Herndon will also host Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m Trunk or Treat will take place rain or shine. In case of inclement weather, trick or treating will take place in the fellowship hall of the church.
Lewisburg's Children's Museum hosts a Munchkins and Pumpkins event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 815 Market St., Suite 14. Program is free with general admission and recommended for children of all ages.
Kick-or-treat with Bucknell's men's soccer team. The Bucknell Student Government's Community Committee hosts the event during the men's soccer game vs. Army at 4 p.m. at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. Pumpkin and face painting, games, apple cider, candy, snacks and more during halftime.
The Milton YMCA hosts its Zumba Goblins & Ghouls Halloween Bash held 10 a.m.-noon in its gymnasium. Doors open at 9:30 for pre-registration and dancing starts promptly at 10 a.m.
You can Trunk or Treat your way through Northumberland — from 1-4 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot, Third and Queen streets. The event is for children up to age 12 years.
Selinsgrove's Gelnett Memorial Library's Boo Bash starts at 1 p.m. at the library, 1 N. High St. Games, crafts, and a screening of a Halloween classic. Activities start at 1 p.m. and the movie begins at 3 p.m.
Trunk or Treat will be held 6-8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, Mount Pleasant Road.
Sunday Oct. 27: Trunk or treat will be held at Danville's American Legion from 1-3 p.m. and also from 4-6 p.m. at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. Cornerstone is located on Bull Run Crossing next to Betz Ophthalmology in Lewisburg.
Lewisburg's First Baptist Church hosts a Kid's Halloween Party from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at 51 S. Third St. Use the side door on St. Louis Street, and come downstairs for the party. Open to children ages 4-10.
Tuesday, Oct. 29: TPMC Susquehanna invites the community to a family-friendly Halloween Path from 5-8 p.m. at UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, 350 N. 11th St. The theme is “Heroes and Villains,” and trick-or-treaters under age 12 can interact and pose with real life heroes like doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, and EMTs, as well as Disney villains, pirates, scarecrows, vampires, zombies, skeletons, and Marvel superheroes.
Wednesday, Oct. 30: The Northumberland Point Township Halloween Parade will form at 6 p.m. at King Street Park, and move at 7 p.m. The route will begin at King Street Park, traveling up Second Street, out Orange Street, down Sixth to Queen Street, up Front Street, and ending back at the park. Front Street at the end of the Park will be accessible to pick up/drop off parade traffic only.
Thursday, Oct. 31: Trick or treating across the Valley, including in Danville (6-9 p.m.); Middlecreek Township/Kreamer (6-9 p.m.); Riverside (6-9 p.m.); Sunbury (6-9 p.m.). Trunk or treating is scheduled for Harvest House Christian Fellowship, 9 N. Third St. (behind All-Star Bagels); and in Shamokin at Grace Chapel, 126 Airport Rd.