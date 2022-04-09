LEWISBURG — The availability of legal abortions in the Valley is strictly limited.
Andrea Bertram, operations director of Women’s Health and Cancer Services at Evangelical Community Hospital, said, “Our providers at Evangelical do not have privileges to perform the procedure electively, even if it is related to a health issue. We can only perform the procedure if the abortion is an emergent situation where it is an option to save a patient’s life.
In a statement issued Friday, Geisinger said they are “committed to providing family planning, counseling and support services for our patients in compliance with Pennsylvania law.
“We perform termination of pregnancy procedures when medically appropriate for the symptoms and diagnosis or treatment of a patient’s condition, illness, disease or injury. This is a collaborative decision between patient and provider.”
Transitions of PA is a comprehensive victim service organization that provides advocacy, empowerment and education for victims, survivors, families and communities throughout Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties, said Mae-Ling Kranz, chief executive officer.
“Our services,” she said, “include a 24-hour crisis hotline, emergency safe housing, counseling and therapy, legal advocacy, permanent housing support, supervised custody exchange and visitation, civil legal representation, and outreach, education, and technical assistance to our communities.”
“Transitions empowers survivors to make their own decisions and respects body autonomy,” Kranz said. “We do not give advice, we discuss options and respect the choices that our survivors make.”
While Transitions of Pa. does not provide any type of medical care or pregnancy resource, Kranz said, “we will connect survivors with the community supports they identify wanting or needing.
“We rely on the expertise of local medical providers in our community to provide survivors with health care support they need,” she said.
Kranz said people looking for more resources could look up the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape online at pcar.org.