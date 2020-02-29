Ten Valley high schools scored above the state average on SAT scores among its students according to data released last week by the state's Department of Education.
The top three Valley performers — Danville, Lewisburg and Selinsgrove — all had more than 100 students take the SATs and still finished well above state average score of 1041.5. Danville and Lewisburg both ranked in the top 50 — out of more 600 schools — across the state. The average score nationally is 1060, according to Princeton Review.
Also scoring above the state average in the Valley were Line Mountain, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Shikellamy, Southern Columbia and Warrior Run. Only Mount Carmel and Shamokin were below the state average.
Danville's 133 tests had an average score of 1186.6, well above the state average and 28th out of 685 high schools in Pennsylvania. Lewisburg was a close second with 122 students averaging a score of 1167.7. Its average was 45th statewide.
"We are really happy with the performance of our students," said Danville Area High School Principal Jeremy Winn. "We've got great kids — well-rounded kids. We do have a lot of kids that really challenge themselves and push themselves. If you go to any sporting event, or our play that's coming up, and clubs, you see that our kids are involved in a lot of things within our school.
"That balance is something we are always working toward."
Danville students averaged 601.1 points in the math portion of the exam and 586.6 in the reading portion. The state averages are 515 in math and 526 in evidence-based reading.
Lewisburg had the Valley's best reading averages with an average score of 587.8, more than 60 points ahead of the state average. Lewisburg students also scored well above the math average at 579.9
"We are really proud of our students," Lewisburg High principal Paula Reber said. "These test scores, whether it's the state assessment or the SAT, are one element of student success. We also know how involved our students are in sports, music, clubs and the same time. There is a dedication beyond the classroom. Hats off to Danville, It's fantastic to have two Central Pennsylvania schools rank so high."
Selinsgrove had the most students take the college placement exam with 140. Their average score of 1096.9 was nearly 60 points higher than the state average.
Others scoring above the average were Line Mountain (1066.7), Midd-West (1064.6), Mifflinburg (1082.3), Milton (1049.4), Shikellamy (1050.6), Southern Columbia (1091.1) and Warrior Run (1088.9).
Danville, Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, Southern Columbia and Warrior Run students all had averages higher than the state average in math. In evidence-based reading, Danville, Lewisburg, Line Mountain, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Shikellamy, Southern Columbia and Warrior Run students topped the state average.
According to Princeton Review, the SAT measures "a high school student's readiness for college, and provides colleges with one common data point that can be used to compare all applicants." The score is often paired with other criteria — GPA, extra-curricular activities, essays — when colleges review entrance applications.
Both Winn and Reber were also quick to recognize the contributions made by their teachers.
"We have dedicated commitment by students and staff to provide a rigorous learning environment," Reber said. "Our kids work extremely hard and our teachers continue to do what we can to help them be successful after high school."
"Our teachers do a great job," Winn said. "These scores are a testament to our kids and the work the teachers put in. They all take pride in everything we do. We will continue to do what we can to help our students be successful."