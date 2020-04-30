Public housing authorities in the Valley will receive more than $191,00 in new funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Housing Choice Voucher program as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Receiving money are: the Housing Authority of Montour County, for Danville, $12,434; Housing Authority of the County of Union, for Lewisburg, $65,848; Housing Authority of the County of Northumberland, Milton, $51,358; Snyder County Housing Authority, MIddleburg, $20,662; Shamokin Housing Authority, $19,314; and Sunbury Housing Authority, $22,382.
"In all, Pennsylvania will receive more than $8.1 million to help public housing authorities provide safe, clean, reliable housing to the communities they serve," said U.S. Senator Bob Casey, on Thursday. 83 different housing authorities across the Commonwealth will be able to use funding from the Housing Choice Voucher program to ensure they can meet emerging needs during the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain existing programs.