SELINSGROVE — Seven years after buying their first home together, Amanda and Taylor Wolfe are again house-hunting.
This time, they say, the experience is much more difficult and frustrating.
“When we bought our home in Harrisburg in 2014, it was run-of-the-mill and easy,” said Amanda Wolfe, 31. “We looked at 10 or so houses before we found a house we liked. We put in an offer and there was no bidding war.”
That is not the case in today’s market in the Valley and across the country. Prices are out of reach for many buyers. For buyers who do have the means, home availability nationally is near record lows, forcing fierce competition like the situation the Wolfes are now experiencing.
The couple want to relocate with their sons, Forrest, 3 1/2, and Wilder, 1, to the Valley where they both have family but are facing a much harder house hunt despite keeping their options open to within 30 minutes of Shamokin Dam in Snyder County where Taylor Wolfe has been working since December.
They’ve toured about 30 homes and put in five offers in six weeks and still no luck.
It’s definitely a seller’s market, said their real estate agent, Aimee Buehner, of the Bowen Agency.
“There’s limited inventory and the increasing number of buyers has created a demand,” she said. That demand, Buehner adds, is causing more buyers in the area to either pay in cash, offer up to five percent above asking price or even waive an inspection.
‘Virtually no listings’
The lack of available houses for sale nationwide is spurring a burst of activity in nearly all real estate markets.
When houses are listed, Buehner said, buyers have to be quick to make an offer and be prepared to engage in a bidding war.
“Within 48 hours, sellers will get multiple offers,” she said. “I tell buyers to keep their eyes peeled and look at houses 20 percent to 25 percent less” than they are approved to purchase to give them more room to negotiate.
“There are virtually no listings,” said Ann Hilliard, the broker-owner at RE/Max Bridges of Lewisburg, who has worked in the field for 29 years.
The last few home sales Hilliard was involved in sold for cash and required no inspection, something she has seen happen more often in the past two years.
While home sellers “are very happy,” she said, frustration is mounting for buyers who are unable to seal a deal without spending more than the asking price, paying cash, taking out a conventional loan without financial assistance or foregoing a home inspection.
One recent home Hilliard listed for $375,000, more than she initially recommended, and it attracted a buyer who paid in excess of $400,000.
“I have no idea anymore,” she said, adding that she has been “getting a lot of practice” writing up offers due to the increased activity.
Due to the lack of home inventory, Hilliard said, she has two clients who are willing to sell their houses and move in with relatives before embarking on their own house search.
Joe Kantz, a Snyder County commissioner and apprentice auctioneer, recently sold a house in McClure for $15,000 more than expected.
It was purchased by a real estate agent, he said.
“If you want to know what your house is really worth, sell it at auction,” Kantz said.
Cash purchases
Buehner had rarely handled cash home purchases, but said she’s done about five in recent months and has noticed they are on the rise.
One-quarter of all homes sold in the U.S. in February were cash purchases compared to 22 percent a year earlier, according to the National Association of Realtors. During that same period, the median home price in the country rose by 15 percent, to $357,300.
When cash isn’t on the table, Buehner said, buyers with conventional loans are more than likely the successful bidder since they often don’t come with requirements, such as a home inspection.
“I have at least three buyers who saved for a year to qualify for a conventional loan,” she said.
Hilliard said she was astonished when a home seller was upfront and said they would not accept any financing from a potential buyer.
The rental housing market is just as bleak, said Hilliard.
“We don’t have a lot of apartment complexes or townhouses” in the area, she said.
In areas like Selinsgrove and Lewisburg that have that type of rental property, Hilliard said, the prices are through the roof.
For a two-bedroom rental “you’re hard-pressed to find anything below $1,100,” she said, adding that she’s been involved in negotiating half-double home rentals in the area for as much as $1,400 a month.
Buehner isn’t sure what exactly is driving the market, but said one theory is that the pandemic is luring many people from large cities where they’re used to paying skyrocketing housing prices and soaring taxes to rural areas like the Valley where home prices and taxes are much lower.
Hilliard said traveling nurses in the area are putting a demand on the market and millennials — Americans between the ages of 23 and 41 — are also having an impact. They have money, are starting a family and are ready to be homeowners, she said. But, older homeowners are choosing — and increasingly able — to stay in their homes which is putting fewer houses on the market.
Millennials make up 43 percent of homebuyers in the U.S. — the most of any generation — an increase from 37 percent last year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
While the Wolfes aren’t willing to forego a home inspection, they did expect their broad geographical search would help in their search.
“We even lowered our standards and are looking at three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath homes,” said Amanda Wolfe.
So far it hasn’t made a difference. In three instances in recent weeks, sellers accepted higher offers — including one that involved the other buyer also waiving an inspection.
“It’s so frustrating,” said Wolfe who said she and her husband briefly considered building their own home but nixed it for several reasons.
“We like the charm of an old home,” she said, adding that with supply chain issues, the cost and time it would take to build a new house is more than they can afford.
Adding to the home-buying difficulty for so many is the rising interest rate which is above 5 percent, more than two percentage points higher than last year.
That means potential buyers are now facing a median monthly mortgage payment of more than $1,700, an increase of more than 8 percent from a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.
“It’s hard to believe, but I do think it’s going to be tougher this year, in some respects, than it was in previous years,” said Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist. “So far, at least, we have seen the number of homes for sale continue to decline and prices continue to rise. Those two factors combined suggest that the competitive market is going to keep buyers on their toes.”
Hilliard, who hasn’t seen interest rates this high in 10 years, said all indicators show that the housing market won’t stabilize for at least one to two years.
It’s frustrating and worrisome to Buehner who also expects the trend to continue.
“I don’t see it abating,” she said.