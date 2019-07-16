What could be better on a hot summer day than lick after lick of a melting chocolate-vanilla twist cone? Or maybe a fruity banana split. Or a creamy-smooth shake … soft serve ice cream in any form draws us right up to those sliding-glass windows for the chilly treats we love.
Daily Item readers by the thousands told us their favorite local soft serve place, so we asked a few businesses to share what makes them so appealing.
Creativity
Becky’s Soft Serve, State Route 405, Milton, has succeeded for 28 years with consistency and originality. The menu offers 41 flavors of soft serve at any given time, but the classics are still the favorites.
“Other than chocolate and vanilla and twist, probably the most popular are peanut butter and black raspberry,” said Betsy Divers, co-owner with her daughter, Becky, who was off at a carnival in the truck that started their ice cream business.
Divers has noticed a trend of people becoming more adventurous and mixing flavors, like chocolate and coconut to create a Mounds Bar effect. As for what makes Becky’s Soft Serve so popular, Divers said consistency is key — they’ve used the same mix for 28 years. They also buy ingredients from as many local suppliers as possible.
They make their own peanut butter fluff, a peanut butter marshmallow mixture.
“My daughter is extremely innovative,” Divers said, mentioning a Unicorn Sundae, a Nuts About Bacon Sundae and a Spaghetti Ice Cream Sundae complete with ice cream run through a press to look like pasta, strawberry or cherry syrup, shaved white chocolate that looks like parmesan cheese and malted milk balls that give it a meatball touch.
“I’m tooting my own horn here, but it tastes doggone good,” she said.
Their busiest days are Sundays, but Tuesday nights also bring in a big crowd.
“On Tuesday nights we have free ice cream for dogs (with the purchase of another ice cream),” she said. “So we do get quite a clientele of the four-legged type.”
Customer service
Attention to customers has helped the Country Creamery, Route 204, Kratzerville, to flourish.
“Peanut butter is always the No. 1 flavor,” said Solana Cruz, cook. “A new trend that people really like is our extreme sundaes (with three or more toppings plus peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry). People love them.”
When customers remarked that they like the old-fashioned Big Ben sodas (from the Catawissa Bottling Company), Country Creamery put it on the menu. People who remember Moxie can now get it in Kratzerville.
“The atmosphere is very family oriented,” Cruz said. “My boss (Brenda Gaugler) really likes this. It’s not a stop-and-go place. It’s a place to go with your family.”
Top-notch ingredients ensure a top-notch product, and Cruz said that’s what Gaugler uses.
“She doesn’t go anything below 10 percent butterfat for the ice cream,” Cruz said.
Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays are their busiest days, but their ice cream window is busy every night.
“Our manager, Mindy, does a very good job,” Cruz said. “She listens to our customers as to what to get.”
Quality is No. 1
Quality and friendliness keep the customers coming at Heeter’s Drive-In Restaurant, on Elysburg Road in Danville.
“We do have a very friendly staff, but we also have a very high quality of food,” said co-owner June Heeter. “We’re very popular for breakfast, and our cheesesteaks sell like crazy.”
She emphasized the quality of their ice cream.
“A lot of places sell an ice milk product, which is cheaper,” she said. “What we actually sell is ice cream, the highest quality ice cream mix you can buy on the market. People love our ice cream because of that.”
June’s husband and co-owner, Scott Heeter, talked about a trend in “super freaky large milkshakes” with things like cheesecake, cotton candy or candy bars on top, but Heeter’s Drive-In sticks to the tried and true, which has brought them roughly 200 to 300 customers on Mondays and Tuesdays, and maybe 400 to 500 on weekends. Traffic from nearby Knoebels Amusement Resort helps, and Heeter’s has started selling beer, as well.
“If I give the people a decent product at a decent price, I hope they come back when they’re in the area,” Scott said.
Real ice cream in Heeter’s milk shakes make them a huge seller, June said. In the fall they offer caramel apple or pumpkin pie shakes, and though they’re open all year, ice cream is definitely more appealing in the heat of summer.
“Ice cream’s a mindset,” Scott said. “There’s a wall that goes down in September. People don’t think about it anymore. Except the real ice cream junkies.”
June thanked the people who listed Heeter’s as their favorite soft serve place in The Daily Item’s online poll.
“We have so many regulars who come back all the time,” she said. “They’re like family.”
Real ingredients
The Purple Cow, on Old Turnpike Road (Route 45) outside of Lewisburg, offers spacious parking and a playground for kids, plus quality ingredients.
“We try to make everything with the real stuff,” said Tonya Walter, owner, who recently took over the business started by her mother, Roberta Erdley. “We don’t like to use syrup when we don’t need to.”
With that in mind, The Purple Cow uses real strawberries in their strawberry soft serve, real bananas in their banana ice cream, and real peanut butter in their peanut butter ice cream.
“Everyone just loves peanut butter ice cream,” Walter said.
Teaberry is another hit, but that is one of the rare cases where they must use flavoring. Real teaberries are hard to come by.
“Fast service and good cooking and good ice cream,” Walter said when asked what draws people to The Purple Cow.
The Cow’s success made it difficult for her to pinpoint a busy time.
“Our weekdays are getting just about as busy as our weekends,” she said, and added, “The business wouldn’t be the way it is if it wasn’t for my mother. She built it.”
Unique taste
Looking for an unusual flavor of soft serve? Try Chilly Willy’s, on Main Street (Route 45) in Hartleton,
“Peanut butter fudge is the ultimate,” said co-owner Tish Kerstetter when asked about their most popular flavor. “I think we’re the only ones that do peanut butter fudge.”
They also make pistachio soft serve (“It kind of tastes like cheery Cool Whip,” Kerstetter said.) and grape nuts, which she sifts and grinds into the ice cream. When she makes pumpkin ice cream she uses her pumpkin pie recipe.
“Everybody always asks for that one,” she said. “But that’s a fall flavor.”
She makes as much homemade food as she can, including soups, sauces and barbecues. Every weekend she offers homemade specials.
“I like homemade, and they know that,” she said of her customers.
As for what makes Chilly Willy’s ice cream stand out, once again, it’s a matter of ingredients.
“It’s just real ice cream. I think people can taste when it’s real,” Kerstetter said, adding with a laugh, “So if you’re going fat-less, forget it.”
Chilly Willy’s third flavor is always made with a frozen yogurt base, making it a bit healthier.
Kerstetter wasn’t sure how many people she serves in a day, but said, “Oh, my word. A lot.” Wednesdays and Thursdays are busy with different church groups at lunchtime, but nights are always bringing customers looking for a creamy, cold ending to their day.
“After you eat, you always have to have something sweet,” Kerstetter said. “We’ll have lines out to the road on weekends. They just always want their ice cream.”