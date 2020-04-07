The Jewish Holy Days of Passover start at sundown Wednesday and kicks off with a ritual meal called a Seder, to tell the story and symbolism of the Hebrews’ Exodus from Egypt.
For more than 1800 years, explained Rabbi Nina H.Mandel, of Congregation Beth El, in Sunbury, Jews have sat down at tables with families and friends, in small groups and large, to have a Seder and ask this question: "Why is this night different from all others?"
This year, Passover in the age of COVID-19, is going to be different and difficult for sure, Mandel said.
"For those of us who are not able to be with family, it will potentially be a lonely and difficult time," she said.
We are not able to gather such groups for the holiday this year, added Rabbi Chana Leslie Glazer, Chaplain for the Jewish Community, Bucknell University, on Tuesday, "and the meal may not be so grand, but Jews all over the world will still be gathering in online celebrations.
"That too is our strength," she said. "we adapt, we find a way."
Just as congregations, schools, and offices assemble online, Jews can celebrate via videoconference. Skype, Zoom, Google Hangouts and other apps can enable people to share the holiday safely and meaningfully – and many of these tools are free, like manna from heaven.
"We live in the age of social media and online technology that allows us to connect with our families and with Jewish communities around the world,' Mandel said. "My family, like many others, will be connecting via video chat. Ironically, because we will be doing a virtual seder, more of the family will be able to attend than if we were only doing it in person."
Celebrating the holiday of Passover while facing a life-threatening pandemic certainly may feel like uncharted waters for many of us, Glazer said, "but over the course of history, our Jewish communities have survived greater threats, and we will get through this too. We know how to do this, it is in our DNA as a people," she said.
The very story we tell and re-enact at our Passover Seder gatherings each year, Glazer noted, "the Biblical account of how the Israelites were liberated from slavery and brutality — is our time-tested blueprint for survival and resilience. This is initially a story of despair and brokenness, and we can use that part of the story this year, to talk about what is broken for us now."
Passover is also a story of survival, of faith and redemption of our people, she said, "and we can use that part of the story to cultivate gratitude and share hope for our future. The Passover story becomes our touchstone and our inspiration this year, in ways we may not have needed it before. It is there for us now."
Jewish organizations are offering online seders for the local community, Glazer said. "We at Bucknell Hillel and Campus Jewish Life will offer an online community seder."
There are amazing Jewish networks that are springing up, just in this last week or two, populated with dozens of online Passover Seders, that we can join, with videos we can watch — so that no one in our communities has to be alone or disconnected on Passover, Glazer explained.
"We'll be together for our Holy Days, one way or another," she said. "We'll observe them and we'll celebrate, and we'll be okay."
Passover runs through sundown on April 16.