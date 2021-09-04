As customary, there will be celebrations and somber reflections as Jewish Americans observe the upcoming High Holy Days — their faith’s most important period. It comes with a level of frustration as rabbis once again cancel or limit in-person worship locally and across the nation due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.
Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, begins at sunset Monday. It is followed by Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, on Sept. 15-16.
“We have to do our best in the time we are living in,” said Rabbi Yisroel Baumgarten at Chabad of Lewisburg. “It will be pretty similar to last year, all of it will be outside while traditionally we have large dinners inside.”
The chief culprit is the quick-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus, dashing widespread hopes that this year’s observances, unlike those of 2020, could once again fill synagogues with congregants worshipping side by side and exchanging hugs.
“For many rabbis, this is our favorite time of the year — we’re extroverts who love to be with people,” Rabbi Judith Siegal, whose Temple Judea in Coral Gables, Florida, will hold only virtual services for the holy day said. “We really miss being able to be together.”
Rabbi Yisroel said all their events will be outside in the coming weeks. Their busy schedule includes a traditional blowing of the Shofar during a Tashlich service at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg.
There will be traditional Rosh Hashana services at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, following by a Kiddush lunch. Shofar blowing and a children’s program will begin at 11 a.m. Rabbi Yisroel said. Services will take place at the Chabad House at 1 Buffalo Road.
“It’s important from a health and mental health perspective to have these events,” Rabbi Yisroel said. “Rosh Hashana is a special time of the year, a time of introspection. We think about our past year. It’s the start of a new year, and we think, ‘What can I do to make myself a better person?’ If we all do our part, it’s a better world.”
Yom Kippur, Rabbi Yisroel said, is a more solemn occasion.
“We atone for our sins, where were recognize all the not so good things,” she said. “God is there, and if we’ve done something, he can give us strength.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.