MILTON — if you like a little mystery and intrigue with your weekends there is still time to grab tickets for an original play that runs this weekend at the Art Academy in Milton.
“The Tragedy of Daughters and Sons Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre” was written by E.P. Klopp of Montgomery, a senior at Lycoming College where she is majoring in technical theatre and minoring in entrepreneurship. The show is being put on by the Grand, Travelers, & Scrim Youth Theatre (GTS).
“Before the pandemic I was working with a past director on writing a show for her to produce,” said Klopp. “She wanted a murder mystery and I gave her a few ideas to pick from. Since she love the 1920’s mansion setting and she gave me cast size requirements, that's where I started writing.”
Klopp said her goal was to “write a comedy that I would love to watch.”
The play is set on a stormy November evening in 1923, where the wealthy Walker family is hosting a dinner party at their lavish estate.
“Suddenly, a gun goes off and the family's precious yet spoiled daughter, Florence, falls dead. Chaos ensues throughout the house and the guests must both confront each other and work together to figure out who killed Florence as they are all trapped inside until the storm passes,” according to the description on the GTS website.
Maggie Able is the executive director/founder of GTS and is the director of this show.
“(E.P.) is a great writer, so when I read this one, I knew it was the one - I had wanted to do a murder mystery show, too,” said Able. “We have a lot of talented actors in the area but we have talented writers as well.”
She is excited for the show to kick off Friday.
“The kids are super excited,” she said.
The performers are all kids, ranging in age from nine to 14. Attendees were invited to purchase dinner show tickets or observer tickets. Because of the deadline to order from the caterer, the dinner show tickets are now sold out, however observer tickets are still available and can be purchased online or at the door, said Able.
“This current show (Tragedy of Daughters and Sons), will feature two levels for patrons,” explained Able. “Our dinner guest level is unfortunately now closed and those are individuals who will be sitting with our cast.”
The individuals sitting at tables eating dinner with the cast will get to participate in helping to solve the murder.
Those in attendance can expect a great time, said Klopp.
“They should expect to laugh a lot and they should be a little shocked at times as well,” she said. “It's a comedy, but it has its serious moments as well … so pay close attention to every character. You never know what's coming next.”
This weekend’s hows are at set for 7 p.m. Oct. 7 and 8; and for 2 p.m. on Oct. 8 and 9, at the Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front Street, Milton. Tickets remain for observers only and are $15. For more information on the GTS Youth Theatre visit www.gtsyouththeatre.com.
Providing an outlet
Able started the GTS Youth Theatre as an effort to provide local theater for artistic, creative kids to have an outlet outside of school productions,.
“We started a couple years ago when the pandemic hit,” she explained. “I’d always had a dream of starting a youth theatre and then when the pandemic hit a lot of community theaters shut down, and schools cancelled their shows.”
That left the artistic kids without an outlet.
“They were still managing to do some sports activities, but there wasn’t anything for the theatre kids. So I figured it was the time to either jump in or forget it … so I jumped,” she said.
Able has been involved with the theater world for more than 30 years.
“I fell in love in high school and started doing community theater over the years,” she said. “I’ve been involved in directing, costuming and acting.”
Still, Able felt the area needed more opportunities for the art kids.
“There is nothing around here for those kids outside of school productions,” she said. “I wanted it to be accessible for kids in our region because it’s not always easily accessible or affordable. I think all kids should have access to performing arts if that is something they want do.”
The organization started off with zoom shows, and eventually got to the point where they could perform outdoors in person and, gradually, got to inside in-person shows.
All school-aged kids are welcome to audition for shows.
GTS has put on several shows to date and some actors and crew also work with the Gaspipe Theatre Company, on adult shows and they also offer a summer camp. Including the Zoom show, GTS Youth Theatre has put on five shows this year.
Auditions for the Youth Theatre are open to anyone of school age, kindergarten through Grade 12.
“We have kids from Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Milton, Dewart, New Berlin, Danville and even Kingston,” said Able. “As long as they’re school-aged kids they’re welcome to audition.”
Being involved doesn’t necessarily mean acting on stage, either. Able noted there are plenty of opportunities for stage managers and those interested in doing sound or technology for shows.
Open auditions are posted on the website as well as on the organization’s Facebook page.
Klopp, who has also published a book titled “An Orange Dog Named Blue,” first started working with GTS in 2021.
“My friend, Ramsey Uhter, was adapting ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for GTS,” explained Klopp. “I asked if I could help out and (Maggie) said yes.”
Last fall, she became the resident playwright for GTS. She started writing stories in the 7th grade, she said, and finished her first 10-minute play during her junior year of high school.
“And I've been writing actively since,” said Klopp. “I have multiple 10-minute, one act and two act plays.”