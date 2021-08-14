DANVILLE — A group of young power wheel enthusiasts got a chance on Saturday to show off their sweet rides.
Hawkins Chevrolet, at 1856 Montour Blvd., Danville, teamed up with Nate Wagner Creative to host Hawkins Kids Car Show on Saturday where young “drivers” showed off their battery-powered vehicles and their skills in racing and navigating obstacles courses.
“Everyone does car shows for the grown-ups,” said Wagner. “Why not do a car show for the kids and let them show their cars and fall in love with the environment. I want kids growing up loving this as much as I do.”
The car show had miniature vehicles, including convertibles, tractors, four-wheelers, monster trucks, Jeeps, bikes, UTVs, land rovers, mini-coopers, a Barbie camper and a GMC Sierra with a custom-made trailer pulling a Tonka construction vehicle.
Brad and Shannon Young, of West Milton, brought out their children: Gavin, 5, and Evelyn, 3. Gavin drove the Sierra while Evelyn drove the Barbie camper.
“I had them when I was little,” said Shannon. “It’s fun for them and it gives them something to do.”
Brad Young said the kids have a Ford and Jeep at home and there’s a Big Rig at Grandpa’s house.
Tori Mench, of Catawissa, said she took her son Carter, 3, to a monster truck rally last year and now that’s what Carter loves now.
“He has toys, big ones and little ones,” said Mench. “He’s all into monster trucks.”
Carter drove the Grave Digger monster truck. His helmet featured a dinosaur on the side and a mohawk on top.
The kids also had a chance to win a Chevy Silverado LT2 Power Wheel.
Wagner said the event is “definitely happening again.”
The event also featured Knack Creative Art for sidewalk chalk, Keith Vinyls, Triple Play Custom Apparel, Pelican’s Snow Cones and a petting zoo.