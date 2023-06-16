NORTHUMBERLAND — Valley law enforcement agencies are more prepared to handle active shooter situations due to training their officers received this week.
Shikellamy School District Police Chief Shawn Williams secured approval for Louisiana State University’s Law Enforcement Active Shooter Emergency Response program — also known as LASER — to instruct local police officers from multiple departments, county sheriffs, probation officers and school resource officers from as far as Berwick. LASER is a national training organization through the Department of Homeland Security.
“This intense training has provided officers with practical lessons and real-life scenarios that will make them better day to day,” Williams said. “We (police officers) are all in this together, and it only makes sense to train together. The attendees and I take the topic of active shooters/critical incidents very seriously.”
Williams used his law enforcement connections as a former state police corporal to secure the program at no cost.
The events included staged situations, where officers needed to navigate their way through hallways and find the live incidents occurring and enter as if they were in a real scenario.
Shikellamy and Milton Area school districts sent people to serve as live actors for the training.
“I would like to thank Chief Williams and the instructors from LSU for working together to get the active shooter training brought to our region of Pennsylvania,” Shikellamy Middle School Assistant Principal Andrew Brown, who participated as a staged victim, said. “We were lucky to be able to host the training right here at Shikellamy Middle School with nearly 30 law enforcement members from the Valley, many of which would respond to an emergency situation at our building. I was able to experience the training firsthand as a role player in scenarios, and I can tell you it was an intense training for those involved. Because of this opportunity, our local emergency responders will be better prepared to handle an active shooter situation at any location in the region.”
Stacey Geik, LASER head instructor, of Michigan, said the participants were “eager to learn.”
“The goal is to mentally and physically prepare to appropriately and effectively respond to an active threat. The principles and concepts we instruct are applicable to all ranks and all members of law enforcement,” he said.
Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said he was thrilled to learn of Williams’ event.
“Hopefully we never have to experience these types of scenarios,” he said. “But it is of the utmost important that our officers are trained for the safety of our children and community.”
Williams said the event was a success and he was happy to see so many departments across the Valley participate.
“I am pleased that I was able to host this course for my fellow law enforcement officers and the networking between all the represented agencies is immeasurable,” he said. “My commitment to the Shikellamy School District and area police officers will continue with these types of training opportunities. I cannot thank the LSU instructors enough for their knowledge, professionalism and willingness to teach this topic. They are the best of the best.”