COAL TOWNSHIP — Members of Valley law enforcement gathered Sunday to raise the American Flag along with a Back the Blue flag at a gas station in Coal Township.
Christina Clausi and her father, former Northumberland County Commissioner Vinny Clausi, hosted the event at the Full Service 122, on Route 61, to show support for the police.
A six-foot by ten-foot flag was raised.
“We support and are thankful for the police in our area and surrounding areas,” Christina Clausi said. “This ceremony is to salute these men and women. We are so happy with the turnout and we are grateful for each and every one of them.”
More than 100 people gathered at the gas station, including police from Sunbury, Coal Township, Mount Carmel and other Valley departments.
Both Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Shamokin Mayor John Brown were also in attendance.
Fire departments and emergency responders from across the Valley also attended the event.
Shamokin Police Chief Ray Siko said he is thankful for the support.
“What more can you ask for when the community is behind you,” he said.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare agreed. “What a great gesture this was,” Hare said. “We are appreciative of this.
Vinny Clausi said he and his daughter wanted to show the police they are appreciated for what they do.
“They all have a tough job and protect us all every day,” he said.