SELINSGROVE — Dozens of veterans lined up around the Susquehanna Valley Mall on Monday morning to receive a small bit of appreciation for their significant service to the nation.
Valley lawmakers hosted a Drive-thru Veteran Appreciation Event was hosted by state representative Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-108 and David Rowe, R-85, state Sen. John Gordner, R-27; and U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-12.
Veterans lined up in their cars to be cheered on by Valley residents and organizations holding signs and waving flags, and other patriotic items for two hours on Monday. People waved and said thanks to the vets as they drove slowly past.
A steady flow of vehicles moved behind the mall, keeping those attending the event busy showing their appreciation to the Valley's veterans.
“What makes the United States so special is our long history of Americans standing up to defend our freedoms, values, and way of life," Keller said in a statement following the event. "For these heroes, service does not end. Long after their military careers, our veterans continue to serve our communities. Today’s event serves as a reminder of how appreciative we are for our veterans and everything they do.”
John Fisher, of Port Trevorton, served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1971. He was grateful for the response from his neighbors.
"It was nice to see," he said. "It's better than when I came home. There was no support when I came home, so it is nice to see this sort of support for all of these veterans for all of their actions."
Gary Hallock, an Air Force veteran from Winfield who also served in Vietnam, was curious about the event. He came with his wife, Deb.
"I had to come down and see what it was," he said. "It's a nice event, and I am glad they were able to pull it off with all that is going on."
Jordan Fetzer said his father and grandfather both served in the military. He was one of nearly 100 Valley residents who attended the event to show their support and appreciation for the veterans.
"I think it's important to come out and show appreciation for everything they've done for us," Fetzer said.